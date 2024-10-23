Tesla Transfers BTC Worth $765M To Unknown Wallets, Concerns Arise Regarding Musk's Plans
Date
10/23/2024 11:05:44 PM
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Elon Musk's evolving connection with Cryptocurrency has taken yet another twist. According to blockchain analytics company Arkham Intelligence,
Tesla moved bitcoin (BTC)
worth over $765 million to unidentified wallets.
According to BitcoinTreasuries , Tesla is the fourth-largest Bitcoin holder among U.S. public firms. The company trails behind software firm MicroStrategy and Bitcoin mining companies Riot Platforms and MARA Holdings. Despite this significant holding, Tesla's BTC accounts for less than 1% of its almost...
Read More>>
It remains to be seen how the new reporting rules will impact industry players like
Bit Mining Ltd. (NYSE: BTCM)
as they conduct their operations through the coming fiscal years.
About CryptoCurrencyWire
CryptoCurrencyWire
(“CCW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on blockchain and the cryptocurrency sector. It is one of 70+ brands within the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CCW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CCW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from CryptoCurrencyWire, text“CRYPTO” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CryptoCurrencyWire website applicable to all content provided by CCW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
CryptoCurrencyWire
New York, NY
212.994.9818 Office
[email protected]
CryptoCurrencyWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN23102024000224011066ID1108813729
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.