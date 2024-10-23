Faisal Scores Brace In Qatar U-17'S Win Over Mongolia
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar were made to work hard before securing a 2-0 win against Mongolia in their AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2025 Qualifiers Group F match at the Aspire in Doha yesterday. Zaid Faisal made a captain's contribution, scoring a brace to give Qatar a winning start to their campaign forward opened the scoring in the 18th minute but any perception of the floodgates opening were quickly diminished as Mongolia put on a resilient display. It took Qatar until six minutes from the end before they were able to add another through Faisal to confirm the three points. In another match yesterday, Japan thrashed Nepal 9-2. Next up for Qatar will be Nepal tomorrow with Mongolia facing Japan.
