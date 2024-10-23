(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining landscape - The Global

Metal Deactivator Market size is estimated to grow by USD 399.1 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.54%

during the forecast period. Increasing need for reliable machinery and its effective maintenance

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

growing demand for sustainable metal deactivator. However,

fluctuations in crude oil prices

fluctuations in crude oil prices poses a challenge - Key market players include ADEKA Corp., Afton Chemical, BASF SE, Clariant AG, Dorf Ketal Chemicals I Pvt. Ltd., Dow Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., Innospec Inc., Lanxess AG, Mayzo Inc., Metall-Chemie Holding GmbH, R.T. Vanderbilt Holding Co. Inc., SI Group Inc., Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd., and The Lubrizol Corp..







Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Formulation (Oil soluble and Water soluble), End-user (Automotive, Industrial, Aviation, Marine, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled ADEKA Corp., Afton Chemical, BASF SE, Clariant AG, Dorf Ketal Chemicals I Pvt. Ltd., Dow Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., Innospec Inc., Lanxess AG, Mayzo Inc., Metall-Chemie Holding GmbH, R.T. Vanderbilt Holding Co. Inc., SI Group Inc., Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd., and The Lubrizol Corp.

The global metal deactivator market is experiencing notable growth due to the rising demand for sustainable metal deactivator. This trend is driven by increasing awareness of environmental pollution and the need for eco-friendly solutions. Industries are under pressure to minimize their environmental impact, leading to a preference for metal deactivator with low Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) and sustainable raw materials. Strict regulations to ensure environmental sustainability are also prompting manufacturers to seek out more sustainable options. Compliance with these regulations not only helps companies avoid penalties but also enhances their reputation among consumers who prioritize sustainability. The shift in consumer preferences towards environmentally friendly products is influencing manufacturers to adopt sustainable metal deactivator that meet performance standards and align with consumer values. The growing demand for sustainable metal deactivator is a significant factor fueling the growth of the global metal deactivator market. As industries continue to prioritize environmental responsibility, technological advancements and regulatory pressures will further drive the adoption of eco-friendly metal deactivator.



The Metal Deactivator Market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing demand from various industries such as motor vehicle production and polymer industries. Phenolic antioxidants and polymers are popular metal deactivator additives used to prevent metal ions, including Iron, Steel, Aluminum, Magnesium, Copper, and non-ferric alloys, from causing degradation in plastic substrates, oil additives, fuel additives, and lubricant formulas. Temperature effects and autoxidation are major concerns in industries using metal deactivators. Benzotriazole and corrosion inhibitors are effective in mitigating these issues. However, the market is also witnessing the emergence of new trends such as catalytic effects of metal deactivators in lubricants and the use of water-based metal deactivators in surface cleaners, antifreeze, engine coolant, and hydraulic fluids. The automobile sector is a significant consumer of metal deactivators, particularly in the production of gasoline and staining and corrosion prevention in automotive parts. The market is also witnessing the use of metal deactivators in wind turbines to prevent oxidation of plastics and wire insulation, cable insulation, and conversion layer formation. The chemical properties of metal deactivators make them essential in various industries to prevent metal contamination and ensure the optimal performance of products.



.



The global metal deactivator market relies heavily on the processing of crude oil for raw materials. The oil and gas industry serves as a significant supplier to metal deactivator manufacturers. However, fluctuations in global crude oil prices negatively impact the cost of these raw materials, subsequently affecting the price of metal deactivator. In 2021, an increase in COVID-19 vaccination rates, easing of restrictions, and a recovering economy led to a higher demand for petroleum than its supply, causing a sharp rise in Brent crude prices. This volatility in raw material costs directly influences the revenue and profit margins of manufacturers. Additionally, adverse weather conditions, national emergencies, natural disasters, supply shortages, and other events can disrupt the continuous supply of raw materials, further impacting market operations and growth during the forecast period.

.



The Metal Deactivator Market faces several challenges in various industries. Staining and corrosion are major concerns for automotive sectors, aluminum, and non-ferric alloys in automobile manufacturing. Antioxidants are crucial to combat metal contamination and oxidation in polymer industries. Automation in formulation development is essential to meet the demands for oil-based and water-based metal deactivators. Antifreeze and engine coolant manufacturers require effective metal deactivators to prevent corrosion and discoloration. Hydraulic fluids, lubricant additives, and emission regulations also necessitate the use of metal deactivators in automotive sectors and oil refineries. Copper alloys , aviation fuels, and insulation of wire and cables also require metal deactivators to prevent oxidation and corrosion. Copperhead Chemical is a leading player in this market, offering effective metal chelation solutions. The demand for metals in gasoline and diesel engines continues to drive the market growth.

This metal deactivator market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Oil soluble 1.2 Water soluble



2.1 Automotive

2.2 Industrial

2.3 Aviation

2.4 Marine 2.5 Others



3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

The Metal Deactivator Market refers to the industry that produces and supplies metal deactivator additives used in various applications to prevent metal ions from interacting with polymers, causing degradation. These additives are crucial in plastic substrates, oil additives, and fuel additives to prevent oxidation of plastics, staining, and corrosion. Phenolic antioxidants and benzotriazole are common types of metal deactivator additives. They work by inhibiting the catalytic effects of metal ions on oxidation processes. The automobile sector, particularly in motor vehicle production, is a significant consumer of metal deactivator additives due to the extensive use of plastic components, wire insulation, and cable insulation in vehicles. Copper, iron, steel, aluminum , magnesium, and other metal contaminants can be detrimental to the chemical properties of these materials. Metal deactivator additives help mitigate the negative effects of metal ions on plastic substrates, lubricant formulas, and fuel additives, ensuring their longevity and optimal performance.

The Metal Deactivator Market encompasses a range of products used to prevent or mitigate the negative effects of metal ions on various substrates, including polymers, plastic substrates, and lubricant formulas. These deactivators play a crucial role in preventing autoxidation, a process that leads to degradation and oxidation of plastics, rubber , and other materials. The market includes phenolic antioxidants, which form a passivation barrier and conversion layer formation, as well as chelating agents that form complexes with metal ions to prevent corrosion and staining. Applications span across industries such as motor vehicle production, oil additives, fuel additives, and wind turbines. Metal deactivators are essential in preventing metal contamination in automotive sectors, aviation fuels, and oil refineries. They are also used in the production of non-ferric alloys, polymer industries, and automation. Temperature effects and chemical properties influence the demand for different types of metal deactivator additives, including water-based and oil-based formulations. Applications include antifreeze, engine coolant, surface cleaners, hydraulic fluids, and more. The market is driven by the increasing demand for metals, particularly copper alloys, and emission regulations in various sectors.

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Formulation



Oil Soluble

Water Soluble

End-user



Automotive



Industrial



Aviation



Marine

Others

Geography



APAC



North America



Europe



South America Middle East And Africa



7

Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

