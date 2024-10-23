Equitable Bank Reduces Prime Rate
Date
10/23/2024 4:48:27 PM
TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Equitable bank (the "Bank" or "Equitable"), Canada's Challenger BankTM, today announced it is reducing its prime lending rate by 50 basis points to 5.95% from 6.45%.
Equitable's wholly owned subsidiary Concentra Bank is also reducing its prime lending rate by 50 basis points to 5.95% from 6.45%. Both rates are effective October 24, 2024.
About Equitable Bank
Equitable Bank has a clear mission to drive change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives. As Canada's Challenger BankTM and seventh largest bank by assets, it leverages technology to deliver exceptional personal and commercial banking experiences and services to over 670,000 customers and more than six million credit union members through its businesses. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB), a leading digital financial services company with
$125 billion in combined assets under management and administration (as at
July 31, 2024). Through its digital EQ Bank platform ( eqbank ), its customers have named it one of the top banks in
Canada
on the Forbes World's Best Banks list since 2021.
