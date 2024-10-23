Netease Cloud Music Acquires Exclusive 30-Day Premiere For Kakao Entertainment's Latest K-POP Hits In China

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NetEase Cloud Music, a leading in China, has joined forces with Kakao Entertainment, a prominent South Korean entertainment company, to premiere new K-POP songs in China. Starting October 24, 2024, NetEase Cloud Music will exclusively feature Kakao Entertainment's latest music releases for the first 30 days concurrent with their global launch.

Kakao Entertainment boasts a broad portfolio that spans music, online fiction and comics, film, and media. The company's music division features an expansive library with over tens of thousands of tracks from hundreds of renowned artists. By leveraging its global music distribution network, Kakao Entertainment is rapidly expanding its international footprint. The line-up includes top artists like IU, Jay Park, Kiss of Life, Lee Yong Ji, N.Flying, STAYC, The BOYZ, as well as original soundtracks such as "My Destiny" from My Love from the Star and "That Woman" from Secret Garden.

In May 2024, the two companies formed a business partnership, making Kakao's entire music catalog available on the NetEase Cloud Music platform. This new collaboration deepens their cooperation, providing Chinese listeners instant access to the latest tracks from

Kakao Entertainment's artists. The arrangement allows NetEase fans to enjoy the newest and most innovative K-POP content ahead of those on other platforms.

As a preferred online music platform in China, NetEase Cloud Music resonates strongly the younger generation. Through previous collaborations, NetEase Cloud Music has effectively broadened the audience for Kakao Entertainment's artists by utilizing its strong content distribution network and extensive listener base. Several songs by IU have garnered over ten thousand comments on the platform, and Lee Yong Ji's recent track "Small Girl" (feat. D.O.) has received widespread acclaim, accumulating over 550,000 bookmarks from enthusiastic music fans.

Both companies have high expectations for the strategic partnership. Kakao Entertainment recognizes NetEase Cloud Music's extensive influence among young Chinese listeners and is confident that the partnership will boost the popularity of K-POP content in China while expanding Kakao's reach in the market. NetEase Cloud Music, for its part, views Kakao Entertainment as a major force in the Korean entertainment industry, with a substantial collection of premium musical content. This collaboration represents a significant milestone in NetEase Cloud Music's ongoing endeavors to broaden its content copyright portfolio. The Chines firm anticipates further strengthening of its ties with Kakao Entertainment in the future.

Previously, NetEase Cloud Music established copyright partnerships with prominent Korean music companies, including SM Entertainment, YG Entertainment, JYP, and CJ ENM, consistently delivering quality K-POP content to music fans. Looking ahead, NetEase Cloud Music remains committed to expanding collaborations with global partners in the music copyright, aiming to provide Chinese music lovers with a more comprehensive and superior music content library, along with enhanced listening experiences.

