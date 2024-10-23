Announcing A New Format For Certified CME, LLC Continuing Medical Education (CME) Courses To Save Time And Money
DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Announcing a new format for Certified CME, LLC Continuing Medical Education (CME) courses, designed to enhance learning experiences while saving time and money. The first training will take place on Saturday, December 7, 2024.
Here's how the new format works:
Webinar Recording: Prior to December 7, Certified CME, LLC will email a LINK to a webinar recording that covers essential didactic lectures, technology demonstrations, and injectable training information. The webinar recording specifically covers:
Introduction to Aesthetics / Fitzpatrick Skin Types
Laser Physics and Safety
Introduction to Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) (Hair Removal, Facial Telangectasias, Non-Ablative Skin Rejuvenation and Acne Treatments)
IPL Live Patient Demonstrations
1060nm Diode Laser for Non-Invasive Body Treatments for:
Body Contouring
RF Micro-Needling for Skin Tightening
RF Live Patient Demonstrations
CO2 – Ablative Lasers including Fractional Technology,
Vaginal Restoration – Atrophic Vaginitis
Fractional CO2 Live Skin Resurfacing Demonstrations
Introduction to Long Pulsed Nd:YAG 1064 nm Laser (Hair Removal, Laser Leg Veins, Onychomycosis: Nail Fungus)
Introduction to Q-Switched 1064/532 nm Laser
(Tattoo Removal, Melasma, Pigmented Lesions, Carbon Facial & Cellulite)
Live Patient Demonstrations
Microdermabrasion
Exfoliation, Oxygenation, Infusion Techniques
Live Patient Demonstrations
Injectables; Neurotoxins & Dermal Fillers
Live Patient Demonstrations
Introduction to Threads & Insertion Techniques
Recommendation: watch the webinar recording before the Hands-On Preceptorship.
Hands-On Preceptorship: On December 7, there will be an immersive hands-on preceptorship that covers everything in the webinar recording.
The full course agenda and topics covered can be found by visiting .
This format offers 15.0 AMA PRA Category 1 CreditsTM, maintaining the high-quality education that is expected.
Tuition is just $1329. To register or if you have any questions, please contact Certified CME, LLC at 888(263).1113.
Register today for December 7, 2024 and be confident this new format will provide a more flexible, yet equally impactful learning experience!
Location:
Fortitude Health Spa
4109 Gateway Court
Suite 200
Colleyville, Texas 76034
*Located only 8.5 miles from DFW and 26 miles from Dallas*
Recommended Stay
Just a 8 minute walk to Fortitude Health Spa
Hampton Inn & Suites
5300 Hwy 121
Colleyville, TX 76034
Phone: (817) 318-5000
Stefan Harmeling, M.D. discusses Certified CME Aesthetic Workshop
