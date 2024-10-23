(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEWTOWN, Pa., Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a leading class action law firm, announces the filing of a securities fraud class action on behalf of all purchasers of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation securities (NYSE: EW) between February 6, 2024, and July 24, 2024, inclusive (the“Class Period”). To join this case, go HERE .

Investors who purchased Edwards stock during the Class Period may move the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California to appoint them as the lead plaintiff no later than December 13, 2024 . Please contact Edelson Lechtzin LLP to discuss your investment losses at 844-696-7492 or by e-mail at ... .

Background on Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides innovative products and technologies for treating structural heart disease and monitoring critical care.

The Securities Fraud Claims .

Throughout the Class Period, the Complaint alleges that Defendants provided investors with misleading information about Edwards' projected revenue for fiscal year 2024, emphasizing anticipated growth in the Company's core product, Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR). The statements included a strong endorsement of the TAVR platform, expressing confidence in the Company's ability to tap into untreated patient populations through expanded patient activation efforts while continuing to claim robust demand in markets purportedly under-penetrated.

Then, on July 24, 2024, Edwards released its second quarter 2024 results for TAVR, which were below expectations and lowered fiscal year 2024 projections for TAVR. On this news, the price of Edwards' stock declined from $86.95 per share on July 25, 2024, to $59.70 per share on July 26, 2024, marking a decline of about 31.34%.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a leading class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving securities and investment fraud, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft and unpaid overtime, consumer fraud, and dangerous and defective drugs and medical devices.

