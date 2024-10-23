Northfield Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results



DILUTED PER SHARE WERE $0.16 FOR THE CURRENT QUARTER COMPARED TO $0.14 FOR THE TRAILING QUARTER, AND $0.19 FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2023.

NET INTEREST MARGIN REMAINED RELATIVELY STABLE AT 2.08% FOR THE CURRENT QUARTER AS COMPARED TO 2.09% FOR THE TRAILING QUARTER.

AVERAGE YIELD ON INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS DECREASED ONE BASIS POINT TO 4.38% , WHILE THE AVERAGE COST OF INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES REMAINED STABLE AT 2.95% FOR THE CURRENT QUARTER AS COMPARED TO THE TRAILING QUARTER.

DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING BROKERED) DECREASED MODESTLY BY $5.1 MILLION, OR LESS THAN 1% ANNUALIZED, COMPARED TO JUNE 30, 2024, AND INCREASED $15.0 MILLION, OR 0.5% ANNUALIZED, FROM DECEMBER 31, 2023. COST OF DEPOSITS AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 WAS 2.07% AS COMPARED TO 2.10% AT JUNE 30, 2024.

LOAN BALANCES DECLINED BY $27.2 MILLION, OR 2.7% ANNUALIZED, FROM JUNE 30, 2024, WITH DECREASES IN COMMERCIAL, MULTIFAMILY AND RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE LOANS OFFSET BY INCREASES IN HOME EQUITY, CONSTRUCTION AND LAND, AND COMMERCIAL AND INDUSTRIAL LOANS.

ASSET QUALITY REMAINS STRONG DESPITE AN INCREASE IN NON-PERFORMING LOANS IN THE CURRENT QUARTER. NON-PERFORMING LOANS TO TOTAL LOANS WAS 0.75% AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 AND 0.42% AT JUNE 30, 2024.

THE COMPANY MAINTAINED STRONG LIQUIDITY WITH APPROXIMATELY $597 MILLION IN UNPLEDGED AVAILABLE-FOR-SALE SECURITIES AND LOANS READILY AVAILABLE-FOR-PLEDGE OF APPROXIMATELY $699 MILLION.

THE COMPANY REPURCHASED 560,683 SHARES FOR A COST OF $6.3 MILLION. THERE IS NO REMAINING CAPACITY UNDER THE CURRENT REPURCHASE PROGRAM. CASH DIVIDEND DECLARED OF $0.13 PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK, PAYABLE ON NOVEMBER 20, 2024, TO STOCKHOLDERS OF RECORD AS OF NOVEMBER 6, 2024.



WOODBRIDGE, N.J., Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NORTHFIELD BANCORP, INC. (Nasdaq:NFBK) (the“Company”), the holding company for Northfield Bank, reported net income of $6.5 million, or $0.16 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $6.0 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2024, and $8.2 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, net income totaled $18.7 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, compared to $29.4 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, net income reflected $795,000, or $0.02 per share, of additional tax expense related to options that expired in June 2024, and $683,000, or $0.01 per share, of severance expense related to staffing realignments. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, net income reflected $440,000, or $0.01 per share of severance expense. The decrease in net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the comparable prior year period was primarily the result of a decrease in net interest income, which was negatively impacted by higher funding costs, partially offset by improved interest and non-interest income.

Commenting on the quarter, Steven M. Klein, the Company's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer stated,“In the third quarter, the Northfield team continued to focus on financial performance, serving the businesses and consumers in our marketplace, and improving upon our operating efficiencies.” Mr. Klein continued,“We delivered solid financial performance for the quarter, increasing our net income, and earnings per share, as we manage our strong capital levels, core deposit and loan relationships, asset quality, and operating expenses. While significant risks remain, the decrease in short-term market interest rates late in the third quarter should provide increased economic activity in our marketplace and opportunities for our Company.”

Mr. Klein further noted,“I am pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.13 per common share, payable on November 20, 2024 to stockholders of record on November 6, 2024.”

Results of Operations

Comparison of Operating Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023

Net income was $18.7 million and $29.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively. Significant variances from the comparable prior year period are as follows: a $10.9 million decrease in net interest income, a $1.3 million increase in the provision for credit losses on loans, a $1.5 million increase in non-interest income, a $3.2 million increase in non-interest expense, and a $3.1 million decrease in income tax expense.

Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, decreased $10.9 million, or 11.4%, to $84.8 million, from $95.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 due to a $34.8 million increase in interest expense, which was partially offset by a $23.9 million increase in interest income. The increase in interest expense was largely driven by the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, which increased by 96 basis points to 2.93% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, from 1.97% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, driven primarily by a 114 basis point increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits from 1.42% to 2.56% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, and a 31 basis point increase in the cost of borrowings from 3.58% to 3.89% due to rising market interest rates and a shift in the composition of the deposit portfolio towards higher-costing certificates of deposit and a greater reliance on borrowings. The increase in interest expense was also due to a $277.1 million, or 7.0%, increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities, including an increase of $149.8 million in the average balance of borrowed funds and a $127.1 million increase in average interest-bearing deposits. The increase in interest income was primarily due to a $156.1 million, or 2.9%, increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets coupled with a 47 basis point increase in the yield on interest-earning assets, which increased to 4.35% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, from 3.88% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, due to the rising rate environment. The increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets was primarily due to increases in the average balance of interest-earning deposits in financial institutions of $111.7 million, the average balance of other securities of $91.6 million, and the average balance of mortgage-backed securities of $88.5 million, partially offset by a decrease in the average balance of loans of $133.4 million.

Net interest margin decreased by 34 basis points to 2.07% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, from 2.41% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The decrease in net interest margin was primarily due to interest-bearing liabilities repricing at a faster rate than interest-earning assets. The net interest margin was negatively affected by approximately 12 basis points due to a $300 million low risk leverage strategy implemented in the first quarter of 2024. In January 2024, the Company borrowed $300.0 million from the Federal Reserve Bank through the Bank Term Funding Program at favorable terms and conditions and invested the proceeds in interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions and investment securities. The Company accreted interest income related to purchased credit-deteriorated (“PCD”) loans of $1.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, as compared to $1.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, included loan prepayment income of $648,000 as compared to $1.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

The provision for credit losses on loans increased by $1.3 million to $2.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $1.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, primarily due to an increase in the specific reserve component of the allowance for credit losses, which was partially offset by a decrease in the general reserve component of the allowance for credit losses. The increase in the specific reserve was related to a single commercial and industrial relationship totaling $12.5 million that experienced credit deterioration and was placed on non-accrual during the current quarter, which has a specific reserve of $1.3 million and incurred a charge-off of $878,000. The decline in the general reserve component of the allowance for credit losses resulted from a decline in loan balances and an improvement in the macroeconomic forecast for the current period within our Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) model, partially offset by an increase in reserves related to changes in model assumptions, including the slowing of prepayment speeds, and an increase in reserves in the commercial and industrial and home equity and lines of credit portfolios related to an increase in non-performing loans in these portfolios and higher loan balances. Net charge-offs were $4.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, primarily due to $3.9 million in net charge-offs on small business unsecured commercial and industrial loans, as compared to net charge-offs of $5.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Management continues to closely monitor the small business unsecured commercial and industrial loan portfolio, which totaled $31.0 million at September 30, 2024.

Non-interest income increased by $1.5 million, or 18.7%, to $9.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $8.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The increase was primarily due to increases of $790,000 in fees and service charges for customer services, related to an increase in overdraft fees and service charges on deposit accounts, $260,000 in income on bank owned life insurance, and $874,000 in gains on trading securities, net. Partially offsetting the increases was a $303,000 decrease in other income, primarily due to lower swap fee income. Gains on trading securities in the nine months ended September 30, 2024, were $1.6 million, as compared to $723,000 in the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The trading portfolio is utilized to fund the Company's deferred compensation obligation to certain employees and directors of the plan. The participants of this plan, at their election, defer a portion of their compensation. Gains and losses on trading securities have no effect on net income since participants benefit from, and bear the full risk of changes in the trading securities market values. Therefore, the Company records an equal and offsetting amount in compensation expense, reflecting the change in the Company's obligations under the plan.

Non-interest expense increased $3.2 million, or 5.2%, to $65.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $62.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The increase was primarily due to a $3.3 million increase in employee compensation and benefits, primarily attributable to higher salary expense, related to annual merit increases and higher medical expense, and an increase of $874,000 in deferred compensation expense, which is described above, and had no effect on net income. Employee compensation and benefits expense also includes severance expense of $683,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, as compared to $440,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. During the second quarter of 2024, due to current economic conditions, the Company implemented a workforce reduction plan which included modest layoffs and staffing realignments. The annual estimated cost savings of this plan is $2.0 million, pre-tax. Partially offsetting the increase was a $461,000 decrease in stock compensation expense related to performance stock awards not expected to vest. Additionally, non-interest expense included a $727,000 increase in credit loss expense/(benefit) for off-balance sheet exposure due to a provision of $337,000 recorded during the nine months ended September 30, 2024, as compared to a benefit of $390,000 for the comparative prior year period. The benefit in the prior year period was attributable to a decrease in the pipeline of loans committed and awaiting closing. Partially offsetting the increases was a $552,000 decrease in advertising expense due to a change in marketing strategy and the timing of specific deposit and lending campaigns.

The Company recorded income tax expense of $7.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $11.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, with the decrease due to lower taxable income partially offset by a higher effective tax rate. The effective tax rate for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, was 29.7% compared to 27.2% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. In June 2024, options granted in 2014 expired and resulted in additional tax expense of $795,000, contributing to the higher effective tax rate for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023

Net income was $6.5 million and $8.2 million for the quarters ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively. Significant variances from the comparable prior year quarter are as follows: a $1.5 million decrease in net interest income, a $2.4 increase in the provision for credit losses on loans, a $1.5 million increase in non-interest income, a $189,000 decrease in non-interest expense, and a $513,000 decrease in income tax expense.

Net interest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, decreased $1.5 million, or 4.9%, to $28.2 million, from $29.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, due to an $8.0 million increase in interest expense, partially offset by an $6.6 million increase in interest income. The increase in interest expense was largely driven by the impact of rising market interest rates and a $227.0 million, or 5.7%, increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities, including increases of $158.4 million and $68.4 million in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits and borrowed funds, respectively. The increase in interest income was primarily due to a $155.1 million, or 3.0%, increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets coupled with a 38 basis point increase in yields on interest-earning assets due to the rising rate environment. The increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets was due to increases in the average balance of mortgage-backed securities of $240.3 million, the average balance of other securities of $64.0 million, and the average balance of interest-earning deposits in financial institutions of $26.8 million, partially offset by decreases in the average balance of loans outstanding of $172.8 million and the average balance of Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock of $3.2 million.

Net interest margin decreased by 17 basis points to 2.08% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, from 2.25% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, primarily due to the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increasing faster than the repricing of interest-earning assets. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased by 64 basis points to 2.95% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, from 2.31% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, driven primarily by a 77 basis point increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits from 1.82% to 2.59%, and a 30 basis point increase in the cost of borrowings from 3.63% to 3.93%. The increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was partially offset by an increase in the yield on interest-earning assets, which increased by 38 basis points to 4.38% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, from 4.00% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Net interest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, included loan prepayment income of $87,000, as compared to $183,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The Company accreted interest income related to PCD loans of $327,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, as compared to $325,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

The provision for credit losses on loans increased by $2.4 million to $2.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, from a provision of $188,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, primarily due to an increase in the specific reserve component of the allowance for credit losses, which was partially offset by a decrease in the general reserve component of the allowance for credit losses. The increase in the specific reserve was related to a single commercial and industrial relationship that experienced credit deterioration and was placed on non-accrual during the current quarter, which has a specific reserve of $1.3 million and incurred a charge-off of $878,000. The decline in the general reserve component of the allowance for credit losses resulted from a decline in loan balances and an improvement in the macroeconomic forecast for the current period within our CECL model, partially offset by an increase in reserves related to changes in model assumptions, including the slowing of prepayment speeds, and an increase in reserves in the commercial and industrial portfolio related to an increase in non-performing loans and higher loan balances. Net charge-offs were $2.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, and included $1.4 million in net charge-offs on small business unsecured loans, as compared to net charge-offs of $2.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Non-interest income increased by $1.5 million, or 68.7%, to $3.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, from $2.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, primarily due to a $294,000 increase in fees and service charges, primarily related to higher overdraft fees, a $1.0 million increase in gains on trading securities, net, and a $185,000 increase in other income, primarily due to higher swap fee income. For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, gains on trading securities, net, were $710,000, compared to losses of $295,000 in the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Gains and losses on trading securities have no effect on net income since participants benefit from, and bear the full risk of, changes in the trading securities market values. Therefore, the Company records an equal and offsetting amount in compensation expense, reflecting the change in the Company's obligations under the Plan.

Non-interest expense decreased by $189,000, or 0.9%, to $20.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, from $20.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The decrease was primarily due to decreases of $386,000 in occupancy expense, attributable to lower real estate taxes, common area maintenance and electricity costs, $214,000 in data processing costs, attributable to a decrease in ongoing core processing costs related to a prior technology-related contract renewed at favorable terms, and $132,000 in advertising expense. Partially offsetting the decreases was a $504,000 increase in compensation and employee benefits, which included a $1.0 million increase in expense related to the Company's deferred compensation plan which is described above, and had no effect on net income, that was offset by lower medical expense.

The Company recorded income tax expense of $2.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to $2.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, with the decrease due to lower taxable income. The effective tax rate for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was 26.6%, compared to 26.0% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024

Net income was $6.5 million and $6.0 million for the quarters ended September 30, 2024, and June 30, 2024, respectively. Significant variances from the prior quarter are as follows: an $458,000 decrease in net interest income, a $3.2 million increase in the provision for credit losses on loans, a $719,000 increase in non-interest income, a $2.6 million decrease in non-interest expense, and an $850,000 decrease in income tax expense.

Net interest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, decreased by $458,000, or 1.6%, primarily due to a $902,000 decrease in interest income, partially offset by a $444,000 decrease in interest expense on deposits and borrowings. The decrease in interest income was primarily due to a $124.4 million decrease in the average balance of interest-earning assets. The decrease in the average balance of interest-earning assets was primarily due to decreases in the average balance of interest-earning deposits in financial institutions of $91.6 million, the average balance of other securities of $60.5 million, and the average balance of loans outstanding of $48.1 million, partially offset by an increase in the average balance of mortgage-backed securities of $76.5 million. The decrease in interest expense on deposits and borrowings was primarily due to a $105.8 million, or 2.5%, decrease in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities attributable to a $73.2 million decrease in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits and a $32.7 million decrease in the average balance of borrowed funds.

Net interest margin decreased by one basis point to 2.08% from 2.09% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, primarily due to a one basis point decrease in yields on interest-earning assets whereas the cost of interest-bearing liabilities remained level. Net interest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, included loan prepayment income of $87,000 as compared to $210,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The Company accreted interest income related to PCD loans of $327,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, as compared to $321,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

The provision for credit losses on loans increased by $3.2 million to $2.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, from a benefit of $618,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The increase in the provision for the current quarter was primarily due to an increase in the specific reserve component of the allowance for credit losses, attributable to a single commercial and industrial relationship that experienced credit deterioration and was placed on non-accrual during the current quarter, higher reserves related to changes in model assumptions during the current quarter, including the slowing of prepayment speeds and higher net-charge-offs. Net charge-offs were $2.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, as compared to net charge-offs of $1.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Non-interest income increased by $719,000, or 25.1%, to $3.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, from $2.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The increase was primarily due to a $522,000 increase in gains on sales of trading securities, net, and a $192,000 increase in other income, primarily due to higher swap fee income. For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, gains on trading securities, net, were $710,000, compared to gains of $188,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Non-interest expense decreased by $2.6 million, or 11.4%, to $20.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, from $23.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The decrease was primarily due to a $2.0 million decrease in compensation and employee benefits, primarily attributable to a decrease in salaries and medical expense due to lower employee headcount, partially offset by a $522,000 increase in expense related to the Company's deferred compensation plan which had no effect on net income. Also contributing to the decrease were decreases of $192,000 in occupancy expense, $397,000 in data processing costs, attributable to a decrease in ongoing core processing costs resulting from a prior technology-related contract renewed at favorable terms, $200,000 in advertising expense, and $122,000 in other non-interest expense. Partially offsetting the decreases was a $262,000 increase in professional fees, primarily due to an increase in outsourced audit services.

The Company recorded income tax expense of $2.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to $3.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The effective tax rate for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was 26.6%, compared to 35.0% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. During the quarter ended June 30, 2024, options granted in 2014 expired and resulted in additional tax expense of $795,000, contributing to the higher effective tax rate for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Financial Condition

Total assets increased by $132.5 million, or 2.4%, to $5.73 billion at September 30, 2024, from $5.60 billion at December 31, 2023. The increase was primarily due to increases in available-for-sale debt securities of $268.0 million, or 33.7%, and cash and cash equivalents of $3.4 million, or 1.5%, partially offset by a decrease in loans receivable of $139.7 million, or 3.3%.

Cash and cash equivalents increased by $3.4 million, or 1.5%, to $232.9 million at September 30, 2024, from $229.5 million at December 31, 2023. Balances fluctuate based on the timing of receipt of security and loan repayments and the redeployment of cash into higher-yielding assets such as loans and securities, or the funding of deposit outflows or borrowing maturities.

Loans held-for-investment, net, decreased by $139.7 million, or 3.3%, to $4.06 billion at September 30, 2024 from $4.20 billion at December 31, 2023, primarily due to decreases in multifamily, commercial and one-to-four family residential real estate loans, partially offset by increases in home equity and lines of credit, construction and land, and commercial and industrial loans. The decrease in loan balances reflects the Company remaining strategically focused on both managing the concentration of its commercial and multifamily real estate loan portfolios and disciplined loan pricing, as well as lower customer demand in the recent elevated interest rate environment. Multifamily loans decreased $110.1 million, or 4.0%, to $2.64 billion at September 30, 2024 from $2.75 billion at December 31, 2023, commercial real estate loans decreased $51.4 million, or 5.5%, to $878.2 million at September 30, 2024 from $929.6 million at December 31, 2023, one-to-four family residential loans decreased $11.1 million, or 6.9%, to $149.7 million at September 30, 2024 from $160.8 million at December 31, 2023, and other loans decreased $925,000, or 35.8%, to $1.7 million at September 30, 2024 from $2.6 million at December 31, 2023. Partially offsetting these decreases were increases in commercial and industrial loans of $19.1 million, or 12.3%, to $174.4 million at September 30, 2024 from $155.3 million at December 31, 2023, home equity and lines of credit of $8.4 million, or 5.2%, to $171.9 million at September 30, 2024 from $163.5 million at December 31, 2023, and construction and land loans of $2.1 million, or 6.6%, to $33.0 million at September 30, 2024 from $31.0 million at December 31, 2023.

As of September 30, 2024, non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans (as defined by regulatory guidance) to total risk-based capital was estimated at approximately 447%. Management believes that Northfield Bank (the“Bank”) maintains appropriate risk management practices including risk assessments, board-approved underwriting policies and related procedures, which include monitoring Bank portfolio performance, performing market analysis (economic and real estate), and stressing of the Bank's commercial real estate portfolio under severe, adverse economic conditions. Although management believes the Bank has implemented appropriate policies and procedures to manage its commercial real estate concentration risk, the Bank's regulators could require it to implement additional policies and procedures or could require it to maintain higher levels of regulatory capital, which might adversely affect its loan originations, the Company's ability to pay dividends, and overall profitability.

Our real estate portfolio includes credit risk exposure to loans collateralized by office buildings and multifamily properties in New York State subject to some form of rent regulation limiting rent increases for rent stabilized multifamily properties. At September 30, 2024, office-related loans represented $183.6 million, or 4.5% of our total loan portfolio, with an average balance of $1.7 million (although we have originated these type of loans in amounts substantially greater than this average) and a weighted average loan-to-value ratio of 59%. Approximately 41% were owner-occupied. The geographic locations of the properties collateralizing our office-related loans are: 50.7% in New York, 47.8% in New Jersey and 1.5% in Pennsylvania. At September 30, 2024, our largest office-related loan had a principal balance of $90.0 million (with a net active principal balance for the Bank of $29.9 million as we have a 33.3% participation interest), was secured by an office facility located in Staten Island, New York, and was performing in accordance with its original contractual terms. At September 30, 2024, multifamily loans that have some form of rent stabilization or rent control totaled approximately $447.5 million, or approximately 11% of our total loan portfolio, with an average balance of $1.7 million (although we have originated these type of loans in amounts substantially greater than this average) and a weighted average loan-to-value ratio of 51%. At September 30, 2024, our largest rent-regulated loan had a principal balance of $16.9 million, was secured by an apartment building located in Staten Island, New York, and was performing in accordance with its original contractual terms. Management continues to closely monitor its office and rent-regulated portfolios. For further details on our rent-regulated multifamily portfolio see“Asset Quality”.

PCD loans totaled $9.3 million and $9.9 million at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. The majority of the remaining PCD loan balance consists of loans acquired as part of a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation-assisted transaction. The Company accreted interest income of $327,000 and $1.1 million attributable to PCD loans for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, respectively, as compared to $325,000 and $1.0 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively. PCD loans had an allowance for credit losses of approximately $2.9 million at September 30, 2024.

Loan balances are summarized as follows (dollars in thousands):