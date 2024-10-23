4 Projectiles Launched From Lebanon Into Israel: IDF

(MENAFN- IANS) Jerusalem, Oct 24 (IANS) Four projectiles were launched from Lebanon towards central Israel, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

The IDF added on Wednesday evening that two of the projectiles were intercepted by the Israeli Air Force, while two others fell, without any casualties reported.

Following the launches, air raid sirens were activated in dozens of cities in central Israel, including Tel Aviv.

Meanwhile, Israel's state-owned Kan TV news, citing Palestinian sources, reported that one projectile fell near Qalqilya city in the West Bank, slightly injuring a man and damaging a car, Xinhua news agency reported.

It noted that air traffic at Ben Gurion International Airport outside Tel Aviv was halted for about 20 minutes due to the launches.

The attack was carried out on the eve of the Jewish holiday Simchat Torah when thousands of families gathered for the holiday dinner.

Earlier on Wednesday, a 50-year-old man was seriously injured in Israel's northern coastal city of Nahariya after projectiles were launched from Lebanon.