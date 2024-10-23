WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS REPORTS STRONG THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Company Raises Full-Year 2024 EPS Outlook and Reaffirms Remaining Outlook Grows System Size by 4% and Development Pipeline by 5% PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH ) today announced results for the three months ended September

30, 2024.

Highlights include:

System-wide rooms grew 4% year-over-year.

Opened over 17,000 rooms globally, including nearly 7,000 in the U.S., which increased 15% year-over-year, and the second ECHO Suites Extended Stay by Wyndham.

Awarded 197 development contracts globally, including 95 contracts in the U.S., which increased 10% year-over-year.

Development pipeline grew 1% sequentially and 5% year-over-year to a record 248,000 rooms.

Global RevPAR grew 1% in constant currency.

Ancillary revenues increased 8% compared to third quarter 2023.

Diluted earnings per share increased 7%, to $1.29, and adjusted diluted EPS grew 6%, to $1.39, or approximately 10% on a comparable basis.

Net income was $102 million for the third quarter, a 1% decrease over the prior-year quarter; adjusted net income was $110 million, a 1% decrease over the prior-year quarter, or a 3% increase on a comparable basis.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 4% compared with the prior-year quarter, to $208 million, or 7% on a comparable basis. Returned $126 million to shareholders through $97 million of share repurchases and quarterly cash dividends of $0.38 per share. "Our teams around the world once again delivered exceptional results, executing our long-term growth strategy and achieving 7% growth in comparable adjusted EBITDA fueled by continued system expansion, higher royalty rates and growth in our ancillary revenues," said Geoff Ballotti, president and chief executive officer. "We awarded 10% more franchise contracts domestically this quarter, driving 5% growth in our development pipeline. Stabilizing RevPAR trends and improving comparisons coupled with increased infrastructure demand are expected to pave the way for improved results in the coming quarters. We remain steadfast in our long-term strategy, aimed at delivering outstanding value to our guests, franchisees and shareholders to whom we've returned nearly $380 million year-to-date in the form of dividends and share repurchases." System Size and Development





Rooms



September

30, 2024

September 30,

2023

YOY

Change (bps) United States

500,600

495,700

100 International

392,000

362,300

820 Global

892,600

858,000

400

The Company's global system grew 4%, reflecting 1% growth in the U.S. and 8% internationally.

As expected, these increases included 3% growth in the higher RevPAR midscale and above segments in the U.S., as well as strong growth in the Company's EMEA and Latin America regions, which each grew 11%.

The Company continued to improve its retention rate and remains solidly on track to achieve its net room growth outlook of 3 to 4% for the full year 2024.



On September 30, 2024, the Company's global development pipeline consisted of approximately 2,100 hotels and 248,000 rooms, representing another record-high level and a 5% year-over-year increase.

Key highlights include:



7% growth in the U.S. and 3% internationally

17th consecutive quarter of sequential pipeline growth

Approximately 70% of the pipeline is in the midscale and above segments, which grew 6% year-over-year

Approximately 14% of the pipeline represents ECHO Suites Extended Stay by Wyndham for which the Company has awarded a total of 283 contracts since its launch.

Approximately 58% of the pipeline is international

Approximately 79% of the pipeline is new construction and approximately 35% of these projects have broken ground During the third quarter of 2024, the Company awarded 197 new contracts, including 95 contracts in the U.S., which increased 10% year-over-year.

RevPAR





Third Quarter 2024

YOY

Constant

Currency

% Change United States

$





57.98

(1

%) International

38.60

7 Global

49.33

1

Third quarter global RevPAR increased 1% in constant currency compared to 2023, reflecting a 1% decline in the U.S. and 7% growth internationally.

In the U.S., RevPAR for the Company's midscale and above segments was unchanged year-over-year while RevPAR for its economy segment declined 2% reflecting a modest acceleration from the second quarter with a sequential improvement of 10 basis points. Additionally, the Company's U.S. economy brands continued to strengthen their position, gaining 50 basis points of market share in the third quarter driven by performance in oil and gas markets, which grew 250 basis points in the quarter, and in the five states with the highest infrastructure bill spend, which collectively grew 80 basis points. U.S. occupancy remained consistent, highlighting the resilience of the select-service space and consumer demand for these products.



Internationally, RevPAR for the Company's EMEA, Latin America and Canada regions collectively increased 13% due to both continued pricing power, with ADR up 11%, and occupancy growth of 2%. RevPAR for the Company's APAC region declined 7% driven by a 2% decrease in occupancy and a 5% decrease in ADR.

Importantly, the third quarter RevPAR performance for APAC represented a 500 basis point sequential improvement.

Third Quarter Operating Results



Fee-related and other revenues were $394 million compared to $400 million in third quarter 2023, which included $18 million of pass-through revenues associated with the Company's 2023 global franchisee conference, absent which, fee-related and other revenue increased 3%. The growth in fee-related and other revenues reflects higher royalties and franchise fees and ancillary revenues.

The Company generated net income of $102 million compared to $103 million in third quarter 2023. The decrease was primarily reflective of higher interest expense, partially offset by higher adjusted EBITDA.

Adjusted EBITDA grew 4% to $208 million compared to $200 million in third quarter 2023. This increase included a $5 million unfavorable impact from marketing fund variability, excluding which adjusted EBITDA grew 7% on a comparable basis, primarily reflecting higher royalties and franchise fees, increased ancillary revenues and margin expansion.

Diluted earnings per share was $1.29 compared to $1.21 in third quarter 2023. This increase primarily reflects the benefit of a lower share count due to share repurchase activity.

Adjusted diluted EPS grew 6% to $1.39 compared to $1.31 in third quarter 2023. This increase included an unfavorable impact of $0.04 per share related to expected marketing fund variability (after estimated taxes). On a comparable basis, adjusted diluted EPS increased approximately 10% year-over-year reflecting comparable adjusted EBITDA growth and the benefit of share repurchase activity, partially offset by higher interest expense. During third quarter 2024, the Company's marketing fund revenues exceeded expenses by $12 million, in line with expectations; while in third quarter 2023, the Company's marketing fund revenues exceeded expenses by $17 million, resulting in $5 million of marketing fund variability. The Company continues to expect marketing fund revenues to roughly equal expenses during full-year 2024.

Full reconciliations of GAAP results to the Company's non-GAAP adjusted measures for all reported periods appear in the tables to this press release.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company generated $79 million of net cash provided by operating activities and $96 million of adjusted free cash flow in third quarter 2024.

The Company ended the quarter with a cash balance of $72 million and approximately $750 million in total liquidity.



The Company's net debt leverage ratio was 3.5 times at September 30, 2024, the midpoint of the Company's 3 to 4 times stated target range.

During the third quarter of 2024, the Company executed $350 million of new interest rate swaps on its Term Loan B Facility, which will expire in 2028. The fixed rate of the new swaps is 3.3%. As a result, the Company ended the third quarter with approximately 80% of its total debt at a fixed rate and 20% variable.

Share Repurchases and Dividends

During the third quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 1.3 million shares of its common stock for $97 million. Year-to-date through September 30, the Company repurchased approximately 3.8 million shares of its common stock for $285 million.

The Company paid common stock dividends of $29 million, or $0.38 per share, during the third quarter 2024 and $92 million, or $1.14 per share, year-to-date.

Full-Year 2024 Outlook

The Company is refining its outlook as follows:







Updated Outlook

Prior Outlook Year-over-year rooms growth

3 - 4%

3 - 4% Year-over-year global RevPAR growth

Approx. flat

Approx. flat Fee-related and other revenues

$1.41 - $1.43 billion

$1.41 - $1.43 billion Adjusted EBITDA

$690 - $700 million

$690 - $700 million Adjusted net income

$338 - $348 million

$338 - $348 million Adjusted diluted EPS

$4.22 - $4.34

$4.20 - $4.32 Adjusted free cash flow conversion rate

~60%

~60%



















NOTE: Outlook for adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS and adjusted free cash flow conversion rate excludes all previous 2024 expenses and cash outlays associated with the Company's defense of an unsuccessful hostile takeover attempt.

Year-over-year growth rates for adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS are not comparable due to full-year 2023 marketing fund revenues exceeding expenses by $9 million, which substantially completed the recovery of the $49 million support the Company provided to its owners during COVID.

The Company continues to expect marketing fund revenues to equal expenses during full-year 2024 though seasonality of spend will affect the quarterly comparisons throughout the year.

More detailed projections are available in Table 8 of this press release.

The Company is providing certain financial metrics only on a non-GAAP basis because, without unreasonable efforts, it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the occurrence or amount of all of the adjustments or other potential adjustments that may arise in the future during the forward-looking period, which can be dependent on future events that may not be reliably predicted.

Based on past reported results, where one or more of these items have been applicable, such excluded items could be material, individually or in the aggregate, to the reported results.



Conference Call Information

Wyndham Hotels will hold a conference call with investors to discuss the Company's results and outlook on Thursday, October 24, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Listeners can access the webcast live through the Company's website at . The conference call may also be accessed by dialing 800 579-2543 and providing the passcode "Wyndham".

Listeners are urged to call at least five minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

An archive of this webcast will be available on the website beginning at noon ET on October 24, 2024.

A telephone replay will be available for approximately ten days beginning at noon ET on October 24, 2024 at 800 695-0715.



Presentation of Financial Information

Financial information discussed in this press release includes non-GAAP measures, which include or exclude certain items.

These non-GAAP measures differ from reported GAAP results and are intended to illustrate what management believes are relevant period-over-period comparisons and are helpful to investors as an additional tool for further understanding and assessing the Company's ongoing operating performance.

The Company uses these measures internally to assess its operating performance, both absolutely and in comparison to other companies, and to make day to day operating decisions, including in the evaluation of selected compensation decisions.

Exclusion of items in the Company's non-GAAP presentation should not be considered an inference that these items are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring.

Full reconciliations of GAAP results to the comparable non-GAAP measures for the reported periods appear in the financial tables section of this press release.



About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH ) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,200 hotels across over 95 countries on six continents.

Through its network of approximately 893,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry.

The Company operates a portfolio of 25 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®.

The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers approximately 112 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally.

For more information, visit .

The Company may use its website and social media channels as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Disclosures of this nature will be included on the Company's website in the Investors section, which can currently be accessed at or on the Company's social media channels, including the Company's LinkedIn account which can currently be accessed at . Accordingly, investors should monitor this section of the Company's website and the Company's social media channels in addition to following the Company's press releases, filings submitted with the Securities and Exchange Commission and any public conference calls or webcasts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements related to Wyndham's current views and expectations with respect to its future performance and operations, including revenues, earnings, cash flow and other financial and operating measures, share repurchases and dividends and restructuring charges. Forward-looking statements are any statements other than statements of historical fact, including those that convey management's expectations as to the future based on plans, estimates and projections at the time Wyndham makes the statements and may be identified by words such as "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," "anticipate," "predict," "intend," "goal," "future," "forward," "remain," "outlook," "guidance," "target," "objective," "estimate," "projection" and similar words or expressions, including the negative version of such words and expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Wyndham to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, general economic conditions, including inflation, higher interest rates and potential recessionary pressures; global or regional health crises or pandemics including the resulting impact on Wyndham's business, operations, financial results, cash flows and liquidity, as well as the impact on its franchisees, guests and team members, the hospitality industry and overall demand for and restrictions on travel; the performance of the financial and credit markets; the economic environment for the hospitality industry; operating risks associated with the hotel franchising business; Wyndham's relationships with franchisees; the impact of war, terrorist activity, political instability or political strife, including the ongoing conflicts between Russia and Ukraine and conflicts in the Middle East, respectively; Wyndham's ability to satisfy obligations and agreements under its outstanding indebtedness, including the payment of principal and interest and compliance with the covenants thereunder; risks related to Wyndham's ability to obtain financing and the terms of such financing, including access to liquidity and capital; and Wyndham's ability to make or pay, plans for and the timing and amount of any future share repurchases and/or dividends, as well as the risks described in Wyndham's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and any subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties are not the only ones Wyndham may face and additional risks may arise or become material in the future. Wyndham undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Table 1 WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS INCOME STATEMENT (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Net revenues













Royalties and franchise fees $







159

$







152

$







419

$







415 Marketing, reservation and loyalty 161

179

429

445 Management and other fees 3

3

7

11 License and other fees 32

30

89

83 Other 39

36

119

110 Fee-related and other revenues 394

400

1,063

1,064 Cost reimbursements 2

2

4

12 Net revenues 396

402

1,067

1,076















Expenses













Marketing, reservation and loyalty 149

162

435

446 Operating 23

24

59

65 General and administrative 30

31

91

93 Cost reimbursements 2

2

4

12 Depreciation and amortization 17

19

54

56 Transaction-related 1

1

46

5 Impairment -

-

12

- Restructuring 2

-

11

- Separation-related 1

-

(11)

- Total expenses 225

239

701

677















Operating income 171

163

366

399 Interest expense, net 34

27

93

73 Early extinguishment of debt -

-

3

3















Income before income taxes 137

136

270

323 Provision for income taxes 35

33

66

83 Net income $







102

$







103

$







204

$







240















Earnings per share













Basic $







1.30

$







1.22

$







2.55

$







2.81 Diluted 1.29

1.21

2.54

2.79















Weighted average shares outstanding













Basic 78.8

84.0

80.1

85.2 Diluted 79.2

84.5

80.5

85.7

Table 2 WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS HISTORICAL REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT





The reportable segment presented below represents our operating segment for which separate financial information is available and is utilized on a regular basis by our chief operating decision maker to assess performance and allocate resources. In identifying our reportable segment, we also consider the nature of services provided by our operating segment. Management evaluates the operating results of our reportable segment based upon net revenues and adjusted EBITDA. We believe that adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure of performance for our segment which, when considered with GAAP measures, allows a more complete understanding of our operating performance. We use this measure internally to assess operating performance, both absolutely and in comparison to other companies, and to make day to day operating decisions, including in the evaluation of selected compensation decisions. Our presentation of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies.

























First

Quarter

Second

Quarter

Third

Quarter

Fourth

Quarter

Full

Year Hotel Franchising



















Net revenues



















2024 $





305

$





367

$





396

n/a

n/a

2023 313

362

402

$





321

$



1,397

Adjusted EBITDA



















2024 $





158

$





195

$





224

n/a

n/a

2023 164

175

215

$





173

$





727





















Corporate and Other



















Net revenues



















2024 $







-

$







-

$







-

n/a

n/a

2023 -

-

-

$







-

$







-

Adjusted EBITDA



















2024 $





(17)

$





(17)

$





(16)

n/a

n/a

2023 (17)

(17)

(15)

$





(19)

$





(68)





















Total Company



















Net revenues



















2024 $





305

$





367

$





396

n/a

n/a

2023 313

362

402

$





321

$



1,397

Net income



















2024 $







16

$







86

$





102

n/a

n/a

2023 67

70

103

$







50

$





289

Adjusted EBITDA



















2024 $





141

$





178

$





208

n/a

n/a

2023 147

158

200

$





154

$





659



















NOTE: Amounts may not add across due to rounding. See Table 7 for reconciliations of Total Company non-GAAP measures and Table 9 for definitions.

Table 3 WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS CONDENSED CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited)









Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2024

2023 Operating activities





Net income $







204

$







240 Depreciation and amortization 54

56 Payments related to hostile takeover defense (47)

- Payments of development advance notes, net (88)

(47) Working capital and other, net 33

4 Net cash provided by operating activities 156

253 Investing activities





Property and equipment additions (24)

(28) Loan advances, net (16)

(22) Net cash used in investing activities (40)

(50) Financing activities





Proceeds from long-term debt 1,802

1,308 Payments of long-term debt (1,516)

(1,217) Dividends to shareholders (92)

(90) Repurchases of common stock (283)

(261) Other, net (11)

(23) Net cash used in financing activities (100)

(283) Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash -

(2) Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 16

(82) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 66

161 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $









82

$









79

Free Cash Flow:



























Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $









79

$









77

$









156

$









253 Less: Property and equipment additions (8)

(10)

(24)

(28) Plus: Payments of development advance notes, net 24

16

88

47 Free cash flow 95

83

220

272 Plus: Adjusting items (a) 1

-

47

- Adjusted free cash flow $









96

$









83

$









267

$









272



















(a) Represents payments related to the Company's defense of an unsuccessful hostile takeover attempt.

Table 4 WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY AND DEBT (In millions) (Unaudited)

















As of September 30, 2024

As of December 31, 2023 Assets









Cash and cash equivalents



$















72

$















66 Trade receivables, net



286

241 Property and equipment, net



78

88 Goodwill and intangible assets, net



3,084

3,104 Other current and non-current assets



634

534 Total assets



$











4,154

$











4,033











Liabilities and stockholders' equity









Total debt



$











2,487

$











2,201 Other current liabilities



412

422 Deferred income tax liabilities



314

325 Other non-current liabilities



358

339 Total liabilities



3,571

3,287 Total stockholders' equity



583

746 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$











4,154

$











4,033











Our outstanding debt was as follows:











Weighted Average

Interest Rate

(a)

As of September 30, 2024

As of December 31, 2023 $750 million revolving credit facility (due April 2027) 7.2

%

$















69

$













160 $400 million term loan A (due April 2027) 7.2

%

369

384 $1.5 billion term loan B (due May 2030) 4.7

%

1,518

1,123 $500 million 4.375% senior unsecured notes (due August 2028) 4.4

%

496

495 Finance leases 4.5

%

35

39 Total debt 5.1

%

2,487

2,201 Cash and cash equivalents



72

66 Net debt



$











2,415

$











2,135 Net debt leverage ratio



3.5x

3.2x



















(a) Represents weighted average interest rates for the third quarter 2024, including the effects of hedging.

Our outstanding debt as of September 30, 2024 matures as follows:



Amount Within 1 year $

















47 Between 1 and 2 years 52 Between 2 and 3 years 406 Between 3 and 4 years 519 Between 4 and 5 years 23 Thereafter 1,440 Total $













2,487

Table 5 WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS REVENUE DRIVERS





















Nine Months Ended September 30,





2024

2023

Change

% Change



Beginning Room Count (January 1)

















United States 497,600

493,800

3,800

1

%



International 374,200

348,700

25,500

7



Global 871,800

842,500

29,300

3























Additions

















United States 21,300

18,500

2,800

15



International 27,000

24,200

2,800

12



Global 48,300

42,700

5,600

13























Deletions

















United States (18,300)

(16,600)

(1,700)

(10)



International (9,200)

(10,600)

1,400

13



Global (27,500)

(27,200)

(300)

(1)























Ending Room Count (September 30)

















United States 500,600

495,700

4,900

1



International 392,000

362,300

29,700

8



Global 892,600

858,000

34,600

4

%

























As of September 30,

FY 2023

Royalty

Contribution

2024

2023

Change

% Change

System Size

















United States

















Economy 226,800

231,100

(4,300)

(2

%)



Midscale and Above 273,800

264,600

9,200

3



Total United States 500,600

495,700

4,900

1

%

80

%



















International

















Greater China

181,100

167,900

13,200

8

%

3 Rest of Asia Pacific 37,400

34,000

3,400

10

2 Europe, the Middle East and Africa 90,500

81,600

8,900

11

7 Canada 39,600

39,600

-

-

5 Latin America 43,400

39,200

4,200

11

3 Total International 392,000

362,300

29,700

8

%

20



















Global 892,600

858,000

34,600

4

%

100

%

Table 5 (continued) WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS REVENUE DRIVERS













Three Months

Ended

September 30, 2024



Constant Currency % Change (a)



Regional RevPAR Growth









United States









Economy $











48.88

(2

%)



Midscale and Upper Midscale 64.31

-



Upscale and Above 101.25

(2)



Total United States $











57.98

(1

%)















International









Greater China $











16.55

(10

%)



Rest of Asia Pacific 33.89

(1)



Europe, the Middle East and Africa 62.59

9



Canada 75.02

2



Latin America 51.60

52



Total International $











38.60

7

%















Global $











49.33

1

%

















Three Months Ended September 30,





2024

2023

% Change (b) Average Royalty Rate









United States 4.7

%

4.6

%

12 bps International 2.5

%

2.5

%

2 bps Global 4.0

%

3.9

%

4 bps













Nine Months

Ended

September 30, 2024

Constant Currency % Change (a)



Regional RevPAR Growth









United States









Economy $











42.19

(4

%)



Midscale and Upper Midscale 58.14

(1)



Upscale and Above 99.35

-



Total United States $











51.69

(2

%)















International









Greater China $











15.31

(7

%)



Rest of Asia Pacific 32.00

2



Europe, the Middle East and Africa 54.11

11



Canada 57.94

2



Latin America 50.83

43



Total International $











34.08

9

%















Global $











43.89

1

%

















Nine Months Ended September 30,





2024

2023

% Change (b) Average Royalty Rate









United States 4.7

%

4.6

%



8 bps International 2.4

%

2.4

%

6 bps Global 3.9

%

3.9

%

2 bps



















(a) International and global exclude the impact of currency exchange movements. (b) Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.



Table 6 WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS HISTORICAL REVPAR AND ROOMS









First

Quarter

Second

Quarter

Third

Quarter

Fourth

Quarter

Full

Year Total System





















Global RevPAR



















2024

$



36.28

$



45.99

$



49.33

n/a

n/a

2023

$



37.20

$



46.47

$



49.71

$



38.90

$



43.10

U.S. RevPAR





















2024

$



41.68

$



55.44

$



57.98

n/a

n/a

2023

$



43.84

$



55.26

$



58.46

$



44.06

$



50.42

International RevPAR

















2024

$



29.38

$



34.11

$



38.60

n/a

n/a

2023

$



27.99

$



34.44

$



38.05

$



32.12

$



33.21

Global Rooms



















2024

876,300

884,900

892,600

n/a

n/a

2023

844,800

851,500

858,000

871,800

871,800

U.S. Rooms





















2024

499,100

499,400

500,600

n/a

n/a

2023

494,400

495,100

495,700

497,600

497,600

International Rooms

















2024

377,200

385,500

392,000

n/a

n/a

2023

350,400

356,400

362,300

374,200

374,200

Table 7 WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (In millions)



















The tables below reconcile certain non-GAAP financial measures. The presentation of these adjustments is intended to permit the comparison of particular adjustments as they appear in the income statement in order to assist investors' understanding of the overall impact of such adjustments. We believe that adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS financial measures provide useful information to investors about us and our financial condition and results of operations because these measures are used by our management team to evaluate our operating performance and make day-to-day operating decisions and adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties as a common performance measure to compare results or estimate valuations across companies in our industry. These measures also assist our investors in evaluating our ongoing operating performance for the current reporting period and, where provided, over different reporting periods, by adjusting for certain items which may be recurring or non-recurring and which in our view do not necessarily reflect ongoing performance. We also internally use these measures to assess our operating performance, both absolutely and in comparison to other companies, and in evaluating or making selected compensation decisions. These supplemental disclosures are in addition to GAAP reported measures. These non-GAAP reconciliation tables should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, nor superior to, financial results and measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies.



















Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA:





First

Quarter

Second

Quarter

Third

Quarter

Fourth

Quarter

Full

Year 2024

















Net income $ 16

$ 86

$ 102







Provision for income taxes 6

26

35







Depreciation and amortization 20

17

17







Interest expense, net 28

30

34







Early extinguishment of debt (a) -

3

-







Stock-based compensation 10

10

10







Development advance notes amortization 5

6

6







Transaction-related (b) 41

5

1







Separation-related (c) -

(12)

1







Restructuring costs (d) 3

7

2







Impairment (e) 12

-

-







Adjusted EBITDA $ 141

$ 178

$ 208



























2023

















Net income $ 67

$ 70

$ 103

$ 50

$ 289 Provision for income taxes 24

26

33

25

109 Depreciation and amortization 19

19

19

20

76 Interest expense, net 22

24

27

29

102 Early extinguishment of debt (a) -

3

-

-

3 Stock-based compensation 9

9

10

11

39 Development advance notes amortization 3

4

4

5

15 Transaction-related (b) -

4

1

5

11 Separation-related (c) 2

(2)

-

-

1 Foreign currency impact of highly inflationary countries (f) 1

1

3

9

14 Adjusted EBITDA $ 147

$ 158

$ 200

$ 154

$ 659



















NOTE: Amounts may not add due to rounding. (a) Amount in 2024 and 2023 relates to non-cash charges associated with the Company's refinancing of its term loan B. (b) Represents costs related to corporate transactions, including the Company's defense of an unsuccessful hostile takeover attempt and the Company's repricing and upsizing of its term loan B. (c) Represents costs (income) associated with the Company's spin-off from Wyndham Worldwide. (d) Represents charges associated with the Company's 2024 restructuring plan consisting primarily of employee related costs. (e) Primarily represents an impairment of development advance notes as a result of the Company's evaluation of the recoverability of their carrying value. (f) Relates to the foreign currency impact from hyper-inflation, primarily in Argentina, which is reflected in operating expenses on the income statement.

Table 7 (continued) WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (In millions, except per share data)















Reconciliation of Net Income and Diluted EPS to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS:













Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Diluted EPS $



1.29

$



1.21

$



2.54

$



2.79















Net income $





102

$





103

$





204

$





240















Adjustments:













Transaction-related 1

1

46

5 Acquisition-related amortization expense (a) 6

7

20

20 Impairment -

-

12

- Restructuring costs 2

-

11

- Early extinguishment of debt -

-

3

3 Foreign currency impact of highly inflationary countries -

3

1

6 Separation-related 1

-

(11)

- Total adjustments before tax 10

11

82

34 Income tax provision (b) 2

3

21

8 Total adjustments after tax 8

8

61

26 Adjusted net income $





110

$





111

$





265

$





266 Adjustments - EPS impact 0.10

0.10

0.75

0.31 Adjusted diluted EPS $



1.39

$



1.31

$



3.29

$



3.10















Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 79.2

84.5

80.5

85.7



















(a) Reflected in depreciation and amortization on the income statement. (b) Reflects the estimated tax effects of the adjustments.

Table 8 WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS 2024 OUTLOOK As of October

23, 2024 (In millions, except per share data)







2024 Outlook (a) Fee-related and other revenues $ 1,410 – 1,430 Adjusted EBITDA

690 – 700 Depreciation and amortization expense (b)

45 – 47 Development advance notes amortization expense

23 – 25 Stock-based compensation expense

41 – 43 Interest expense, net

125 – 127 Adjusted income before income taxes

450 – 464 Income tax expense (c)

113 – 116 Adjusted net income $ 338 – 348





Adjusted diluted EPS $ 4.22 – 4.34





Diluted shares (d)

80.1





Capital expenditures

Approx. $40 Development advance notes

Approx. $110





Adjusted free cash flow conversion rate

~60%





Year-over-Year Growth



Global RevPAR

Approx. flat Number of rooms

3% – 4%



















NOTE:

Outlook for adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS and adjusted free cash flow conversion rate excludes all previous 2024 expenses and cash outlays associated with the Company's defense of an unsuccessful hostile takeover attempt. (a) Year-over-year growth rates for adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS are not comparable due to full-year 2023 marketing fund revenues exceeding expenses by $9 million (before taxes), which substantially completed the recovery of the $49 million support the Company provided to its owners during COVID. (b) Excludes amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets of approximately $27 million. (c) Outlook assumes an effective tax rate of approximately 25%. (d) Excludes the impact of any share repurchases after September 30, 2024.

In determining adjusted EBITDA, interest expense, net, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS and adjusted free cash flow conversion rate, we exclude certain items which are otherwise included in determining the comparable GAAP financial measures. We are providing these measures on a non-GAAP basis only because, without unreasonable efforts, we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty the occurrence or amount of all the adjustments or other potential adjustments that may arise in the future during the forward-looking period, which can be dependent on future events that may not be reliably predicted. Based on past reported results, where one or more of these items have been applicable, such excluded items could be material, individually or in the aggregate, to the reported results.

Table 9

WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS

DEFINITIONS

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS:

Represents net income and diluted earnings per share excluding acquisition-related amortization, impairment charges, restructuring and related charges, contract termination costs, separation-related items, transaction-related items (acquisition-, disposition-, or debt-related), (gain)/loss on asset sales and foreign currency impacts of highly inflationary countries. The Company calculates the income tax effect of the adjustments using an estimated effective tax rate applicable to each adjustment.

Adjusted EBITDA:

Represents net income excluding net interest expense, depreciation and amortization, early extinguishment of debt charges, impairment charges, restructuring and related charges, contract termination costs, separation-related items, transaction-related items (acquisition-, disposition-, or debt-related), (gain)/loss on asset sales, foreign currency impacts of highly inflationary countries, stock-based compensation expense, income taxes and development advance notes amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that is not recognized under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or other measures of financial performance or liquidity derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, the Company's definition of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Ancillary Revenues: Represents the summation of the license and other fees line item and other revenues line item per the income statement.

Average Daily Rate (ADR):

Represents the average rate charged for renting a lodging room for one day.

Average Occupancy Rate:

Represents the percentage of available rooms occupied during the period.

Comparable Basis : Represents a comparison eliminating the year-over-year variability of the Company's marketing funds.

Constant Currency : Represents a comparison eliminating the effects of foreign exchange rate fluctuations between periods (foreign currency translation) and the impact caused by any foreign exchange related activities (i.e., hedges, balance sheet remeasurements and/or adjustments).

Free Cash Flow: Reflects net cash provided by operating activities excluding development advances, less capital expenditures. The Company believes free cash flow to be a useful operating performance measure to it and investors. This measure helps the Company and investors evaluate its ability to generate cash beyond what is needed to fund capital expenditures, debt service and other obligations. Notwithstanding cash on hand and incremental borrowing capacity, free cash flow reflects the Company's ability to grow its business through investments and acquisitions, as well as its ability to return cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases or even to delever. Free cash flow is not a representation of how the Company will use excess cash. A limitation of using free cash flow versus the GAAP measure of net cash provided by operating activities as a means for evaluating Wyndham Hotels is that free cash flow does not represent the total cash movement for the period as detailed in the condensed consolidated statement of cash flows.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow:

Represents free cash flow excluding payments related to the Company's defense of an unsuccessful hostile takeover attempt.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow Conversion Rate:

Represents the percentage of adjusted EBITDA that is converted to adjusted free cash flow and provides insights into how efficiently the Company is able to turn profits into cash available for use, such as for investments (including development advance notes), debt reduction, dividends or share repurchases.

Net Debt Leverage Ratio:

Calculated by dividing total debt less cash and cash equivalents by trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA.

Number of Rooms:

Represents the number of rooms at the end of the period which are (i) either under franchise and/or management agreements or Company-owned and (ii) properties under affiliation agreements for which the Company receives a fee for reservation and/or other services provided.

RevPAR: Represents revenue per available room and is calculated by multiplying average occupancy rate by ADR.

Royalty Rate: Represents the average royalty rate earned on the Company's franchised properties and is calculated by dividing total royalties, excluding the impact of amortization of development advance notes, by total room revenues.

SOURCE Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

