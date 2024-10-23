Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WILMINGTON, N.C., Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: LOB) (“Live Oak” or“the Company”) today reported third quarter of 2024 net income of $13.0 million, or $0.28 per diluted share. “Live Oak delivered historic production levels this quarter as our teams continue to put capital into the hands of business owners across the country,” said Live Oak Chairman and Chief Executive Officer James S. (Chip) Mahan III.“We believe our business momentum is in an exciting place and our conservative approach to growth is driving positive operating leverage, revenue, and deeper customer relationships.” Third Quarter 2024 Key Measures

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Increase (Decrease) 3Q 2024 2Q 2024 Dollars Percent 3Q 2023 Total revenue (1) $ 129,932 $ 125,479 $ 4,453 3.5 % $ 127,301 Total noninterest expense 77,589 77,656 (67 ) (0.1 ) 74,262 Income before taxes 17,841 36,058 (18,217 ) (50.5 ) 42,760 Effective tax rate 27.0 % 25.2 % n/a n/a 6.9 % Net income $ 13,025 $ 26,963 $ (13,938 ) (51.7 )% $ 39,793 Diluted earnings per share 0.28 0.59 (0.31 ) (52.5 ) 0.88 Loan and lease production: Loans and leases originated $ 1,757,856 $ 1,171,141 $ 586,715 50.1 % $ 1,073,255 % Fully funded 42.4 % 38.2 % n/a n/a 52.2 % Total loans and leases: $ 10,191,868 $ 9,535,766 $ 656,102 6.9 % $ 8,775,235 Total assets: 12,607,346 11,868,570 738,776 6.2 10,950,460 Total deposits: 11,400,547 10,707,031 693,516 6.5 10,003,642

(1) Total revenue consists of net interest income and total noninterest income.



Loans and Leases

As of September 30, 2024, the total loan and lease portfolio was $10.19 billion, 6.9% above its level at June 30, 2024, and 16.1% above its level a year ago. Excluding historical Paycheck Protection Program loans, the third quarter of 2024 was the Company's highest loan production quarter of all time. Compared to the second quarter of 2024, loans and leases held for investment increased $659.8 million, or 7.2%, to $9.83 billion while loans held for sale decreased $3.7 million, or 1.0%, to $360.0 million. Average loans and leases were $9.76 billion during the third quarter of 2024 compared to $9.38 billion during the second quarter of 2024.

The total loan and lease portfolio at September 30, 2024, and June 30, 2024, was comprised of 34.5% and 36.4% of guaranteed loans, respectively.

Loan and lease originations totaled $1.76 billion during the third quarter of 2024, an increase of $586.7 million, or 50.1%, from the second quarter of 2024. Loan and lease originations increased $684.6 million, or 63.8%, from the third quarter of 2023.

Deposits

Total deposits increased to $11.40 billion at September 30, 2024, an increase of $693.5 million compared to June 30, 2024, and an increase of $1.40 billion compared to September 30, 2023. The increase in total deposits from prior periods was to support growth in the loan and lease portfolio as well as the Company's targeted liquidity levels.

Average total interest-bearing deposits for the third quarter of 2024 increased $287.5 million, or 2.8%, to $10.56 billion, compared to $10.27 billion for the second quarter of 2024. The ratio of average total loans and leases to average interest-bearing deposits was 92.5% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 91.4% for the second quarter of 2024.

Borrowings

Borrowings totaled $115.4 million at September 30, 2024 compared to $117.7 million and $25.8 million at June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023, respectively. During the first quarter of 2024, the Company increased long-term borrowings by $100.0 million through an unsecured 5.95% fixed rate 60-month term loan with a third party correspondent bank. This increase in borrowings was to strategically enhance capital levels in order to accommodate future growth expectations.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2024 was $97.0 million compared to $91.3 million for the second quarter of 2024 and $89.4 million for the third quarter of 2023. The net interest margin for the third quarter of 2024 and second quarter of 2024 was 3.33% and 3.28%, respectively, an increase of five basis points quarter over quarter. During the third quarter of 2024, the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased by two basis points, while the average yield on interest-earning assets increased by six basis points.

The increase in net interest income for the third quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2023 was largely driven by growth in average loans and leases held for investment. Partially mitigating this increase was a decrease in the net interest margin by four basis points arising from an increase in deposits and borrowings, combined with the increase in average cost of funds, outpacing the increase in average yield on interest-earning assets.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2024 was $32.9 million, a decrease of $1.2 million compared to the second quarter of 2024, and a decrease of $5.0 million compared to the third quarter of 2023. The primary drivers in noninterest income changes are outlined below.

The loan servicing asset revaluation resulted in a loss of $4.2 million for the third quarter of 2024 compared to a $11.3 million gain for the third quarter of 2023. This decrease between periods was principally due to the third quarter of 2023 change in valuation techniques used to estimate the fair value of servicing rights which resulted in a nonrecurring gain of $13.7 million during that period.

Net gains on sales of loans was $16.6 million, a $2.3 million increase compared to the second quarter of 2024 and a $4.0 million increase compared to the third quarter of 2023. The increase in net gains on sales of loans for both compared periods was the result of higher levels of market premiums combined with increased loan sale volumes. The average guaranteed loan sale premium was 107%, 106% and 105% for the third and second quarters of 2024 and third quarter of 2023, respectively. The volume of guaranteed loans sold was $266.3 million for the third quarter of 2024 compared to $250.5 million sold in the second quarter of 2024 and $225.6 million sold in the third quarter of 2023.

Loans accounted for under the fair value option had a net gain of $2.3 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to a net gain of $172 thousand for the second quarter of 2024 and a net loss of $568 thousand for the third quarter of 2023. The increased levels of net gains arising from the valuation of loans accounted for under the fair value option compared to the second quarter of 2024 was largely associated with lower market interest rates. The increase in net gains when compared to the third quarter of 2023 was principally due to the third quarter of 2023 change in valuation techniques used to estimate the fair value of loans measured at fair value, which resulted in a nonrecurring gain of $1.3 million during that period.

Management fee income decreased by $2.2 million, as compared to both the second quarter of 2024 and third quarter of 2023. This decrease was the result of a restructuring of the Canapi Funds in the third quarter of 2024. In connection with that restructuring, the Company's subsidiary Canapi Advisors voluntarily withdrew as an advisor to the funds. The Company remains an investor in the Canapi Funds and continues its focus on new and emerging financial technology companies.

Other noninterest income for the third quarter of 2024 totaled $7.1 million compared to $11.0 million for the second quarter of 2024 and $3.5 million for the third quarter of 2023. The quarter over quarter decrease of $3.9 million was largely related to a $6.7 million gain arising from the sale of one of the Company's aircraft in the second quarter of 2024, partially offset by a $2.4 million gain from the sale of a building in the third quarter of 2024. The $3.6 million increase compared to the third quarter of 2023 was largely related to the above mentioned $2.4 million gain from the sale of an idle building and accompanying land that was determined earlier in 2024 not to be best suited to serve the Company's future expansion plans.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2024 totaled $77.6 million compared to $77.7 million for the second quarter of 2024 and $74.3 million for the third quarter of 2023. Compared to the third quarter of 2023, the increase in noninterest expense was principally impacted by smaller balance increases in various expense categories, partially offset by $2.2 million in decreased levels of FDIC insurance expense. The decrease in FDIC insurance expense was the product of favorable changes in the Company's FDIC assessment rates.

Asset Quality

During the third quarter of 2024, the Company recognized net charge-offs for loans carried at historical cost of $1.7 million, compared to $8.3 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $9.1 million in the third quarter of 2023. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average held for investment loans and leases carried at historical cost, annualized, for the quarters ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023, was 0.08%, 0.38% and 0.48%, respectively.

Unguaranteed nonperforming (nonaccrual) loans and leases, excluding $8.7 million and $9.6 million accounted for under the fair value option at September 30, 2024, and June 30, 2024, respectively, increased to $49.4 million, or 0.52% of loans and leases held for investment which are carried at historical cost, at September 30, 2024, compared to $37.3 million, or 0.42%, at June 30, 2024.

Provision for Credit Losses

The provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2024 totaled $34.5 million compared to $11.8 million for the second quarter of 2024 and $10.3 million for the third quarter of 2023. The level of provision expense in the third quarter of 2024 was primarily the result of specific reserve increases on individually evaluated loans and continued growth of the loan and lease portfolio. Provision expense for three individually evaluated loan relationships amounted to $13.6 million, or 60.0% and 56.3% of the increase in the total provision for loan and lease losses when compared to the second quarter of 2024 and third quarter of 2023, respectively.

The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases totaled $168.7 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $137.9 million at June 30, 2024. The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases held for investment carried at historical cost was 1.78% and 1.57% at September 30, 2024, and June 30, 2024, respectively.

Income Tax

Income tax expense and related effective tax rate was $4.8 million and 27.0% for the third quarter of 2024, $9.1 million and 25.2% for the second quarter of 2024 and $3.0 million and 6.9% for the third quarter of 2023, respectively. The lower level of income tax expense for the third quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2024 was primarily the result of the decreased level of pretax income. The higher level of income tax expense for the third quarter of 2024 as compared to the third quarter of 2023 was primarily the result of lower levels of anticipated investment tax credits in 2024 as compared to the prior year.

Conference Call

Live Oak will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results and business outlook tomorrow, October 24, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. ET. The call will be accessible by telephone and webcast using Conference ID: 04478. A supplementary slide presentation will be posted to the website prior to the event, and a replay will be available for 12 months following the event. The conference call details are as follows:

Live Telephone Dial-In

U.S.: 800.549.8228

International: +1 646.564.2877

Pass Code: None Required

Live Webcast Log-In

Webcast Link: investor.liveoakbank.com

Registration: Name and Email Required

Multi-Factor Code: Provided After Registration

About Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: LOB) is a financial holding company and the parent company of Live Oak Bank. Live Oak Bancshares and its subsidiaries partner with businesses that share a groundbreaking focus on service and technology to redefine banking. To learn more, visit

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

Quarterly Statements of Income (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended 3Q 2024 Change vs. 3Q 2024 2Q 2024 1Q 2024 4Q 2023 3Q 2023 2Q 2024 3Q 2023 Interest income % % Loans and fees on loans $ 192,170 $ 181,840 $ 176,010 $ 169,531 $ 162,722 5.7 18.1 Investment securities, taxable 9,750 9,219 8,954 8,746 8,701 5.8 12.1 Other interest earning assets 7,016 7,389 7,456 8,259 9,188 (5.0 ) (23.6 ) Total interest income 208,936 198,448 192,420 186,536 180,611 5.3 15.7 Interest expense Deposits 110,174 105,358 101,998 96,695 90,914 4.6 21.2 Borrowings 1,762 1,770 311 265 287 (0.5 ) 513.9 Total interest expense 111,936 107,128 102,309 96,960 91,201 4.5 22.7 Net interest income 97,000 91,320 90,111 89,576 89,410 6.2 8.5 Provision for credit losses 34,502 11,765 16,364 8,995 10,279 193.3 235.7 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 62,498 79,555 73,747 80,581 79,131 (21.4 ) (21.0 ) Noninterest income Loan servicing revenue 8,040 7,347 7,624 7,342 6,990 9.4 15.0 Loan servicing asset revaluation (4,207 ) (2,878 ) (2,744 ) (3,974 ) 11,335 (46.2 ) (137.1 ) Net gains on sales of loans 16,646 14,395 11,502 12,891 12,675 15.6 31.3 Net gain (loss) on loans accounted for under the fair value option 2,255 172 (219 ) (170 ) (568 ) 1211.0 497.0 Equity method investments (loss) income (1,393 ) (1,767 ) (5,022 ) 47 (1,034 ) 21.2 (34.7 ) Equity security investments gains (losses), net 909 161 (529 ) (384 ) (783 ) 464.6 216.1 Lease income 2,424 2,423 2,453 2,439 2,498 - (3.0 ) Management fee income 1,116 3,271 3,271 3,309 3,277 (65.9 ) (65.9 ) Other noninterest income 7,142 11,035 9,761 8,607 3,501 (35.3 ) 104.0 Total noninterest income 32,932 34,159 26,097 30,107 37,891 (3.6 ) (13.1 ) Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 44,524 46,255 47,275 44,274 42,947 (3.7 ) 3.7 Travel expense 2,344 2,328 2,438 1,544 2,197 0.7 6.7 Professional services expense 3,287 3,061 1,878 3,052 1,762 7.4 86.5 Advertising and marketing expense 2,473 3,004 3,692 2,501 3,446 (17.7 ) (28.2 ) Occupancy expense 2,807 2,388 2,247 2,231 2,129 17.5 31.8 Technology expense 9,081 7,996 7,723 8,402 7,722 13.6 17.6 Equipment expense 3,472 3,511 3,074 3,480 3,676 (1.1 ) (5.5 ) Other loan origination and maintenance expense 4,872 3,659 3,911 3,937 3,498 33.2 39.3 Renewable energy tax credit investment impairment (recovery) 115 170 (927 ) 14,575 - (32.4 ) 100.0 FDIC insurance 1,933 2,649 3,200 4,091 4,115 (27.0 ) (53.0 ) Other expense 2,681 2,635 3,226 5,117 2,770 1.7 (3.2 ) Total noninterest expense 77,589 77,656 77,737 93,204 74,262 (0.1 ) 4.5 Income before taxes 17,841 36,058 22,107 17,484 42,760 (50.5 ) (58.3 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 4,816 9,095 (5,479 ) 1,321 2,967 (47.0 ) 62.3 Net income $ 13,025 $ 26,963 $ 27,586 $ 16,163 $ 39,793 (51.7 ) (67.3 ) Earnings per share Basic $ 0.28 $ 0.60 $ 0.62 $ 0.36 $ 0.89 (53.3 ) (68.5 ) Diluted $ 0.28 $ 0.59 $ 0.60 $ 0.36 $ 0.88 (52.5 ) (68.2 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 45,073,482 44,974,942 44,762,308 44,516,646 44,408,997 Diluted 45,953,947 45,525,082 45,641,210 45,306,506 45,268,745









Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

Quarterly Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

As of the quarter ended 3Q 2024 Change vs. 3Q 2024 2Q 2024 1Q 2024 4Q 2023 3Q 2023 2Q 2024 3Q 2023 Assets % % Cash and due from banks $ 666,585 $ 615,449 $ 597,394 $ 582,540 $ 534,774 8.3 24.6 Certificates of deposit with other banks 250 250 250 250 3,750 - (93.3 ) Investment securities available-for-sale 1,233,466 1,151,195 1,120,622 1,126,160 1,099,878 7.1 12.1 Loans held for sale 359,977 363,632 310,749 387,037 572,604 (1.0 ) (37.1 ) Loans and leases held for investment(1) 9,831,891 9,172,134 8,912,561 8,633,847 8,202,631 7.2 19.9 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (168,737 ) (137,867 ) (139,041 ) (125,840 ) (121,273 ) (22.4 ) (39.1 ) Net loans and leases 9,663,154 9,034,267 8,773,520 8,508,007 8,081,358 7.0 19.6 Premises and equipment, net 267,032 267,864 258,071 257,881 258,041 (0.3 ) 3.5 Foreclosed assets 8,015 8,015 8,561 6,481 6,701 - 19.6 Servicing assets 52,553 51,528 49,343 48,591 47,127 2.0 11.5 Other assets 356,314 376,370 387,059 354,476 346,227 (5.3 ) 2.9 Total assets $ 12,607,346 $ 11,868,570 $ 11,505,569 $ 11,271,423 $ 10,950,460 6.2 15.1 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 258,844 $ 264,013 $ 226,668 $ 259,270 $ 239,536 (2.0 ) 8.1 Interest-bearing 11,141,703 10,443,018 10,156,693 10,015,749 9,764,106 6.7 14.1 Total deposits 11,400,547 10,707,031 10,383,361 10,275,019 10,003,642 6.5 14.0 Borrowings 115,371 117,745 120,242 23,354 25,847 (2.0 ) 346.4 Other liabilities 83,672 82,745 74,248 70,384 70,603 1.1 18.5 Total liabilities 11,599,590 10,907,521 10,577,851 10,368,757 10,100,092 6.3 14.8 Shareholders' equity Preferred stock, no par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding - - - - - - - Class A common stock (voting) 361,925 356,381 349,648 344,568 340,929 1.6 6.2 Class B common stock (non-voting) - - - - - - - Retained earnings 707,026 695,172 669,307 642,817 627,759 1.7 12.6 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (61,195 ) (90,504 ) (91,237 ) (84,719 ) (118,320 ) 32.4 48.3 Total shareholders' equity 1,007,756 961,049 927,718 902,666 850,368 4.9 18.5 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 12,607,346 $ 11,868,570 $ 11,505,569 $ 11,271,423 $ 10,950,460 6.2 15.1

(1) Includes $343.4 million, $363.0 million, $379.2 million, $388.0 million and $410.1 million measured at fair value for the quarters ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and September 30, 2023, respectively.





Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

Statements of Income (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Interest income Loans and fees on loans $ 550,020 $ 454,136 Investment securities, taxable 27,923 24,751 Other interest earning assets 21,861 22,852 Total interest income 599,804 501,739 Interest expense Deposits 317,530 243,512 Borrowings 3,843 2,498 Total interest expense 321,373 246,010 Net interest income 278,431 255,729 Provision for credit losses 62,631 42,328 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 215,800 213,401 Noninterest income Loan servicing revenue 23,011 20,057 Loan servicing asset revaluation (9,829 ) 8,860 Net gains on sales of loans 42,543 33,654 Net gain (loss) on loans accounted for under the fair value option 2,208 (3,369 ) Equity method investments (loss) income (8,182 ) (6,041 ) Equity security investments gain (losses), net 541 (585 ) Lease income 7,300 7,568 Management fee income 7,658 10,015 Other noninterest income 27,938 11,467 Total noninterest income 93,188 81,626 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 138,054 130,778 Travel expense 7,110 7,378 Professional services expense 8,226 4,685 Advertising and marketing expense 9,169 10,058 Occupancy expense 7,442 6,259 Technology expense 24,800 23,456 Equipment expense 10,057 11,517 Other loan origination and maintenance expense 12,442 10,867 Renewable energy tax credit investment (recovery) impairment (642 ) 69 FDIC insurance 7,782 12,579 Other expense 8,542 12,035 Total noninterest expense 232,982 229,681 Income before taxes 76,006 65,346 Income tax expense 8,432 7,611 Net income $ 67,574 $ 57,735 Earnings per share Basic $ 1.50 $ 1.30 Diluted $ 1.48 $ 1.28 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 44,937,409 44,298,798 Diluted 45,707,245 45,023,739









Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

Quarterly Selected Financial Data

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

As of and for the three months ended 3Q 2024 2Q 2024 1Q 2024 4Q 2023 3Q 2023 Income Statement Data Net income $ 13,025 $ 26,963 $ 27,586 $ 16,163 $ 39,793 Per Common Share Net income, diluted $ 0.28 $ 0.59 $ 0.60 $ 0.36 $ 0.88 Dividends declared 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 Book value 22.32 21.35 20.64 20.23 19.12 Tangible book value(1) 22.24 21.28 20.57 20.15 19.04 Performance Ratios Return on average assets (annualized) 0.43 % 0.93 % 0.98 % 0.58 % 1.46 % Return on average equity (annualized) 5.21 11.39 11.93 7.36 18.68 Net interest margin 3.33 3.28 3.33 3.32 3.37 Efficiency ratio(1) 59.72 61.89 66.89 77.88 58.34 Noninterest income to total revenue 25.35 27.22 22.46 25.16 29.76 Selected Loan Metrics Loans and leases originated $ 1,757,856 $ 1,171,141 $ 805,129 $ 981,703 $ 1,073,255 Outstanding balance of sold loans serviced 4,452,750 4,292,857 4,329,097 4,238,328 4,028,575 Asset Quality Ratios Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases held for investment(3) 1.78 % 1.57 % 1.63 % 1.53 % 1.56 % Net charge-offs(3) $ 1,710 $ 8,253 $ 3,163 $ 4,428 $ 9,122 Net charge-offs to average loans and leases held for investment(2) (3) 0.08 % 0.38 % 0.15 % 0.22 % 0.48 % Nonperforming loans and leases at historical cost(3) Unguaranteed $ 49,398 $ 37,340 $ 43,117 $ 39,285 $ 33,255 Guaranteed 166,177 122,752 105,351 95,678 65,837 Total 215,575 160,092 148,468 134,963 99,092 Unguaranteed nonperforming historical cost loans and leases, to loans and leases held for investment(3) 0.52 % 0.42 % 0.51 % 0.48 % 0.43 % Nonperforming loans at fair value(4) Unguaranteed $ 8,672 $ 9,590 $ 7,942 $ 7,230 $ 6,518 Guaranteed 49,822 51,570 47,620 41,244 39,378 Total 58,494 61,160 55,562 48,474 45,896 Unguaranteed nonperforming fair value loans to fair value loans held for investment(4) 2.53 % 2.64 % 2.09 % 1.86 % 1.59 % Capital Ratios Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 11.19 % 11.85 % 11.89 % 11.73 % 11.63 % Tier 1 leverage capital (to average assets) 8.60 8.71 8.69 8.58 8.56

Notes to Quarterly Selected Financial Data

(1) See accompanying GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.

(2) Quarterly net charge-offs as a percentage of quarterly average loans and leases held for investment, annualized.

(3) Loans and leases at historical cost only (excludes loans measured at fair value).

(4) Loans accounted for under the fair value option only (excludes loans and leases carried at historical cost).











Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

Quarterly Average Balances and Net Interest Margin

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024 Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Interest-earning assets: Interest-earning balances in other banks $ 519,340 $ 7,016 5.37 % $ 555,570 $ 7,389 5.35 % Investment securities 1,287,410 9,750 3.01 1,263,675 9,219 2.93 Loans held for sale 409,902 9,859 9.57 387,824 9,329 9.67 Loans and leases held for investment(1) 9,354,522 182,311 7.75 8,997,164 172,511 7.71 Total interest-earning assets 11,571,174 208,936 7.18 11,204,233 198,448 7.12 Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (137,285 ) (136,668 ) Noninterest-earning assets 567,098 562,488 Total assets $ 12,000,987 $ 11,630,053 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking $ 350,239 $ 4,892 5.56 % $ 304,505 $ 4,267 5.64 % Savings 5,043,930 51,516 4.06 4,804,037 48,617 4.07 Money market accounts 134,481 190 0.56 128,625 186 0.58 Certificates of deposit 5,028,830 53,576 4.24 5,032,856 52,288 4.18 Total deposits 10,557,480 110,174 4.15 10,270,023 105,358 4.13 Borrowings 116,925 1,762 6.00 119,321 1,770 5.97 Total interest-bearing liabilities 10,674,405 111,936 4.17 10,389,344 107,128 4.15 Noninterest-bearing deposits 237,387 223,026 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 90,079 70,667 Shareholders' equity 999,116 947,016 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 12,000,987 $ 11,630,053 Net interest income and interest rate spread $ 97,000 3.01 % $ 91,320 2.97 % Net interest margin 3.33 3.28 Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 108.40 % 107.84 %

(1) Average loan and lease balances include non-accruing loans and leases.









Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Dollars in thousands)

As of and for the three months ended 3Q 2024 2Q 2024 1Q 2024 4Q 2023 3Q 2023 Total shareholders' equity $ 1,007,756 $ 961,049 $ 927,718 $ 902,666 $ 850,368 Less: Goodwill 1,797 1,797 1,797 1,797 1,797 Other intangible assets 1,606 1,644 1,682 1,721 1,759 Tangible shareholders' equity (a) $ 1,004,353 $ 957,608 $ 924,239 $ 899,148 $ 846,812 Shares outstanding (c) 45,151,691 45,003,856 44,938,673 44,617,673 44,480,215 Total assets $ 12,607,346 $ 11,868,570 $ 11,505,569 $ 11,271,423 $ 10,950,460 Less: Goodwill 1,797 1,797 1,797 1,797 1,797 Other intangible assets 1,606 1,644 1,682 1,721 1,759 Tangible assets (b) $ 12,603,943 $ 11,865,129 $ 11,502,090 $ 11,267,905 $ 10,946,904 Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets (a/b) 7.97 % 8.07 % 8.04 % 7.98 % 7.74 % Tangible book value per share (a/c) $ 22.24 $ 21.28 $ 20.57 $ 20.15 $ 19.04 Efficiency ratio: Noninterest expense (d) $ 77,589 $ 77,656 $ 77,737 $ 93,204 $ 74,262 Net interest income 97,000 91,320 90,111 89,576 89,410 Noninterest income 32,932 34,159 26,097 30,107 37,891 Total revenue (e) $ 129,932 $ 125,479 $ 116,208 $ 119,683 $ 127,301 Efficiency ratio (d/e) 59.72 % 61.89 % 66.89 % 77.88 % 58.34 % Pre-provision net revenue (e-d) $ 52,343 $ 47,823 $ 38,471 $ 26,479 $ 53,039

This press release presents non-GAAP financial measures. The adjustments to reconcile from the non-GAAP financial measures to the applicable GAAP financial measure are included where applicable in financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company considers these adjustments to be relevant to ongoing operating results. The Company believes that excluding the amounts associated with these adjustments to present the non-GAAP financial measures provides a meaningful base for period-to-period comparisons, which will assist regulators, investors, and analysts in analyzing the operating results or financial position of the Company. The non-GAAP financial measures are used by management to assess the performance of the Company's business, for presentations of Company performance to investors, and for other reasons as may be requested by investors and analysts. The Company further believes that presenting the non-GAAP financial measures will permit investors and analysts to assess the performance of the Company on the same basis as that applied by management. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Although non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by shareholders to evaluate a company, they have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results reported under GAAP.