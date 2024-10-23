IQ Insurance Announces First Franchise Location Coming Soon To South Florida

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The insurance franchise is now seeking to add new franchisees to its growing of locations.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IQ Insurance , a family-owned insurance business with 35 years of experience providing customized insurance solutions to businesses, families, and individuals, has just announced the sale of its first franchise. The new location, based out of Doral Florida, is owned by franchise partner Omar Olivers and will serve South Florida and the Miami area.This first sale marks a significant milestone for IQ Insurance as it continues its Southeast-focused expansion. The company currently has corporate-owned offices in Miami and Jacksonville, Florida, as well as Hilton Head within South Carolina.IQ Insurance is seeking qualified franchise partners as it moves towards further national expansion. All franchisees receive initial and ongoing training as part of the franchise package. Plus, IQ Insurance provides its franchise partners comprehensive support, including a suite of marketing tools, such as targeted marketing strategies and branding elements, and ongoing operational support. Franchise partners will find extensive experience within the leadership team as well as a dedication to quality customer service - a philosophy that carries into franchise partner support system.With this first franchise, IQ Insurance is laying the groundwork for continued growth and welcomes those seeking to invest in the recession-resistant insurance industry to explore its franchise opportunity. For more information, visit .About IQ InsuranceFor 35 years, IQ Insurance has continued to provide dependable, customized insurance solutions to businesses, families, and individuals across the Southeast. The company offers coverage for auto, home, commercial, life, health, business, and recreation, working as a one-stop-shop for all insurance needs. To learn more about IQ Insurance, visit or .

IQ Insurance Franchise Team

IQ Insurance

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.