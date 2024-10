SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Investigation Of Unisys Corporation (UIS) Announced By Johnson Fistel

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating whether Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) or any of its executive officers or others violated securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose material, adverse information to investors. On October 22, 2024, the SEC announced charges against Unisys and three other companies for“making materially misleading disclosures regarding cybersecurity risks and intrusions.” Following this announcement, Unisys shares dropped by over 8.6%.



What if I purchased Unisys securities? If you purchased securities and suffered losses on your investment, join our investigation now: Click Here to Join the Investigation . Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at ... or (619) 814-4471. There is no cost or obligation to you.

What if I have relevant nonpublic information? Individuals with nonpublic information regarding the company should consider whether to assist our investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the SEC program, whistleblowers who provide original information may, under certain circumstances, receive rewards totaling up to thirty percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, contact Jim Baker at (619) 814-4471 or ... .

