Amir Congratulates New President Of Vietnam
Date
10/23/2024 7:17:14 PM
The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of congratulations to HE President Luong Cuong on the occasion of his election and taking the constitutional oath as President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, wishing him success in carrying out his duties, and for the relations between the two countries further progress and development.
