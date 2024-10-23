Hezbollah Confirms Attack On Israeli Military Company In Tel Aviv Suburbs

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT Oct 24 (NNN-NNA) – Hezbollah said, it attacked last night, the Israel Military Industries Ltd., also referred to as Ta'a, in the suburbs of Tel Aviv, with missiles.

Hezbollah, in a statement, said the strike“hit its targets accurately.”

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said that, four projectiles were launched yesterday evening, from Lebanon towards central Israel, adding, two of them were intercepted and two others fell, with no casualties reported.

Meanwhile, Israel's state-owned Kan TV news, citing Palestinian sources, reported that, one projectile fell near Qalqilya city, in the West Bank, slightly injuring a man and damaging a car.

Since Sept 23, the Zionist army has been launching intensive airstrikes on Lebanon, in a dangerous escalation with Hezbollah. Early this month, Israel also launched a ground operation near the southern Lebanese border, allegedly to further cripple Hezbollah's capabilities.– NNN-NNA