Storagevault Reports 2024 Third Quarter Results, Highlights $204.5 Million Of Acquisitions, Expansion Space, And Increases Dividend

“We have completed $204.5 million of acquisitions year to date – more than double the high end of our expected range – a product of both our strong pipeline and balance sheet. We will deliver 110,000 square feet of new and or renovated space by year end. While still achieving our 38th consecutive quarter of positive growth, operations continue to be impacted by lower housing sales and renovations as well as slower population growth, resulting in our same store revenue and NOI growth of 1.6% and 1.2% and AFFO growth of 2.5% per common share.”

2024 Third Quarter Results

Revenue for the third quarter of 2024 increased to $79.0 million compared to $75.7 million in Q3 2023 and net operating income (“NOI”), a non-IFRS measure, grew to $54.1 million from $52.7 million for the comparative period. Our cash flow from operations increased year over year and when combined with our financing and investing activities resulted in a cash balance of $12.3 million at the end of the quarter. The Q3 2024 net loss of $7.0 million (net income of $16.4 million for Q3 2023 including a $15.6 million unrealized gain on derivative financial instruments) is impacted by the following non-cash and non-recurring items – $27.4 million of depreciation and amortization, $0.2 million in stock based compensation, $1.1 million of interest accretion on convertible debentures, $1.6 million of unrealized loss on derivative financial instruments, $1.3 million of realized loss on real estate (related to the derecognition and replacement of capital improvements made at our stores) and deferred tax recovery of $1.6 million.

Revenue and NOI from Existing Self Storage stores increased by 1.6% and 1.2%, compared to the same period last year. Funds from operations (“FFO”), a non-IFRS measure, were $23.1 million for Q3 2024 compared to $23.8 million in Q3 2023, a 3.0% decrease year over year. Adjusted funds from operations (“AFFO”), a non-IFRS measure, were $25.6 million for Q3 2024 compared to $25.2 million in Q3 2023, a 1.5% increase. On a per basic common share basis, FFO decreased by 2.0% and AFFO increased by 2.5%.

For a reconciliation of the above NOI, FFO, and AFFO amounts to IFRS, please see“Non-IFRS Financial Measures” and the reconciliation tables below, and the Corporation's Management's Discussion & Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 filed on SEDAR+ at

2024 Nine Months Year to Date Results

Revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 increased to $224.5 million from $214.5 million, a 4.7% increase, and NOI, a non-IFRS measure, grew to $148.2 million from $143.7 million, for the comparative period, a 3.2% increase. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, cash flow from operations was $74.0 million and when combined with our financing and investing activities resulted in a cash balance of $12.3 million. The net loss of $23.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 (net income of $26.1 million for 2023 including a $17.0 million unrealized gain on derivative financial instruments and a $15.6 million gain on real estate disposition from an expropriation) is impacted by the following non-cash and non-recurring items – $76.4 million of depreciation and amortization, $0.7 million in stock based compensation, $3.3 million of interest accretion on convertible debentures, $2.1 million of unrealized loss on derivative financial instruments, $3.9 million of realized loss on real estate (related to the derecognition and replacement of capital improvements made at our stores) and deferred tax recovery of $5.0 million.

Our Revenue and NOI from Existing Self Storage, a non-IFRS measure, increased by 3.1% and 2.7%, compared to the same period last year. FFO, a non-IFRS measure, were $57.9 million compared to $59.2 million for the same period in 2023, a 2.2% decrease year over year. AFFO, a non-IFRS measure, were $65.5 million compared to $63.2 million for the same period in 2023, a 3.6% increase year over year. On a basic common per share basis, FFO decreased by 1.2% and AFFO increased by 4.7%.

For a reconciliation of the above NOI, FFO, and AFFO amounts to IFRS, please see“Non-IFRS Financial Measures” and the reconciliation tables below, and ‎the Corporation's Management's Discussion & Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 filed on SEDAR+ at .

Increased Dividend

StorageVault is increasing its quarterly dividend by 0.5% beginning Q4 2024 to $0.002932 per common share.

Our Strategy

StorageVault is focused on owning and operating storage in the top markets in Canada. Our goal is to have multiple stores in each market, with complementary portable storage units and records management storage services, to take advantage of economies of scale. Our growth strategy is focused on acquisitions, organic growth, expansion of our existing stores and expansion of our portable storage and records management businesses.

Further Information

For a comprehensive disclosure of StorageVault's performance for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and its financial position as at such date, please see StorageVault's Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 filed on SEDAR+ at

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

Management uses both IFRS and non-IFRS Measures to assess the financial and operating performance of the Corporation's operations. These non-IFRS Measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The non-IFRS Measures referenced in this news release include the following:

NOI, FFO, AFFO and Existing Self Storage, should not be viewed as an alternative to, in isolation from, or superior to, net income or cash flow from operations, or results from StorageVault's comprehensive operations, respectively, or other measures calculated in accordance with IFRS. NOI, FFO and AFFO should not be interpreted as an indicator of cash generated from operating activities and is not indicative of cash available to fund operating expenditures, or for the payment of cash distributions. Existing Self Storage should not be considered a measure of StorageVault's comprehensive operations. NOI, FFO, AFFO and Existing Self Storage are simply additional measures of operating performance which highlight trends in StorageVault's core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. StorageVault's management also uses these non-IFRS measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period and to prepare operating budgets. In addition, the Corporation's definitions of NOI, FFO, AFFO and Existing Self Storage may differ from that of other issuers.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures Reconciliation

The following table reconciles Net Income (Loss) and Net Operating Income: