ESCO Technologies Announces Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Release And Conference Call

St. Louis, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) will report its fourth quarter results after the close on Thursday, November 14, 2024, followed by a call where the financial results and related commentary will be discussed.

Event: Fourth Quarter 2024 Conference Call

Date: Thursday, November 14

Time: 4:00 p.m. Central Time

The conference call webcast and an accompanying slide presentation will be available in the Investor Center of ESCO's website. The slide presentation will be utilized during the call and will be posted on the website prior to the call. Participants may also access the webcast using this registration link .

For those unable to participate, a webcast replay will be available after the call in the Investor Center of ESCO's website.

ESCO is a global provider of highly engineered products and solutions serving diverse end-markets. It manufactures filtration and fluid control products for the aviation, Navy, space, and process markets worldwide and composite-based products and solutions for Navy, defense, and industrial customers. ESCO is an industry leader in designing and manufacturing RF test and measurement products and systems; and provides diagnostic instruments, software and services to industrial power users and the electric utility and renewable energy industries. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, ESCO and its subsidiaries have offices and manufacturing facilities worldwide. For more information on ESCO and its subsidiaries, visit the Company's website at .

Kate Lowrey, Vice President of Investor Relations, (314) 213-7277