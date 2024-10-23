US Election 2024: Why Tim Walz Believes Donald Trump 'Will Not Be President Again'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Tim Walz, Governor of Minnesota and the vice-presidential candidate, appeared on ABC's The View this week, addressing a range of topics from misstatements in his past to his vision for the country under a Democratic administration. His appearance came just weeks after Vice President Kamala Harris also took the same stage, with both leaders focusing on promoting their message for the upcoming election.

Walz , known for his approachable and unpolished style, was asked by co-host Alyssa Farrah about his history of inaccuracies, including claims about his service in the National Guard and travel to China. Farrah, a former Trump White House aide, pressed Walz on his trustworthiness, particularly as he has been criticized for exaggerations during his time on the campaign trail. Walz defended himself by drawing a sharp contrast with Republican nominee Donald Trump.

“I think people can separate a mistake from a pathological liar,” Walz said, referencing Trump. He acknowledged the need for precision in political speech but suggested that his missteps were not on the same scale as Trump 's repeated falsehoods.“I think it's important that we're careful about how we speak, but the public also sees the massive amount of misinformation that gets out there,” he added.

Walz attributed his occasional gaffes to his background as an educator and coach, explaining that he often speaks from the heart rather than relying on political polish.“I think being a teacher, being a coach, I just speak from my heart,” he said, defending his off-the-cuff style. However, when pressed on the significance of his misstatements, Walz questioned if those details were crucial compared to larger issues, abruptly ending his response.

In discussing the Democratic ticket's plans for change after Election Day, Walz pointed to Harris's proposal to expand Medicare funding to cover home care costs for the“sandwich generation,” or those who are simultaneously caring for both aging parents and children.“I think she's really leaning into these issues that impact people first,” Walz said.“Those are pretty big differences,” he added, referring to Harris's focus on family-centered policies.

Walz also took the opportunity to criticize Trump 's recent visit to a McDonald's in Pennsylvania, where Trump worked the fry station and greeted reporters. Walz contrasted Trump's gesture with Harris's experience as a former McDonald's employee.“She didn't go and pander, and disrespect McDonald's workers by standing there in your red tie: Take a picture,” Walz quipped.

During the show, Walz touched on one of his unofficial campaign slogans,“Mind your own damn business,” as a reflection of his approach to politics and community. He described it as a philosophy that could help Americans become better neighbors by focusing on personal responsibility and mutual respect.

When asked to say something positive about Trump , Walz demurred, ultimately responding,“He will not be president again,” signaling his firm belief that the former president's influence in American politics is waning.