Qatar Signs Air Services Agreements With Several Countries

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Kuala Lumpur: The State of Qatar has signed a number of air services agreements and memoranda of understanding with a number of countries participating in the ICAO Air Services Negotiation "ICAN2024," currently being held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The State of Qatar signed an initial air services agreement with Cuba, along with a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to expand rights between the two countries.

The bilateral talks between Qatar and Malawi during the event yielded positive results, culminating in the initial signing of an air services agreement and an MoU in the field of air transport.

Qatar also signed an air services agreement with Suriname and an MOU with Cambodia, Canada, and Uganda.

These agreements and MoUs were signed by Mohamed Faleh Al Hajri, who is in charge of managing the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA).

Additionally, the QCAA held bilateral talks with the civil aviation authorities of the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Tanzania, Malaysia, South Korea, Nigeria, and Switzerland.

Al Hajri met separately with the heads and directors of these authorities to enhance cooperation in civil aviation and strengthen ties in the air transport sector.