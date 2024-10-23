Origin Bancorp, Inc. Reports Earnings For Third Quarter 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RUSTON, La., Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origin Bancorp, (NYSE: OBK) (“Origin,”“we,”“our” or the“Company”), the holding company for Origin (the“Bank”), today announced net income of $18.6 million, or $0.60 diluted per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to net income of $21.0 million, or $0.67 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Pre-tax, pre-provision (“PTPP”)(1) earnings was $28.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to $32.0 million for the linked quarter. “I am pleased with the balance sheet trends we showed in the third quarter,” said Drake Mills, chairman, president and CEO of Origin Bancorp, Inc.“I am confident these trends will continue and our bankers will capitalize on opportunities throughout our markets.” (1) PTPP earnings is a non-GAAP financial measure, please see the last few pages of this document for a reconciliation of this alternative financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP measure. Financial Highlights

Total loans held for investment (“LHFI”) were $7.96 billion at both September 30, 2024, and June 30, 2024. LHFI, excluding mortgage warehouse lines of credit (“MW LOC”), were $7.46 billion at September 30, 2024, reflecting an increase of $8.9 million, or 0.12%, compared to June 30, 2024.

Noninterest-bearing deposits were $1.89 billion at September 30, 2024, reflecting an increase of $27.1 million, or 1.5%, compared to June 30, 2024.

Net interest income was $74.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, reflecting an increase of $914,000, or 1.2%, compared to the linked quarter.

Our book value per common share was $36.76 as of September 30, 2024, reflecting an increase of $1.53, or 4.3%, compared to June 30, 2024. Tangible book value per common share(1) was $31.37 at September 30, 2024, reflecting an increase of $1.60, or 5.4%, compared to June 30, 2024.

Stockholders' equity was $1.15 billion at September 30, 2024, reflecting an increase of $49.8 million, or 4.5%, compared to June 30, 2024. At September 30, 2024, and June 30, 2024, the ratio of Company-level common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets was 12.46%, and 12.15%, respectively, the Tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.93% and 10.70%, respectively, and the total capital ratio was 15.45% and 15.16%, respectively. The ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) was 9.98% at September 30, 2024, compared to 9.47% at June 30, 2024. (1) Tangible book value per common share and tangible common equity to tangible assets are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the last few pages of this document for a reconciliation of these alternative financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures. Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin Net interest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, was $74.8 million, an increase of $914,000, or 1.2%, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2024, $813,000 of which was driven by one additional day in the current quarter. Higher interest rates drove a net increase of $147,000 in net interest income, which was reflected in a $1.2 million increase in interest income earned on interest-earnings assets offset by a $1.1 million increase in interest expense paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Higher interest rates on LHFI drove a $2.0 million increase in the yield for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2024, $1.5 million of which was driven by real estate-based loans. The average rate on LHFI increased to 6.67% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to 6.58% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Higher interest rates on savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts drove a $1.1 million increase in interest expense, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The average rate on interest-bearing deposits increased to 4.01% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to 3.95% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The Federal Reserve Board sets various benchmark rates, including the federal funds rate, and thereby influences the general market rates of interest, including the loan and deposit rates offered by financial institutions. The federal funds target rate range was reduced by 50 basis points on September 18, 2024, to a range of 4.75% to 5.00%, the first rate reduction since early 2020. The NIM-FTE was 3.18% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, representing a one- and a four-basis-point increase compared to the linked quarter and the prior year same quarter, respectively. The yield earned on interest-earning assets for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, was 6.09%, an increase of five and 40 basis points compared to the linked quarter and the prior year same quarter, respectively. The average rate paid on total interest-bearing liabilities for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, was 4.04%, representing a six- and 45-basis point increase compared to the linked quarter and the prior year same quarter, respectively. As discussed in our June 30, 2024, Origin Bancorp, Inc. Earnings Release, we reversed $1.2 million of accrued loan interest during the quarter ended June 30, 2024, due to certain questioned activity involving a single banker, who has since been terminated, in our East Texas market. This reversal of accrued loan interest income negatively impacted the fully tax equivalent net interest margin (“NIM-FTE”) by five basis points for the linked quarter. Had we not experienced the reversal of the $1.2 million of accrued interest income during the quarter ended June 30, 2024, our NIM-FTE would have been 3.22% for the linked quarter, and we would have experienced a four-basis point decrease in our current NIM-FTE compared to the linked quarter. There was no equivalent interest income reversal during the current quarter and these loans remain on non-accrual. Credit Quality The table below includes key credit quality information:

(1) Please see the Loan Data schedule at the back of this document for additional information. (2) The ALCL to total LHFI, adjusted, is calculated by excluding the ALCL for MW LOC loans from the total LHFI ALCL in the numerator and excluding the MW LOC loans from the LHFI in the denominator. Due to their low-risk profile, MW LOC loans require a disproportionately low allocation of the ALCL.

As discussed in our June 30, 2024, Origin Bancorp, Inc. Earnings Release, our credit metrics were negatively impacted by certain questioned activity involving a single banker, who has since been terminated, in our East Texas market. Our investigation of this activity remains ongoing and is not final; however, as a result of a forbearance agreement with one of our impacted customer relationships, our past due LHFI declined $26.4 million when compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2024. There was no material change in the level of our nonperforming or classified LHFI principal balances between the current quarter and the linked quarter as a result of the questioned activity. We continue to work with an outside forensic accounting firm to confirm the bank's identification and reconciliation of the activity, targeting a conclusion of this analysis by the end of this year. At this time, we believe that any ultimate loss arising from the situation will not be material to our financial position.

Past due LHFI were $38.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to $66.3 million at June 30, 2024. Of the $27.4 million decrease, $26.4 million were impacted by or related to the questioned activity. The remaining net decrease in past due LHFI was primarily due to charge-offs or payoffs in commercial and industrial past due loans during the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Nonperforming LHFI decreased $11.5 million for the quarter reflecting a decrease in the percentage of nonperforming LHFI to LHFI to 0.81% compared to 0.95% for the linked quarter. The decrease in nonperforming loans was primarily driven by three commercial and industrial loan relationships totaling $14.6 million at June 30, 2024, $10.4 million of which were charged-off and $4.2 million were paid down during the current quarter.

Classified loans decreased $10.8 million to $107.5 million at September 30, 2024, reflecting 1.35% as a percentage of total LHFI, down 14 basis points from the linked quarter. The decrease in classified loans was primarily driven by the same three commercial and industrial loan relationships mentioned in the nonperforming loan paragraph directly above.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, was $16.0 million, a decrease of $6.5 million, or 28.8%, from the linked quarter. The decrease from the linked quarter was primarily driven by decreases of $5.2 million, $725,000 and $621,000 in the change in fair value of equity investments, mortgage banking revenue and other income, respectively.

The decrease in change in fair value of equity investments was due to a $5.2 million positive valuation adjustment on a non-marketable equity security recognized during the linked quarter with no comparable amount recognized during the current quarter.

The decrease in mortgage banking revenue was primarily due to an $833,000 combined decrease in the pipeline and interest rate lock commitment fair values during the current quarter compared to the linked quarter.

The decrease in other income was primarily due to an $818,000 gain on sale of bank property recognized in the linked quarter with no comparable amount recognized in the current quarter.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, was $62.5 million, a decrease of $1.9 million, or 2.9% from the linked quarter. The decrease was primarily driven by a decrease of $1.6 million and in other noninterest expense.

The decrease in other expenses resulted from recognizing contingent liabilities totaling approximately $1.2 million related to certain questioned activity involving a single banker, who has since been terminated, in our East Texas market, as described previously, in the linked quarter with no comparable liability incurred in the current quarter. Also, contributing to the quarter over quarter decline was a $357,000 decrease in corporate membership fees.

Financial Condition

Loans



Total LHFI were $7.96 billion at both September 30, 2024, and June 30, 2024, and reflected an increase of $388.7 million, or 5.1%, compared to September 30, 2023.

Total LHFI, excluding MW LOC, were $7.46 billion at September 30, 2024, representing an increase of $8.9 million, or 0.1%, from June 30, 2024, and an increase of $179.8 million, or 2.5%, from September 30, 2023. During the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to the linked quarter, we experienced declines in construction/land/land development loans and MW LOC of $25.8 million and $11.3 million, respectively, partially offset by growth in multi-family real estate loans of $36.1 million.



Securities



Total securities were $1.18 billion at both September 30, 2024, and June 30, 2024, and reflected a decrease of $129.8 million, or 9.9%, compared to September 30, 2023.

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes, primarily associated with the available for sale (“AFS”) portfolio, was $94.2 million at September 30, 2024, an improvement of $32.9 million, or 25.9%, from the linked quarter. The weighted average effective duration for the total securities portfolio was 4.21 years as of September 30, 2024, compared to 4.28 years as of June 30, 2024.



Deposits



Total deposits at September 30, 2024, were $8.49 billion, a decrease of $24.3 million, or 0.3%, compared to the linked quarter, and represented an increase of $112.1 million, or 1.3%, from September 30, 2023. The decrease in the current quarter compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to a decrease of $205.2 million in brokered (which includes both brokered time and brokered interest-bearing demand) deposits. The decrease in brokered deposits was primarily replaced with customer deposits.

Excluding brokered deposits, total deposit increased $180.9 million, or 2.3%, to $8.05 billion, primarily due to increases of $87.0 million, $64.4 million and $27.1 million in money market deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, respectively. At September 30, 2024, noninterest-bearing deposits as a percentage of total deposits were 22.3%, compared to 21.9% and 24.0% at June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023, respectively. Excluding brokered deposits, noninterest-bearing deposits as a percentage of total deposits were 23.5%, compared to 23.7% and 26.1% at June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023, respectively.



Borrowings

FHLB advances and other borrowings at September 30, 2024, were $30.4 million, a decrease of $10.3 million, or 25.3%, compared to the linked quarter and represented an increase of $18.2 million, or 149.3%, from September 30, 2023.



Stockholders' Equity



Stockholders' equity was $1.15 billion at September 30, 2024, an increase of $49.8 million, or 4.5%, compared to $1.10 billion at June 30, 2024, and an increase of $146.7 million, or 14.7%, compared to September 30, 2023. The increase in stockholders' equity from the linked quarter is primarily due to a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $32.9 million and net income of $18.6 million, partially offset by dividends declared of $4.8 million during the current quarter.

About Origin

Origin Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana. Origin's wholly owned bank subsidiary, Origin Bank, was founded in 1912 in Choudrant, Louisiana. Deeply rooted in Origin's history is a culture committed to providing personalized relationship banking to businesses, municipalities, and personal clients to enrich the lives of the people in the communities it serves. Origin provides a broad range of financial services and currently operates more than 60 locations from Dallas/Fort Worth, East Texas, Houston, North Louisiana, Mississippi, South Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. For more information, visit .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Origin reports its results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). However, management believes that certain supplemental non-GAAP financial measures may provide meaningful information to investors that is useful in understanding Origin's results of operations and underlying trends in its business. However, non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, Origin's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The following are the non-GAAP measures used in this release: PTPP earnings, adjusted NIM-FTE, PTPP ROAA, tangible book value per common share, adjusted tangible book value per common share, tangible common equity to tangible assets, ROATCE, and core efficiency ratio.

Please see the last few pages of this release for reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Selected Quarterly Financial Data

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 Income statement and share amounts (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Net interest income $ 74,804 $ 73,890 $ 73,323 $ 72,989 $ 74,130 Provision for credit losses 4,603 5,231 3,012 2,735 3,515 Noninterest income 15,989 22,465 17,255 8,196 18,119 Noninterest expense 62,521 64,388 58,707 60,906 58,663 Income before income tax expense 23,669 26,736 28,859 17,544 30,071 Income tax expense 5,068 5,747 6,227 4,119 5,758 Net income $ 18,601 $ 20,989 $ 22,632 $ 13,425 $ 24,313 PTPP earnings(1) $ 28,272 $ 31,967 $ 31,871 $ 20,279 $ 33,586 Basic earnings per common share 0.60 0.68 0.73 0.43 0.79 Diluted earnings per common share 0.60 0.67 0.73 0.43 0.79 Dividends declared per common share 0.15 0.15 0.15 0.15 0.15 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 31,130,293 31,042,527 30,981,333 30,898,941 30,856,649 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 31,239,877 31,131,829 31,078,910 30,995,354 30,943,860 Balance sheet data Total LHFI $ 7,956,790 $ 7,959,171 $ 7,900,027 $ 7,660,944 $ 7,568,063 Total LHFI excluding MW LOC 7,461,602 7,452,666 7,499,032 7,330,978 7,281,770 Total assets 9,965,986 9,947,182 9,892,379 9,722,584 9,733,303 Total deposits 8,486,568 8,510,842 8,505,464 8,251,125 8,374,488 Total stockholders' equity 1,145,673 1,095,894 1,078,853 1,062,905 998,945 Performance metrics and capital ratios Yield on LHFI 6.67 % 6.58 % 6.58 % 6.46 % 6.35 % Yield on interest-earnings assets 6.09 6.04 5.99 5.86 5.69 Cost of interest-bearing deposits 4.01 3.95 3.85 3.71 3.47 Cost of total deposits 3.14 3.08 2.99 2.84 2.61 NIM - fully tax equivalent ("FTE") 3.18 3.17 3.19 3.19 3.14 Return on average assets (annualized) ("ROAA") 0.74 0.84 0.92 0.55 0.96 PTPP ROAA (annualized)(1) 1.13 1.28 1.30 0.82 1.33 Return on average stockholders' equity (annualized) ("ROAE") 6.57 7.79 8.57 5.26 9.52 Book value per common share $ 36.76 $ 35.23 $ 34.79 $ 34.30 $ 32.32 Tangible book value per common share(1) 31.37 29.77 29.24 28.68 26.78 Adjusted tangible book value per common share(1) 34.39 33.86 33.27 32.59 32.37 Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) ("ROATCE")(1) 7.74 % 9.25 % 10.24 % 6.36 % 11.48 % Efficiency ratio(2) 68.86 66.82 64.81 75.02 63.59 Core efficiency ratio(1) 67.48 65.55 65.24 70.55 60.49 Common equity tier 1 to risk-weighted assets(3) 12.46 12.15 11.97 11.83 11.46 Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(3) 12.64 12.33 12.15 12.01 11.64 Total capital to risk-weighted assets(3) 15.45 15.16 14.98 15.02 14.61 Tier 1 leverage ratio(3) 10.93 10.70 10.66 10.50 10.00

(1) PTPP earnings, PTPP ROAA, tangible book value per common share, adjusted tangible book value per common share, ROATCE, and core efficiency ratio are either non-GAAP financial measures or use a non-GAAP contributor in the formula. For a reconciliation of these alternative financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures, please see the last few pages of this release. (2) Calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income. (3) September 30, 2024, ratios are estimated and calculated at the Company level, which is subject to the capital adequacy requirements of the Federal Reserve Board.

Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Selected Year-To-Date Financial Data

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2024 2023 Income statement and share amounts Net interest income $ 222,017 $ 226,568 Provision for credit losses 12,846 14,018 Noninterest income 55,709 50,139 Noninterest expense 185,616 174,310 Income before income tax expense 79,264 88,379 Income tax expense 17,042 18,004 Net income $ 62,222 $ 70,375 PTPP earnings(1) $ 92,110 $ 102,397 Basic earnings per common share 2.00 2.29 Diluted earnings per common share 2.00 2.28 Dividends declared per common share 0.45 0.45 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 31,051,672 30,797,399 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 31,160,867 30,903,222 Performance metrics Yield on LHFI 6.61 % 6.19 % Yield on interest-earning assets 6.04 5.50 Cost of interest-bearing deposits 3.94 3.03 Cost of total deposits 3.07 2.22 NIM-FTE 3.18 3.24 Adjusted NIM-FTE(2) 3.18 3.21 ROAA (annualized) 0.84 0.94 PTPP ROAA (annualized)(1) 1.24 1.37 ROAE (annualized) 7.62 9.45 ROATCE (annualized)(1) 9.04 11.47 Efficiency ratio(3) 66.83 62.99 Core efficiency ratio(1) 66.09 59.94

(1) PTPP earnings, PTPP ROAA, ROATCE, and core efficiency ratio are either non-GAAP financial measures or use a non-GAAP contributor in the formula. For a reconciliation of these alternative financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures, please see the last few pages of this release. (2) Adjusted NIM-FTE is a non-GAAP financial measure and is calculated for nine months ended September 30, 2024, by removing the $20,000 net purchase accounting amortization from net interest income. And, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, by removing the $2.2 million net purchase accounting accretion from net interest income. (3) Calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.

Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 Interest and dividend income (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Interest and fees on loans $ 133,195 $ 129,879 $ 127,186 $ 123,673 $ 121,204 Investment securities-taxable 6,536 6,606 6,849 7,024 8,194 Investment securities-nontaxable 905 893 910 1,124 1,281 Interest and dividend income on assets held in other financial institutions 3,621 4,416 3,756 3,664 4,772 Total interest and dividend income 144,257 141,794 138,701 135,485 135,451 Interest expense Interest-bearing deposits 67,051 65,469 62,842 59,771 55,599 FHLB advances and other borrowings 482 514 518 220 3,207 Subordinated indebtedness 1,920 1,921 2,018 2,505 2,515 Total interest expense 69,453 67,904 65,378 62,496 61,321 Net interest income 74,804 73,890 73,323 72,989 74,130 Provision for credit losses 4,603 5,231 3,012 2,735 3,515 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 70,201 68,659 70,311 70,254 70,615 Noninterest income Insurance commission and fee income 6,928 6,665 7,725 5,446 6,443 Service charges and fees 4,664 4,862 4,688 4,889 4,621 Other fee income 2,114 2,404 2,247 2,118 2,006 Mortgage banking revenue (loss) 1,153 1,878 2,398 (719 ) 892 Swap fee income 106 44 57 196 366 Gain (loss) on sales of securities, net 221 - (403 ) (4,606 ) (7,173 ) Change in fair value of equity investments - 5,188 - - 10,096 Other income 803 1,424 543 872 868 Total noninterest income 15,989 22,465 17,255 8,196 18,119 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 38,491 38,109 35,818 35,931 34,624 Occupancy and equipment, net 6,298 7,009 6,645 6,912 6,790 Data processing 3,470 3,468 3,145 3,062 2,775 Office and operations 2,984 3,072 2,502 2,947 2,868 Intangible asset amortization 1,905 2,137 2,137 2,259 2,264 Regulatory assessments 1,791 1,842 1,734 1,860 1,913 Advertising and marketing 1,449 1,328 1,444 1,690 1,371 Professional services 2,012 1,303 1,231 1,440 1,409 Loan-related expenses 751 1,077 905 1,094 1,220 Electronic banking 1,308 1,238 1,239 1,103 1,384 Franchise tax expense 721 815 477 942 520 Other expenses 1,341 2,990 1,430 1,666 1,525 Total noninterest expense 62,521 64,388 58,707 60,906 58,663 Income before income tax expense 23,669 26,736 28,859 17,544 30,071 Income tax expense 5,068 5,747 6,227 4,119 5,758 Net income $ 18,601 $ 20,989 $ 22,632 $ 13,425 $ 24,313 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.60 $ 0.68 $ 0.73 $ 0.43 $ 0.79 Diluted earnings per common share 0.60 0.67 0.73 0.43 0.79

Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 159,337 $ 137,615 $ 98,147 $ 127,278 $ 141,705 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 161,854 150,435 193,365 153,163 163,573 Total cash and cash equivalents 321,191 288,050 291,512 280,441 305,278 Securities: AFS 1,160,965 1,160,048 1,190,922 1,253,631 1,290,839 Held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 11,096 11,616 11,651 11,615 10,790 Securities carried at fair value through income 6,533 6,499 6,755 6,808 6,772 Total securities 1,178,594 1,178,163 1,209,328 1,272,054 1,308,401 Non-marketable equity securities held in other financial institutions 67,068 64,010 53,870 55,190 63,842 Loans held for sale 7,631 18,291 14,975 16,852 14,944 Loans 7,956,790 7,959,171 7,900,027 7,660,944 7,568,063 Less: ALCL 95,989 100,865 98,375 96,868 95,177 Loans, net of ALCL 7,860,801 7,858,306 7,801,652 7,564,076 7,472,886 Premises and equipment, net 126,751 121,562 120,931 118,978 111,700 Mortgage servicing rights - - - 15,637 19,189 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 40,602 40,365 40,134 39,905 39,688 Goodwill 128,679 128,679 128,679 128,679 128,679 Other intangible assets, net 39,272 41,177 43,314 45,452 42,460 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 195,397 208,579 187,984 185,320 226,236 Total assets $ 9,965,986 $ 9,947,182 $ 9,892,379 $ 9,722,584 $ 9,733,303 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,893,767 $ 1,866,622 $ 1,887,066 $ 1,919,638 $ 2,008,671 Interest-bearing deposits excluding brokered interest-bearing deposits 5,137,940 4,984,817 4,990,632 4,918,597 4,728,263 Time deposits 1,023,252 1,022,589 1,030,656 967,901 968,352 Brokered deposits 431,609 636,814 597,110 444,989 669,202 Total deposits 8,486,568 8,510,842 8,505,464 8,251,125 8,374,488 FHLB advances and other borrowings 30,446 40,737 13,158 83,598 12,213 Subordinated indebtedness 159,861 159,779 160,684 194,279 196,825 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 143,438 139,930 134,220 130,677 150,832 Total liabilities 8,820,313 8,851,288 8,813,526 8,659,679 8,734,358 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 155,837 155,543 155,057 154,931 154,534 Additional paid-in capital 535,662 532,950 530,380 528,578 525,434 Retained earnings 548,419 534,585 518,325 500,419 491,706 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (94,245 ) (127,184 ) (124,909 ) (121,023 ) (172,729 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,145,673 1,095,894 1,078,853 1,062,905 998,945 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,965,986 $ 9,947,182 $ 9,892,379 $ 9,722,584 $ 9,733,303

Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Loan Data

(Unaudited)

At and For the Three Months Ended September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 LHFI (Dollars in thousands) Owner occupied commercial real estate $ 991,671 $ 959,850 $ 948,624 $ 953,822 $ 932,109 Non-owner occupied commercial real estate 1,533,093 1,563,152 1,472,164 1,488,912 1,503,782 Construction/land/land development 991,545 1,017,389 1,168,597 1,070,225 1,076,756 Residential real estate - single family 1,414,013 1,421,027 1,373,532 1,373,696 1,338,382 Multi-family real estate 434,317 398,202 359,765 361,239 349,787 Total real estate loans 5,364,639 5,359,620 5,322,682 5,247,894 5,200,816 Commercial and industrial 2,074,037 2,070,947 2,154,151 2,059,460 2,058,073 MW LOC 495,188 506,505 400,995 329,966 286,293 Consumer 22,926 22,099 22,199 23,624 22,881 Total LHFI 7,956,790 7,959,171 7,900,027 7,660,944 7,568,063 Less: ALCL 95,989 100,865 98,375 96,868 95,177 LHFI, net $ 7,860,801 $ 7,858,306 $ 7,801,652 $ 7,564,076 $ 7,472,886 Nonperforming assets (1) Nonperforming LHFI Commercial real estate $ 2,776 $ 2,196 $ 4,474 $ 786 $ 942 Construction/land/land development 26,291 26,336 383 305 235 Residential real estate(2) 14,313 13,493 14,918 13,037 13,236 Commercial and industrial 20,486 33,608 20,560 15,897 17,072 Consumer 407 179 104 90 123 Total nonperforming loans 64,273 75,812 40,439 30,115 31,608 Repossessed assets 6,043 6,827 3,935 3,929 3,939 Total nonperforming assets $ 70,316 $ 82,639 $ 44,374 $ 34,044 $ 35,547 Classified assets $ 113,529 $ 125,081 $ 88,152 $ 84,474 $ 67,960 Past due LHFI(3) 38,838 66,276 32,835 26,043 20,347 Allowance for loan credit losses Balance at beginning of period $ 100,865 $ 98,375 $ 96,868 $ 95,177 $ 94,353 Provision for loan credit losses 4,644 5,436 4,089 3,582 3,510 Loans charged off 11,226 3,706 6,683 3,803 3,202 Loan recoveries 1,706 760 4,101 1,912 516 Net charge-offs 9,520 2,946 2,582 1,891 2,686 Balance at end of period $ 95,989 $ 100,865 $ 98,375 $ 96,868 $ 95,177 Credit quality ratios Total nonperforming assets to total assets 0.71 % 0.83 % 0.45 % 0.35 % 0.37 % Nonperforming LHFI to LHFI 0.81 0.95 0.51 0.39 0.42 Past due LHFI to LHFI 0.49 0.83 0.42 0.34 0.27 ALCL to nonperforming LHFI 149.35 133.05 243.27 321.66 301.12 ALCL to total LHFI 1.21 1.27 1.25 1.26 1.26 ALCL to total LHFI, adjusted(4) 1.28 1.34 1.30 1.31 1.30 Net charge-offs to total average LHFI (annualized) 0.48 0.15 0.13 0.10 0.14

(1) Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming/nonaccrual loans and property acquired through foreclosures or repossession, as well as bank-owned property not in use and listed for sale. (2) Includes multi-family real estate. (3) Past due LHFI are defined as loans 30 days or more past due. (4) The ALCL to total LHFI, adjusted is calculated by excluding the ALCL for MW LOC loans from the total LHFI ALCL in the numerator and excluding the MW LOC loans from the LHFI in the denominator. Due to their low-risk profile, MW LOC loans require a disproportionately low allocation of the ALCL.

Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Average Balances and Yields/Rates

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Average Balance Yield/Rate Average Balance Yield/Rate Average Balance Yield/Rate Assets (Dollars in thousands) Commercial real estate $ 2,507,566 5.93 % $ 2,497,490 5.91 % $ 2,428,969 5.73 % Construction/land/land development 1,019,302 7.37 1,058,972 6.98 1,044,180 7.04 Residential real estate(1) 1,824,725 5.56 1,787,829 5.48 1,663,291 5.06 Commercial and industrial ("C&I") 2,071,984 7.96 2,128,486 7.87 2,024,675 7.62 MW LOC 484,680 7.64 430,885 7.57 376,275 7.21 Consumer 22,739 7.93 22,396 8.06 23,704 7.74 LHFI 7,930,996 6.67 7,926,058 6.58 7,561,094 6.35 Loans held for sale 14,645 6.28 14,702 6.84 11,829 5.81 Loans receivable 7,945,641 6.67 7,940,760 6.58 7,572,923 6.35 Investment securities-taxable 1,038,634 2.50 1,046,301 2.54 1,310,459 2.48 Investment securities-nontaxable 146,619 2.46 143,232 2.51 216,700 2.35 Non-marketable equity securities held in other financial institutions 66,409 2.85 56,270 6.53 58,421 6.47 Interest-bearing balances due from banks 229,224 5.46 254,627 5.53 279,383 5.42 Total interest-earning assets 9,426,527 6.09 9,441,190 6.04 9,437,886 5.69 Noninterest-earning assets 559,309 567,035 597,678 Total assets $ 9,985,836 $ 10,008,225 $ 10,035,564 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Interest-bearing liabilities Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 5,177,522 3.88 % $ 5,130,224 3.80 % $ 4,728,211 3.28 % Time deposits 1,469,849 4.47 1,534,679 4.46 1,626,935 4.04 Total interest-bearing deposits 6,647,371 4.01 6,664,903 3.95 6,355,146 3.47 FHLB advances and other borrowings 40,331 4.75 41,666 4.96 230,815 5.51 Subordinated indebtedness 159,826 4.78 159,973 4.83 196,792 5.07 Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,847,528 4.04 6,866,542 3.98 6,782,753 3.59 Noninterest-bearing liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,850,046 1,894,141 2,088,183 Other liabilities 162,565 163,273 151,716 Total liabilities 8,860,139 8,923,956 9,022,652 Stockholders' Equity 1,125,697 1,084,269 1,012,912 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,985,836 $ 10,008,225 $ 10,035,564 Net interest spread 2.05 % 2.06 % 2.10 % NIM 3.16 3.15 3.12 NIM-FTE(2) 3.18 3.17 3.14

(1) Includes multi-family real estate. (2) In order to present pre-tax income and resulting yields on tax-exempt investments comparable to those on taxable investments, a tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed. This adjustment also includes income tax credits received on Qualified School Construction Bonds.

Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Notable Items

(Unaudited)

At and For the Three Months Ended September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 $ Impact EPS

Impact (1) $ Impact EPS

Impact (1) $ Impact EPS

Impact (1) $ Impact EPS

Impact (1) $ Impact EPS

Impact (1) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Notable interest income items: Interest income reversal on relationships impacted by questioned banker activity $ - $ - $ (1,206 ) $ (0.03 ) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Notable provision expense items: Provision expense related to questioned banker activity - - (3,212 ) (0.08 ) - - - - - - Provision expense on relationships impacted by questioned banker activity - - (4,131 ) (0.10 ) - - - - - - Notable noninterest income items: MSR gain (impairment) - - - - 410 0.01 (1,769 ) (0.05 ) - - Gain (loss) on sales of securities, net 221 0.01 - - (403 ) (0.01 ) (4,606 ) (0.12 ) (7,173 ) (0.18 ) Gain on sub-debt repurchase - - 81 - - - - - - - Positive valuation adjustment on non-marketable equity securities - - 5,188 0.13 - - - - 10,096 0.26 Gain on bank property sale - - 800 0.02 - - - - - - Notable noninterest expense items: Operating expense related to questioned banker activity (848 ) (0.02 ) (1,452 ) (0.04 ) - - - - - - Total notable items $ (627 ) (0.02 ) $ (3,932 ) (0.10 ) $ 7 - $ (6,375 ) (0.16 ) $ 2,923 0.07

(1) The diluted EPS impact is calculated using a 21% effective tax rate. The total of the diluted EPS impact of each individual line item may not equal the calculated diluted EPS impact on the total notable items due to rounding.

Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Notable Items - Continued

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 $ Impact EPS Impact (1) $ Impact EPS Impact (1) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Notable interest income items: Interest income reversal on relationships impacted by questioned banker activity $ (1,206 ) $ (0.03 ) $ - $ - Notable provision expense items: Provision expense related to questioned banker activity (3,212 ) (0.08 ) - - Provision expense on relationships impacted by questioned banker activity (4,131 ) (0.10 ) - - Notable noninterest income items: MSR gain 410 0.01 - - Loss on sales of securities, net (182 ) - (7,029 ) (0.18 ) Gain on sub-debt repurchase 81 - 471 0.01 Positive valuation adjustment on non-marketable equity securities 5,188 0.13 10,096 0.26 Gain on bank property sale 800 0.02 - - Notable noninterest expense items: Operating expense related to questioned banker activity (2,300 ) (0.06 ) - - Total notable items $ (4,552 ) (0.12 ) $ 3,538 0.09

(1) The diluted EPS impact is calculated using a 21% effective tax rate. The total of the diluted EPS impact of each individual line item may not equal the calculated diluted EPS impact on the total notable items due to rounding.

Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

At and For the Three Months Ended September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Calculation of PTPP earnings: Net income $ 18,601 $ 20,989 $ 22,632 $ 13,425 $ 24,313 Provision for credit losses 4,603 5,231 3,012 2,735 3,515 Income tax expense 5,068 5,747 6,227 4,119 5,758 PTPP earnings (non-GAAP) $ 28,272 $ 31,967 $ 31,871 $ 20,279 $ 33,586 Calculation of PTPP ROAA: PTPP earnings $ 28,272 $ 31,967 $ 31,871 $ 20,279 $ 33,586 Divided by number of days in the quarter 92 91 91 92 92 Multiplied by the number of days in the year 366 366 366 365 365 PTPP earnings, annualized $ 112,473 $ 128,571 $ 128,184 $ 80,455 $ 133,249 Divided by total average assets $ 9,985,836 $ 10,008,225 $ 9,861,236 $ 9,753,847 $ 10,035,564 ROAA (annualized) (GAAP) 0.74 % 0.84 % 0.92 % 0.55 % 0.96 % PTPP ROAA (annualized) (non-GAAP) 1.13 1.28 1.30 0.82 1.33 Calculation of tangible common equity to tangible common assets, book value per common share and adjusted tangible book value per common share: Total assets $ 9,965,986 $ 9,947,182 $ 9,892,379 $ 9,722,584 $ 9,733,303 Goodwill (128,679 ) (128,679 ) (128,679 ) (128,679 ) (128,679 ) Other intangible assets, net (39,272 ) (41,177 ) (43,314 ) (45,452 ) (42,460 ) Tangible assets 9,798,035 9,777,326 9,720,386 9,548,453 9,562,164 Total common stockholders' equity $ 1,145,673 $ 1,095,894 $ 1,078,853 $ 1,062,905 $ 998,945 Goodwill (128,679 ) (128,679 ) (128,679 ) (128,679 ) (128,679 ) Other intangible assets, net (39,272 ) (41,177 ) (43,314 ) (45,452 ) (42,460 ) Tangible common equity 977,722 926,038 906,860 888,774 827,806 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 94,245 127,184 124,909 121,023 172,729 Adjusted tangible common equity 1,071,967 1,053,222 1,031,769 1,009,797 1,000,535 Divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period 31,167,410 31,108,667 31,011,304 30,986,109 30,906,716 Book value per common share (GAAP) $ 36.76 $ 35.23 $ 34.79 $ 34.30 $ 32.32 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) 31.37 29.77 29.24 28.68 26.78 Adjusted tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) 34.39 33.86 33.27 32.59 32.37 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 9.98 % 9.47 % 9.33 % 9.31 % 8.66 % Calculation of ROATCE: Net income $ 18,601 $ 20,989 $ 22,632 $ 13,425 $ 24,313 Divided by number of days in the quarter 92 91 91 92 92 Multiplied by number of days in the year 366 366 366 365 365 Annualized net income $ 74,000 $ 84,417 $ 91,025 $ 53,262 $ 96,459 Total average common stockholders' equity $ 1,125,697 $ 1,084,269 $ 1,062,705 $ 1,013,286 $ 1,012,912 Average goodwill (128,679 ) (128,679 ) (128,679 ) (128,679 ) (128,679 ) Average other intangible assets, net (40,487 ) (42,563 ) (44,700 ) (46,825 ) (43,901 ) Average tangible common equity 956,531 913,027 889,326 837,782 840,332 ROATCE (non-GAAP) 7.74 % 9.25 % 10.24 % 6.36 % 11.48 % Calculation of core efficiency ratio: Total noninterest expense $ 62,521 $ 64,388 $ 58,707 $ 60,906 $ 58,663 Insurance and mortgage noninterest expense (8,448 ) (8,402 ) (8,045 ) (8,581 ) (8,579 ) Adjusted total noninterest expense 54,073 55,986 50,662 52,325 50,084 Net interest income $ 74,804 $ 73,890 $ 73,323 $ 72,989 $ 74,130 Insurance and mortgage net interest income (2,578 ) (2,407 ) (2,795 ) (2,294 ) (2,120 ) Total noninterest income 15,989 22,465 17,255 8,196 18,119 Insurance and mortgage noninterest income (8,081 ) (8,543 ) (10,123 ) (4,727 ) (7,335 ) Adjusted total revenue 80,134 85,405 77,660 74,164 82,794 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 68.86 % 66.82 % 64.81 % 75.02 % 63.59 % Core efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 67.48 65.55 65.24 70.55 60.49

Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Continued

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Calculation of PTPP earnings: Net income $ 62,222 $ 70,375 Provision for credit losses 12,846 14,018 Income tax expense 17,042 18,004 PTPP earnings (non-GAAP) $ 92,110 $ 102,397 Calculation of PTPP ROAA: PTPP Earnings $ 92,110 $ 102,397 Divided by the year-to-date number of days 274 273 Multiplied by number of days in the year 366 365 Annualized PTPP Earnings $ 123,037 $ 136,904 Divided by total average assets $ 9,951,890 $ 10,004,097 ROAA (annualized) (GAAP) 0.84 % 0.94 % PTPP ROAA (annualized) (non-GAAP) 1.24 1.37 Calculation of ROATCE: Net income $ 62,222 $ 70,375 Divided by the year-to-date number of days 274 273 Multiplied by number of days in the year 366 365 Annualized net income $ 83,114 $ 94,091 Total average common stockholders' equity $ 1,091,018 $ 995,395 Average goodwill (128,679 ) (128,679 ) Average other intangible assets, net (42,576 ) (46,391 ) Average tangible common equity 919,763 820,325 ROATCE 9.04 % 11.47 % Calculation of core efficiency ratio: Total noninterest expense $ 185,616 $ 174,310 Insurance and mortgage noninterest expense (24,895 ) (25,768 ) Adjusted total noninterest expense 160,721 148,542 Net interest income $ 222,017 $ 226,568 Insurance and mortgage net interest income (7,780 ) (5,187 ) Total noninterest income 55,709 50,139 Insurance and mortgage noninterest income (26,747 ) (23,714 ) Adjusted total revenue 243,199 247,806 Efficiency ratio 66.83 % 62.99 % Core efficiency ratio 66.09 59.94