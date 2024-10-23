(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) IMF PODCASTS

WASHINGTON, USA – As inflation and interest rates continue to decline and the likelihood of a recession slowly fades, markets have seen big equity gains.

But the latest Global Financial Stability Report (GFSR) warns of several factors that could upend the recovery, including the apparent disconnect between buoyancy and heightened uncertainty, especially related to geopolitical risks. Jason Wu and Nassira Abbas lead the IMF's work on financial stability.

In this podcast , they say while the near-term risks appear contained, medium-term prospects remain a concern.

The post Global Financial Stability: Financial markets navigate uncertainty appeared first on Caribbean News Global .