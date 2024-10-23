New York Film Academy Partners With Special Guest Star, Matthew Modine, For "Io Canto Generation"

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The winner of the Canale 5 hit show Io Canto Generation will receive a unique opportunity to study at the New York Academy's Florence Campus and take a trip to New York Film Academy's New York campus to experience the vibrant atmosphere of Broadway in New York City.

On October 23, 2024, at 9:00 p.m. CET (3:00 p.m. EST), host Gerry Scotti will welcome Marta Viola, the inaugural winner of the show, alongside icon Matthew Modine, representing the New York Film Academy (NYFA). They will be joined by Diana Santi, director of the Florence campus.

Modine expressed his enthusiasm, stating,“In these times of turmoil, it warms my heart to see how Io Canto Generation is providing young people with opportunities to fulfill their dreams.”

Santi echoed Modine's sentiment, emphasizing NYFA's commitment to nurturing emerging talent like Viola.“New York Film Academy is proud to be a part of the new season of Io Canto Generation again and happy to help young talents like Marta Viola to find their inner voice as an artist and improve their skills,” says Diana Santi, Director of NYFA's Florence campus and programs.

NYFA's Florence Campus, in the historic city of Florence, Italy, is renowned for its immersive programs in filmmaking, acting, and photography, and is highly sought after by high school and college students eager to enhance their artistic skills. NYFA's Florence Campus offers semester-long programs, short-term workshops, and summer camps for teens in Filmmaking, Acting for Film, and Photography. All classes are taught in English.

This collaboration marks the sixth consecutive year that NYFA has partnered with Mediaset for Io Canto, continuing to inspire and support aspiring artists. Previous winners, Christian Imparato, Benedetta Carretta, Arianna Cleri, and Miriam Di Pisa, received one-on-one instruction in acting, performance, singing, and dance at the famous film school. The partnership has proven to be a huge success.

Tune in to Io Canto on Canal 5, streaming on Mediaset's Infinity streaming service in Italy, this Wednesday, October 23, 2024, at 9:00 PM CET.



About NYFA

New York Film Academy (NYFA) is a world-renowned film, media, and performing arts college that offers BFA and MFA degrees, short-term workshops, 1-and-2 year programs, certificates, online classes, and Summer Camps for teens and kids. NYFA has campuses across the globe in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Italy, Australia, and also online. NYFA students gain hands-on experience alongside industry professionals in Filmmaking, Acting for Film, Screenwriting, Cinematography, Producing, Game Design, Musical Theatre, Broadcast Journalism, Photography, and more.

