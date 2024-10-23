Sikorski Offers Scholz To Forward Social Aid Money For Refugees Directly To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, during a recent meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, proposed that social assistance aimed for Ukrainians in Germany be transferred directly to Ukraine.
The minister spoke in an interview with TVP Info , Ukrinform reports.
The head of Polish diplomacy recalled his two recent visits to Germany and the meeting with Chancellor Scholz.
"I suggested to him that the social benefits that Ukrainian refugees receive, which can be up to EUR 1,200 per month, would be better given directly to Ukraine. It is not a good thing that there is a financial incentive for them to remain Germany instead of their men fighting at the front, and women – restoring the tax base," Sikorski noted.
Speaking about the meeting of the "four" (USA, Germany, UK, France) in Berlin, at which there was no representative from Poland, the minister noted that "we are not a nuclear power, we are not in the G7 or G20; we're not present in every format, and that's okay."
He also commented on the cancellation of the consent to the operation of the Russian Consulate General in Poznań. In particular, Sikorski did not rule out that, in case Russia continues its sabotage operations, the Russian ambassador may be expelled from Poland.
"If we expel the ambassador, of course they would do the same. It has not yet come to that, but if sabotage continues, it cannot be ruled out," the Polish minister emphasized.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Poland revoked its consent to the operation of the Russian Consulate General in Poznan due to its participation in the preparation of sabotage operations in both Poland and other European countries. Russian staff of the consulate will be recognized as personae non grata.
