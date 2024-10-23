(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

cptdog- free consultation

CPTDog Announces New Partnership with Tennessee Wesleyan University and North Carolina Wesleyan University, providing more Day 1 CPT options for our Students

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CPTDog, a leading education consultancy based in Pasadena, California, is excited to announce a new partnership with two prestigious institutions, Tennessee Wesleyan University (TWU) and North Carolina Wesleyan University (NCWU).

Both universities are now part of CPTDog's partner and offer Day 1 CPT programs for international students seeking practical work experience while pursuing their graduate degrees.

Tennessee Wesleyan University (TWU), located in Knoxville, TN, is known for its affordable, career-oriented programs. Offering an Executive MBA, MS in Business Analytics (STEM), and MS in Project Management, TWU's Day 1 CPT programs feature a flexible low-residency format that requires students to attend on-site classes one weekend per semester.

With tuition set at $600 per credit hour. TWU is a prime choice for students from closeby states, including Texas.

North Carolina Wesleyan University (NCWU), located near Raleigh, NC, also provides students with competitive and flexible Day 1 CPT programs. Offering three distinct master's programs-MBA, MS in Information Technology Management (MSITM), and MS in Strategic Leadership (MSSL)-NCWU combines online courses with in-person residencies. With tuition under $20,000, students benefit from a practical, purpose-driven education that integrates applied internships to help them gain real-world experience.

CPTDog is thrilled to bring these high-quality Day 1 CPT programs to our international student community. These partnerships will provide students with affordable and flexible options to advance their education while gaining valuable work experience from day one.

Both Tennessee Wesleyan University and North Carolina Wesleyan University offer competitive tuition, flexible payment plans, and streamlined application processes, making them accessible to a wide range of international students. The addition of these institutions to CPTDog's partner network is a significant step in providing enhanced educational and career opportunities for students in the U.S.

For more information about applying to Day 1 CPT programs at TWU or NCWU, or to learn more about CPTDog's services, visit .

Astrid Chang

CPTDog, GoElite

+1 8189193581

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.