Pearl Group Strengthens Commitment To Asia-Pacific's Economic Growth With New Vietnam Production Hub

Pearl Group Vietnam opening ceremony

DONG NAI, VIETNAM, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pearl Group , a global leader in polyurethane (PU) insulation solutions and other PU-based applications, has established a new production facility in Vietnam's Dong Nai Province.

This strategic expansion marks a key milestone in Pearl Group's global growth, reinforcing its commitment to serving Southeast Asia with innovative products and advanced technical services.

In the pursuit of green production and sustainable development, Vietnam's industrial sector has witnessed substantial transformations. To adapt to these changes, businesses are required to implement support solutions in their production processes.

In Vietnam's industrial landscape, Pearl Group stands prepared to offer advanced solutions utilizing polyurethane-based systems, helping Vietnam's industry achieve greater efficiency and sustainability.

Motivated by the region's robust growth prospects and the increasing demand for premium materials, Pearl Group has chosen Vietnam as the manufacturing and supply hub for its Asia-Pacific operations.

Vietnam's dynamic market environment, coupled with its strategic location and business-friendly policies, makes it an ideal base for reaching key APAC markets such as Japan, Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, and beyond. This expansion also aligns with Pearl Group's long-term vision of becoming the global leader in polyurethane systems.

"We believe in the potential of Vietnam and the broader Asia Pacific region," said Martin Kruczinna, CEO of Pearl Group. "While some global players are retreating, Pearl Group is investing in the future of this vibrant region. Our new facility will allow us to better serve our customers by producing high-quality products locally and offering tailored technical expertise. This will allow Pearl Group to deliver customized solutions that meet our clients' needs while optimizing their results and profitability."

Kruczinna further highlighted the opportunities for Pearl Group. "The global recession has caused widespread cost-cutting in many industries, leading to many customers feeling neglected. This is an even bigger challenge when it comes to system applications, as they require strong technical support and face-to-face contact with customers.

At Pearl Group, we embrace this need. Helping our customers overcome any specific challenges they face and producing the best polyurethane products possible is at the core of what we do."

Located in the well-connected Dong Nai, near Ho Chi Minh City, Pearl Group's new facility is strategically positioned close to deep river and sea ports, ideal for domestic supply and export activities across the entire APAC region.

The facility features advanced blending capacity as well as prepolymer-production, capable of producing a diverse range of polyol formulations, catering to the growing demand in industries such as construction, appliances, metal panels, footwear, flexible packaging and polyurea.

Pearl Group's expansion into Vietnam is more than just a business decision. Kruczinna explains. "It's a commitment to the region's future. By establishing a presence in Vietnam, Pearl Group is creating jobs and contributing to the local economy while also recognizing and valuing the strong work ethic

and dedication of the Vietnamese workforce.

"We are here for the long term," added Martin Kruczinna. "Our investment in Vietnam is a testament to our belief in the country's potential and our dedication to providing high-quality products and services to meet the evolving needs of the market."

"Accompanying Pearl from the first days of realizing this ambition, we are delighted to witness Pearl Group's expansion in Vietnam as well as honored to partner with them on this journey. This investment highlights Vietnam's appeal as a strategic industrial hub for the Asia-Pacific region, with its robust infrastructure, skilled workforce, and favorable business environment. With its German roots, Pearl Group's commitment to fostering German-Vietnamese partnerships and driving sustainable growth is commendable. Pearl Group's presence strengthens collaboration between our nations, encourages investments in the country, and reinforces Vietnam's role in regional and global supply chains. We are excited to support Pearl Group's vision as they contribute to the local economy and advance industrial innovation in Asia-Pacific,” said Björn Koslowski, Deputy Chief Representative of the Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Vietnam (AHK Vietnam).

Following the opening of Pearl Group's fourth production site in Saudi Arabia in November 2023, the establishment of this facility in Vietnam further strengthens the organization's global expansion strategy, PearlX2. Pearl Group is committed to becoming the global leader in polyurethane systems, with a focus on customer proximity through regional production.

The Vietnamese site will act as a bridge for Indian PU customers, reducing lead times compared to China, Japan, and Korea, while also providing advantages from the FTA between the two regions.

As a change agent against global warming and a strong advocate against CO2 emissions caused by thermal energy waste, Pearl Group is also committed to leveraging its strong foundation in Asia-Pacific to further the cause of insulation material among decision-makers and stakeholders.

