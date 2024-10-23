(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Verve Therapeutics, Inc. ("Verve Therapeutics" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VERV) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities August 9, 2022 and April 1, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Verve Therapeutics investors have until October 28, 2024 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: ..., to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case.

Verve Therapeutics is a clinical-stage company focused on developing gene editing treatments for cardiovascular diseases. During the Class Period, the company was involved in the Heart-1 Phase 1b clinical trial of VERVE-101, a new investigational gene editing medicine designed to permanently deactivate the PCSK9 gene in the liver, aiming to lower harmful LDL cholesterol levels.

The class action lawsuit against Verve Therapeutics claims that the defendants made false or misleading statements and failed to disclose important information, specifically: (i) they did not fully reveal the reasons for potentially halting the Heart-1 trial; and (ii) they exaggerated the benefits of their proprietary lipid nanoparticles (LNP) delivery system.

Additionally, the lawsuit states that on April 2, 2024, Verve Therapeutics announced that the Heart-1 trial would be stopped due to an adverse event in a participant who received a 0.45 mg/kg dose of VERVE-101, attributing the issue to the LNP delivery system. Following this announcement, Verve Therapeutics' stock price dropped nearly 35%.

