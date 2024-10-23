BRICS Leaders Declare Support For Granting Palestine Full UN Membership

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Moscow: The BRICS group affirmed Wednesday its support for granting the State of Palestine full membership in the United Nations in the context of the firm commitment to the two-state solution, and on the basis of international law.

The representatives of the BRICS leaders expressed, in a statement of their summit held in the Russian city of Kazan until Thursday, their deep concern over the deterioration of the humanitarian situation and crisis in the occupied Palestinian territories, especially in light of the unprecedented escalation of violence in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank as a result of the Israeli military operation, which has caused the martyrdom and injury of large numbers of civilians, forced displacement of the population, and widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure, and their condemnation of the attacks targeting humanitarian operations, infrastructure, personnel, and points of distribution of humanitarian aid.

They called for the full implementation of UN Security Council resolutions 2712 (2023), 2720 (2023), 2728 (2024) and 2735 (2024), welcoming the ongoing efforts of Qatar and Egypt, as well as other regional and international efforts aimed at an immediate ceasefire, accelerating the delivery of humanitarian aid and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip.

The representatives also expressed their concern about the further escalation of the conflict in the Gaza Strip, which is fraught with increased tension and extremism and its extremely harmful consequences for the regional and global levels, calling for the acceleration of the implementation of resolutions related to the establishment of a nuclear-weapon-free zone in the Middle East.

The BRICS group is an international governmental association of countries classified as having high potential for economic growth and development.

It was formed in 2006. Its name is an acronym made up of the first letters of the names of its founding countries: Russia, Brazil, India, China and South Africa.

It currently consists of ten countries, while more than 40 additional countries have expressed interest in joining its membership.