Announcing A New Format For Certified CME, LLC Continuing Medical Education (CME) Courses To Save Time And Money

Announcing a new format for Certified CME, LLC Continuing Medical Education (CME) courses, designed to enhance experiences while saving time and money. The first training will take place on Saturday, December 7, 2024.



Here's how the new format works:



Webinar Recording: Prior to December 7, Certified CME, LLC will email a to a webinar recording that covers essential didactic lectures, demonstrations, and injectable training information. The webinar recording specifically covers:

Introduction to Aesthetics / Fitzpatrick Skin Types

Laser Physics and Safety

Introduction to Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) (Hair Removal, Facial Telangectasias, Non-Ablative Skin Rejuvenation and Acne Treatments)

IPL Live Patient Demonstrations

1060nm Diode Laser for Non-Invasive Body Treatments for:

Body Contouring

RF Micro-Needling for Skin Tightening

RF Live Patient Demonstrations

CO2 – Ablative Lasers including Fractional Technology,

Vaginal Restoration – Atrophic Vaginitis

Fractional CO2 Live Skin Resurfacing Demonstrations

Introduction to Long Pulsed Nd:YAG 1064 nm Laser (Hair Removal, Laser Leg Veins, Onychomycosis: Nail Fungus)

Introduction to Q-Switched 1064/532 nm Laser

(Tattoo Removal, Melasma, Pigmented Lesions, Carbon Facial & Cellulite)

Live Patient Demonstrations

Microdermabrasion

Exfoliation, Oxygenation, Infusion Techniques

Live Patient Demonstrations

Injectables; Neurotoxins & Dermal Fillers

Live Patient Demonstrations

Introduction to Threads & Insertion Techniques



Recommendation: watch the webinar recording before the Hands-On Preceptorship.

Hands-On Preceptorship: On December 7, there will be an immersive hands-on preceptorship that covers everything in the webinar recording.



The full course agenda and topics covered can be found by visiting .



This format offers 15.0 AMA PRA Category 1 CreditsTM, maintaining the high-quality education that is expected.



Tuition is just $1329. To register or if you have any questions, please contact Certified CME, LLC at 888(263).1113.



Register today for December 7, 2024 and be confident this new format will provide a more flexible, yet equally impactful learning experience!



Location:

Fortitude Health Spa

4109 Gateway Court

Suite 200

Colleyville, Texas 76034

*Located only 8.5 miles from DFW and 26 miles from Dallas*

Recommended Stay

Just a 8 minute walk to Fortitude Health Spa

Hampton Inn & Suites

5300 Hwy 121

Colleyville, TX 76034

Phone: (817) 318-5000

Gail Krivan, M.D.

Certified CME, LLC

+1 888-263-1113

...

Stefan Harmeling, M.D. discusses Certified CME Aesthetic Workshop

