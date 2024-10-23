Jamaica Signs MOU To Advance Nuclear Technologies Adoption In Jamaica

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Chris Patterson

KINGSTON, Jamaica, (JIS) – The government, on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Atomic of Canada Limited and Canadian Nuclear Laboratories Limited for the advancement of nuclear technologies adoption in Jamaica.

Addressing the signing ceremony at Jamaica House, Prime Minister, Dr Andrew Holness, said the partnership reflects the government's unwavering commitment to diversify the country's energy portfolio with new, clean and sustainable alternatives.

“[It] marks a pivotal moment in Jamaica's energy transformation as we take a bold and forward-thinking step by signing this Memorandum of Understanding. This move is about reducing your cost of living, a major part of it being the cost of energy,” Dr Holness informed that countries such as Canada and France are using nuclear power as a potential solution to energy issues and climate change in a safe and effective manner.

The Prime Minister pointed out that France generates approximately 68 percent of its electricity from nuclear power, adding that this source accounts for 15 percent of Canada's energy output. Canada is also known for maintaining uncompromising nuclear standards.

“These examples show that with proper regulation of the technology and the embrace of technological advancement, nuclear can be a game changer. In fact, today's nuclear technology, especially small modular reactors, is far safer and more adaptable than it was in the past,” Dr Holness noted that small modular nuclear reactors offer enhanced safety features, reduced environmental impact and a cost-effective solution for small countries like Jamaica, taking advantage of the technology, which is rapidly developing, will provide long-term benefits for Jamaica over time.

“Of course, there are those who are going to say, why not wait until this technology is mature. The problem is that anything that has to do with nuclear requires a long period of time and it requires the development of local capabilities. If you don't do it now, then not only will you have to import the capital and the actual small modular nuclear reactor, [but] you're going to have to import the technological skills and expertise as well, which will increase the cost of deployment. So Jamaica has to see what is going to come in the future,” the prime minister said.

Regarding safety, Dr Holness pointed out that the technology has advanced over the years, noting that modern nuclear reactors are designed with fail-safe mechanisms that significantly reduce the risk of accidents.

“We know that safety is at the forefront of everyone's minds when it comes to nuclear energy, and rightly so. But I want to emphasise that nuclear energy today is not what it was even a decade ago. For modern nuclear reactors, particularly small modular nuclear, we know that some of the designs shut down automatically,” Dr Holness added.

Part of the exploration, work will be undertaken with global experts to ensure that every aspect of nuclear energy, particularly waste management, is handled with the highest international standards.

“Countries like Finland and Sweden have developed world-class systems for safety in terms of storing nuclear waste, and we will draw on their experience to ensure that Jamaica follows the best practices for protecting the environment and our people,” the Prime Minister pointed out that Jamaica's journey with nuclear technology began in 1984 with the establishment of the Caribbean's first and only nuclear reactor at the University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona, with European Union (EU) support.

Dr Holness said the facility is operated by the International Centre for Environmental and Nuclear Science (ICENS) and has been a beacon of nuclear research for four decades, advancing studies in agriculture, health and environmental protection; meanwhile, advised that the government is taking a comprehensive approach to diversifying Jamaica's energy security – 85 percent of Jamaica's energy is derived from fossil fuels, describing this as,“a dependency that leaves us vulnerable to external shocks and global oil and natural gas price fluctuations,” Dr Holness stated.

“We have already made great strides in diversifying our energy mix. We have done exceptionally well in integrating solar, wind and natural gas and we do have some hydroelectric power... but there is far more to be done. Given Jamaica's current energy demands, we are cognisant that there has to be a very well-thought-out mix... that is not subject to intermittency, and nuclear offers that as well,” Dr Holness further indicated that Jamaica has commenced exploring the development of pumped hydro storage and waste to energy alternatives for power generation.

Meanwhile, minister of science, energy telecommunications and transport, Daryl Vaz, said a key aspect of the agreement is the exchange of scientists, engineers and other specialists.

“This collaboration will foster the sharing of knowledge, skills and best practices, driving innovation in research, development and practical applications. Together we will build out a network of expertise that will benefit both Jamaica and Canada. Through organised seminars and meetings, we will ensure that our professionals remain at the forefront of nuclear technology and its peaceful applications,” said minister Vaz.

Canadian Nuclear Laboratories Limited board director, Howard Shearer, said the discussions initiated with Dr Holness last year aim to diversify, among other things, Jamaica's energy mix.

President and chief executive officer for Atomic Energy of Canada Limited, Fred Dermarker, said the partnership will advance ongoing discussions on nuclear science and related technologies.

“This event (MOU signing) is a testament of the strong and enduring relationship between our nations,” Dermarker pointed out.

The post Jamaica signs MOU to advance Nuclear Technologies Adoption in Jamaica appeared first on Caribbean News Global .