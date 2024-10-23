Plus.Fan Announces The Appointment Of Duncan Stewart To Leadership Team

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Stewart Assumes New Role Focused on Client Engagement and Business Development

WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Plus, a SaaS fan engagement and playbook for teams and leagues, announced that seasoned commercial and marketing veteran Duncan Stewart has joined their leadership team. Plus launched their beta platform in January with Carrick Rangers FC of Northern Ireland and is now working with nine teams in seven countries across two sports, including their most recent partnership with York City FC, which play in England's National League.Stewart, who brings decades of commercial, marketing and general management experience in data analytics and SaaS businesses, will initially focus on client engagement and business development, helping both existing and new teams deepen and grow their fan engagement.“As a former semi-pro footballer and huge sports fan myself, this role perfectly blends my professional experience helping clients to better understand and connect with their customers. I am excited to help shape the future of fan engagement.”Plus's cofounder and CEO, Steve Paris said“fans want more but most mid and lower tier teams do not have the resources, funding or expertise to deliver. Plus solves those problems. Duncan's deep experience and knowledge in client services and first party data will help us continue our fast growth. We're excited to have Duncan as a member of our team.”About PlusFan, Inc.Fans want more than just a ticket. Plus helps teams and leagues create a unique insider experience for their fans, growing fan loyalty, engagement and revenue. Plus's offers a platform and playbook to enable sports organizations to create immersive and interactive experiences for their supporters.Plus works with global clients across multiple sports. For more information, visit Plus at plus.

