Zaxbys Debuts In New Jersey With Plans For First Six Locations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Popular Chicken Franchise Expands its Footprint into the Garden State

ATLANTA, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZaxbysTM, the rapidly expanding Georgia-based QSR franchise famous for its craveable Chicken FingerzTM, wings and signature sauces, is excited to announce its first-ever venture into New Jersey. The first two locations, set to open in South Jersey in the summer of 2025, mark the beginning of a major expansion into the Garden State. This ambitious move is being made by the GSP Group, led by Premanand Gupta, a longtime New Jersey resident.

Currently, the GSP Group has signed on to open six Zaxbys locations across South, Central, and North Jersey, with plans to open more in the future. Their first location, just north of Philadelphia, represents the first step in their strategy to bring Zaxbys to the entire state of New Jersey.

"We started looking into Zaxbys about a year ago," said Premanand Gupta, co-owner of GSP Group. "We have always been interested in the growing chicken market, and Zaxbys stood out with its exceptional product and strong business model. We're confident that it will quickly become a local favorite."

Gupta and his associates have extensive business experience, including independent entrepreneurial ventures and other quick-service restaurant brands such as Dunkin' and Subway. They are confident in their ability to grow the Zaxbys brand across the state.

Mike Mettler, Chief Development Officer at Zaxbys, expressed his excitement for this new partnership.

"We are eager to see Zaxbys expand into New Jersey with such experienced and passionate owners. The GSP Group's strong operational background and commitment to excellence make them the ideal partners to grow our brand in this new market."

The GSP Group's plan is to establish a strong presence in South Jersey before expanding north. With two locations already identified and leases signed, their growth strategy is well underway to bring the iconic craveable chicken to the Garden State.

About Zaxbys



Founded in 1990, ZaxbysTM

is committed to serving delicious Chicken FingerzTM, Zalads®, wings, and signature sauces with southern hospitality and a modern twist. Zaxby's is a five-star VetFran partner and has been ranked a top franchise on Entrepreneur's esteemed Franchise 500 list each year since 2013. Zaxbys has over 950 locations in 17 states and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. For more information, visit zaxbys or zaxbys/franchise .

