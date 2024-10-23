Turkey Says 'Terrorism' Attack On State Defense Firm Kills Five

(MENAFN- Live Mint) (Bloomberg) -- Turkey said five people were killed in an attack on a state-owned defense company in the capital Ankara on Wednesday, the deadliest“act of terrorism” in the country in nearly two years.

Two assailants who attacked the premises of Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc. were also“eliminated” by security forces while 22 people were wounded, Interior Ali Yerlikaya said in a televised press conference.

“Most likely the PKK did it, that's our assessment,” the minister said, referring to a Kurdish-backed group.“We will share the details once the identifications of the attackers and other evidence become clearer.”



Turkey has been fighting against Kurdish separatists and Islamist militants near its borders with Syria and Iraq, and suffered attacks by both. No one has claimed responsibility for the latest attack. Six people were killed in an explosion in Istanbul two years ago, which was blamed by the government on the PKK.

On Tuesday, an influential Turkish political leader made a historic attempt to get the outlawed group to lay down its arms. The Kurdistan Workers' Party, as the militia is officially known, is designated a terrorist organization by the US, Turkey and the European Union. It has yet to comment on the call for disarming.

The attack rattled Turkish markets, with the country's benchmark stock index declining as much as 2%. The lira dropped 0.1% to trade at 34.28 per dollar at 9:48 p.m. in Istanbul.

Mark Rutte,

secretary general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and John Kirby, spokesman for the US National Security Council, condemned the attack.

TV footage showed smokes billowing above the TAI campus, while blasts and gunshots could be heard. Turkey's media watchdog quickly imposed a broadcast ban on the event and restricted access to major social media websites.



The 43-million square feet facility in Kahramankazan in the outskirts of the Turkish capital serves as a center for manufacturing of planes, helicopters, drones and satellites, according to TAI's website.

Earlier, a person familiar with the matter said there were three assailants involved in the attack, including a suicide bomber. The interior minister didn't elaborate on those details.

--With assistance from Baris Balci, Patrick Sykes, Alex Newman and Asli Kandemir.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.