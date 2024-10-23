Eltropy Earns Spot On Inc.'S Power Partner Awards List For Third Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Eltropy Named to 2024 Power Partner Awards

AI-powered conversations player recognized as an industry-leading B2B partner enabling growth of CFIs across all business functions

- Ashish Garg, Co-founder and CEO, EltropySANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Eltropy, the leading conversations platform for community institutions (CFIs), has been recognized in the prestigious Inc. Power Partner Awards, for the third year in a row. The annual awards honor B2B organizations that excel in providing critical strategic support to their clients."Earning a spot on the Inc. Power Partner Awards list for the third consecutive year validates our mission," said Ashish Garg, Co-founder and CEO of Eltropy. "More importantly, it reflects the trust that community banks and credit unions place in us. We're not just building technology – we're empowering these vital institutions to serve their communities better and improve how they connect with their members."The 2024 list features a select group of firms from various sectors, chosen from thousands of applicants. Eltropy's inclusion in the 2024 Financial Services category highlights its significant impact on credit unions and community banks in the financial sector.In the past year, Eltropy has continued to innovate, expanding its AI capabilities and introducing new features to its Unified Conversations Platform ."This recognition speaks to the dedication of our entire team," added Garg. "We're committed to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in digital conversations, ensuring that CFIs can thrive in an era where member expectations and technological capabilities are constantly shifting."To view the complete list of Inc.'s Power Partner Awards for 2024, visit .The November 2024 Issue of Inc. magazine will be available online and on newsstands starting October 31, 2024.For more information about Eltropy's AI-powered digital conversations platform, visit .About EltropyEltropy is the leading conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs). Its AI-driven communications tools empower CFIs to communicate, automate, improve operations and engagement, and increase productivity across the institution – all while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance. Using Eltropy's platform, CFIs can connect with and service their members and customers anytime, anywhere via Text, Chat, Video, Voice - all integrated into a single platform. For more information, please visit eltropy.

