Centrus To Webcast Conference Call On October 29 At 8:30 A.M. ET

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Centrus Corp. (NYSE American: LEU) will broadcast its quarterly call with and the community over the Internet on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Company will release its third quarter report for 2024, which ended September 30, 2024, after the close of markets on Monday, October 28.

The conference call will be open to listeners who log in through the Company's website, . A to the call will be located in the Investor Relations section of the website, and a webcast replay will be available through November 8, 2024.

Centrus Energy is a trusted supplier of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. Centrus provides value to its utility customers through the reliability and diversity of its supply sources – helping them meet the growing need for clean, affordable, carbon-free electricity. Since 1998, the Company has provided its utility customers with more than 1,750 reactor years of fuel, which is equivalent to 7 billion tons of coal. With world-class technical and engineering capabilities, Centrus is also advancing the next generation of centrifuge technologies so that America can restore its domestic uranium enrichment capability in the future. Find out more at .

Contact:

Lindsey

Geisler (301) 564-3392 or

[email protected]

SOURCE Centrus Energy Corp.

