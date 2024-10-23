عربي


THIRD COAST BANCSHARES, INC. REPORTS 2024 THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS


10/23/2024 4:17:54 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Record Basic EPS of $0.85 and Diluted EPS of $0.74

HOUSTON, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBX ) (the "Company," "Third Coast," "we," "us," or "our"), the bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, today reported its 2024 third quarter financial results.

2024 Third Quarter Financial and Operational Highlights

  • Net income totaled $12.8 million, or $0.85 and $0.74 per basic and diluted share, respectively, compared to $10.8 million, or $0.70 and $0.63 per basic and diluted share, respectively, for the second quarter of 2024.
  • Return on average assets increased to 1.14% annualized compared to 0.97% annualized for the second quarter of 2024 and 0.56% annualized for the third quarter of 2023.
  • Efficiency Ratio improved to 59.57% for the third quarter of 2024 from 61.39% for the second quarter of 2024.
  • Gross loans grew $131.7 million to $3.89 billion, 3.5% more than the $3.76 billion reported as of June 30, 2024.
  • Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased $25.3 million, or 5.5%, to $489.8 million from $464.5 million as of June 30, 2024, and represented 12.3% of total deposits as of September 30, 2024, compared to 12.0% of total deposits as of June 30, 2024.
  • Book value per share and tangible book value per share(1) increased to $28.13 and $26.75, respectively, compared to $26.99 and $25.60, respectively, as of June 30, 2024.
  • Opened our 19th branch location with a de novo branch located in Houston, Texas.

"We are pleased to report another quarter of record-setting earnings, with diluted earnings per share reaching 74 cents," said Bart Caraway, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Third Coast. "This performance reflects our continued execution of our strategic plan, resulting in significant improvements across key metrics, including improving our loan and deposit mix, expanding our net interest margin, and achieving our goal of bringing the efficiency ratio below 60% ahead of schedule. Our team's efforts have led to an impressive 13 consecutive quarters of net interest income growth, demonstrating the sustainability of our approach. Finally, our results highlight our ability to successfully manage expenses while driving revenue growth, all while maintaining strong asset quality.

"Looking ahead, we remain confident in our ability to deliver high-performing results. Our 1% improvement initiative continues to enhance operational efficiency, positioning us well to navigate the evolving interest rate environment. With our robust Texas markets and the right team in place, we are focused on maintaining this momentum and creating long-term value for our shareholders."

____________________________

(1)

Non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the table titled "GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Operating Results

Net Income and Earnings Per Share

Net income totaled $12.8 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $10.8 million for the second quarter of 2024 and $5.6 million for the third quarter of 2023. Net income available to common shareholders totaled $11.6 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $9.6 million for the second quarter of 2024 and $4.4 million for the third quarter of 2023. The quarter-over-quarter increase was primarily due to an increase in net interest income, resulting from loan growth and higher rates on loans, and a slightly lower provision for credit loss during the third quarter of 2024. Dividends on our Series A Convertible Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock ("Series A Preferred Stock") totaled $1.2 million for each of the quarters ended September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024.

Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.85 per share and $0.74 per share, respectively, in the third quarter of 2024 compared to $0.70 per share and $0.63 per share, respectively, in the second quarter of 2024 and $0.32 per share for both basic and diluted in the third quarter of 2023.

Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income

The net interest margin for the third quarter of 2024 was 3.73%, compared to 3.62% for the second quarter of 2024 and 3.71% for the third quarter of 2023. The yield on loans for the third quarter of 2024 was 7.90%, compared to 7.86% for the second quarter of 2024 and 7.57% for the third quarter of 2023.

Net interest income totaled $40.4 million for the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 3.9% from $38.9 million for the second quarter of 2024 and an increase of 14.5% from $35.3 million for the third quarter of 2023. Interest income totaled $82.7 million for the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 1.8% from $81.2 million for the second quarter of 2024 and an increase of 19.2% from $69.4 million for the third quarter of 2023. Interest and fees on loans increased $2.4 million, or 3.2%, compared to the second quarter of 2024, and increased $10.1 million, or 15.4%, compared to the third quarter of 2023. Interest expense in the third quarter of 2024 remained consistent with the second quarter of 2024 at $42.3 million and $42.4 million, respectively.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income totaled $2.5 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $2.9 million for the second quarter of 2024 and $1.9 million for the third quarter of 2023. The sequential decrease in noninterest income was primarily due to losses recorded on the sale of a corporate bond and two mortgage-backed securities during the third quarter of 2024.

Noninterest expense remained consistent at $25.6 million for the second and third quarters of 2024, and down from $27.5 million for the third quarter of 2023.

The efficiency ratio improved to 59.57% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 61.39% for the second quarter of 2024 and 74.07% for the third quarter of 2023.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Loan Portfolio and Composition

For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, gross loans increased to $3.89 billion, an increase of $131.7 million, or 3.5%, from $3.76 billion as of June 30, 2024, and an increase of $329.9 million, or 9.3%, from $3.56 billion as of September 30, 2023. Commercial and industrial and real estate loans accounted for the majority of the loan growth for the third quarter of 2024, with commercial and industrial loans increasing $137.9 million and real estate loans increasing $33.0 million from the second quarter of 2024. The growth was partially offset by a $39.0 million decrease in municipal loans from June 30, 2024.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans at September 30, 2024 were comparable to June 30, 2024 at $24.0 million and $24.4 million, respectively. As of September 30, 2024, the nonperforming loans to total loans ratio was 0.62%, compared to 0.65% as of June 30, 2024.

The provision for credit loss recorded for the third quarter of 2024 was $1.1 million and the allowance for credit losses of $39.7 million represented 1.02% of the $3.89 billion in gross loans outstanding as of September 30, 2024.

The Company recorded net recoveries of $57,000 and net charge-offs of $24,000 for the third quarter of 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Deposits and Composition

Deposits totaled $3.99 billion as of September 30, 2024, an increase of 3.6% from $3.86 billion as of June 30, 2024, and an increase of 9.5% from $3.65 billion as of September 30, 2023. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased from $464.5 million as of June 30, 2024, to $489.8 million as of September 30, 2024 and represented 12.3% of total deposits as of September 30, 2024, compared to 12.0% of total deposits as of June 30, 2024. As of September 30, 2024, interest-bearing demand deposits decreased $62.3 million, or 2.2%, time deposits increased $177.9 million, or 36.2%, and savings accounts decreased $2.1 million, or 6.2%, respectively, from June 30, 2024.

The average cost of deposits was 4.18% for the third quarter of 2024, representing a 4-basis point decrease from the second quarter of 2024 and a 45-basis point increase from the third quarter of 2023. The year-over-year increase was due to interest-bearing demand deposit growth and the increase in rates paid on interest-bearing demand deposits.

Earnings Conference Call

Third Coast has scheduled a conference call to discuss its 2024 third quarter results, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Thursday, October 24, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 10:00 a.m. Central Time. To participate in the call, dial 201-389-0869 and ask for the Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or access it live over the Internet at . For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through October 31, 2024, and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using passcode 13748897#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at
for 90 days.

About Third Coast Bancshares, Inc.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. is a commercially focused, Texas-based bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank. Founded in 2008 in Humble, Texas, Third Coast Bank conducts banking operations through 19 branches encompassing the four largest metropolitan areas in Texas. Please visit
for more information.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "looking ahead," "will likely result," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "would" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. There are or will be important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: interest rate risk and fluctuations in interest rates; market conditions and economic trends generally and in the banking industry; our ability to maintain important deposit relationships; our ability to grow or maintain our deposit base; our ability to implement our expansion strategy; our ability to pay dividends on our Series A Preferred Stock; credit risk associated with our business; and changes in key management personnel. For a discussion of additional factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please see the risk factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and our other filings with the SEC.

The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in this press release. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what we anticipate. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict which will arise. In addition, we cannot assess the impact of each factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Tangible Common Equity, Tangible Book Value Per Share, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Return on Average Tangible Common Equity, which are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the table titled "GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
 Financial Highlights
 (unaudited)




2024



2023


(Dollars in thousands)


September 30



June 30



March 31



December 31



September 30


















ASSETS














Cash and cash equivalents:














Cash and due from banks

$

258,191

$

241,809

$

367,831

$

296,926

$

142,122

Federal funds sold

12,265


12,088


130,429


114,919


144,408

Total cash and cash equivalents

270,456


253,897


498,260


411,845


286,530
















Interest bearing time deposits in other banks

353


350


-


-


-

Investment securities available-for-sale

292,104


286,167


246,291


178,087


201,035

Loans held for investment

3,889,831


3,758,159


3,746,178


3,638,788


3,559,953

Less:
allowance for credit losses

(39,683)


(38,211)


(38,140)


(37,022)


(38,067)

Loans, net

3,850,148


3,719,948


3,708,038


3,601,766


3,521,886

Accrued interest receivable

26,111


27,518


25,769


23,120


22,821

Premises and equipment, net

26,696


27,626


26,844


28,554


29,010

Other real estate owned

283


-


-


-


-

Bank-owned life insurance

67,679


67,030


66,443


65,861


65,303

Non-marketable securities, at cost

24,328


16,147


16,095


16,041


15,799

Deferred tax asset, net

8,654


8,972


8,712


9,227


8,335

Derivative assets

5,786


7,799


11,015


8,828


10,889

Right-of-use assets - operating leases

20,397


20,944


20,729


21,439


21,192

Goodwill and other intangible assets

18,882


18,922


18,963


19,003


19,043

Other assets

15,893


18,799


13,244


12,303


13,949

Total assets

$

4,627,770

$

4,474,119

$

4,660,403

$

4,396,074

$

4,215,792
















LIABILITIES














Deposits:














Noninterest bearing

$

489,822

$

464,498

$

424,019

$

459,553

$

500,187

Interest bearing

3,504,616


3,391,093


3,626,653


3,343,595


3,146,635

Total deposits

3,994,438


3,855,591


4,050,672


3,803,148


3,646,822
















Accrued interest payable

7,283


5,668


3,927


4,794


4,318

Derivative liabilities

6,874


7,626


8,253


10,687


10,519

Lease liability - operating leases

21,412


21,919


21,647


22,280


21,958

Other liabilities

34,632


30,786


27,806


23,763


15,467

Line of credit - Senior Debt

31,875


36,875


43,875


38,875


35,875

Note payable - Subordinated Debentures, net

80,708


80,656


80,605


80,553


80,502


Total liabilities

4,177,222


4,039,121


4,236,785


3,984,100


3,815,461
















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY














Series A Convertible Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock

69


69


69


69


69

Series B Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock

-


-


-


-


-

Common stock

13,746


13,744


13,731


13,683


13,679

Common stock - non-voting

-


-


-


-


-

Additional paid-in capital

320,871


320,496


320,077


319,613


319,134

Retained earnings

109,160


97,583


87,971


78,775


70,283

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

7,801


4,205


2,869


933


(1,735)

Treasury stock, at cost

(1,099)


(1,099)


(1,099)


(1,099)


(1,099)

Total shareholders' equity

450,548


434,998


423,618


411,974


400,331

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

4,627,770

$

4,474,119

$

4,660,403

$

4,396,074

$

4,215,792

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
 Financial Highlights
 (unaudited)




Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





2024



2023



2024



2023



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


September
30



June 30



March 31



December
31



September
30



September
30



September
30


























INTEREST INCOME:





















Loans, including fees

$

75,468

$

73,103

$

70,671

$

70,325

$

65,380

$

219,242

$

178,586

Investment securities available-for-sale

4,532


4,491


3,093


2,746


1,990


12,116


5,567

Federal funds sold and other

2,719


3,631


5,112


3,996


2,015


11,462


5,324

Total interest income

82,719


81,225


78,876


77,067


69,385


242,820


189,477
























INTEREST EXPENSE:





















Deposit accounts

40,407


40,410


38,698


37,671


30,345


119,515


77,373

FHLB advances and other borrowings

1,929


1,957


2,099


2,065


3,772


5,985


9,910

Total interest expense

42,336


42,367


40,797


39,736


34,117


125,500


87,283
























Net interest income

40,383


38,858


38,079


37,331


35,268


117,320


102,194
























Provision for credit losses

1,085


1,900


1,560


1,100


2,620


4,545


5,220
























Net interest income after credit loss expense

39,298


36,958


36,519


36,231


32,648


112,775


96,974
























NONINTEREST INCOME:





















Service charges and fees

2,143


1,515


1,505


850


884


5,163


2,383

Earnings on bank-owned life insurance

649


587


582


559


541


1,818


1,542

(Loss) gain on sale of investment securities
available-for-sale

(480)


123


157


21


364


(200)


461

Gain on sale of SBA loans

-


-


30


326


114


30


114

Derivative fees

101


28


66


358


159


195


405

Other

104


635


3


43


(196)


742


1,143

Total noninterest income

2,517


2,888


2,343


2,157


1,866


7,748


6,048
























NONINTEREST EXPENSE:





















Salaries and employee benefits

15,679


15,917


16,502


16,119


17,353


48,098


46,098

Occupancy and equipment expense

3,229


3,146


3,045


2,875


2,925


9,420


8,410

Legal and professional

1,037


1,621


1,385


2,305


2,001


4,043


5,478

Data processing and network expense

1,608


1,046


1,418


987


1,284


4,072


3,748

Regulatory assessments

1,249


1,005


980


942


532


3,234


1,656

Advertising and marketing

420


406


355


614


515


1,181


2,013

Software purchases and maintenance

854


828


817


839


729


2,499


1,536

Loan operations

227


262


226


134


272


715


539

Telephone and communications

166


141


134


125


117


441


385

Other

1,085


1,257


1,052


1,474


1,777


3,394


3,521

Total noninterest expense

25,554


25,629


25,914


26,414


27,505


77,097


73,384
























NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX

EXPENSE

16,261


14,217


12,948


11,974


7,009


43,426


29,638
























Income tax expense

3,486


3,421


2,581


2,285


1,431


9,488


5,926
























NET INCOME

12,775


10,796


10,367


9,689


5,578


33,938


23,712
























Preferred stock dividends declared

1,198


1,184


1,171


1,197


1,184


3,553


3,539
























NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON

SHAREHOLDERS

$

11,577

$

9,612

$

9,196

$

8,492

$

4,394

$

30,385

$

20,173
























EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:





















Basic earnings per share

$

0.85

$

0.70

$

0.68

$

0.62

$

0.32

$

2.23

$

1.49

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.74

$

0.63

$

0.61

$

0.57

$

0.32

$

1.99

$

1.41

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
 Financial Highlights
 (unaudited)






Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





2024



2023



2024



2023



(Dollars in thousands, except share
and per share data)


September
30



June 30



March 31



December
31



September
30



September
30



September
30


























Earnings per share, basic

$

0.85

$

0.70

$

0.68

$

0.62

$

0.32

$

2.23

$

1.49

Earnings per share, diluted

$

0.74

$

0.63

$

0.61

$

0.57

$

0.32

$

1.99

$

1.41

Dividends on common stock

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

Dividends on Series A Convertible

Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock

$

17.25

$

17.06

$

16.88

$

17.25

$

17.06

$

51.19

$

51.00
























Return on average assets (A)

1.14

%

0.97

%

0.95

%

0.90

%

0.56

%

1.02

%

0.84

%

Return on average common equity (A)

12.12

%

10.53

%

10.44

%

9.86

%

5.19

%

11.05

%

8.24

%

Return on average tangible common

equity (A) (B)

12.76

%

11.10

%

11.03

%

10.44

%

5.50

%

11.65

%

8.75

%

Net interest margin (A) (C)

3.73

%

3.62

%

3.60

%

3.61

%

3.71

%

3.65

%

3.77

%

Efficiency ratio (D)

59.57

%

61.39

%

64.11

%

66.89

%

74.07

%

61.64

%

67.80

%























Capital Ratios























Third Coast Bancshares, Inc.
(consolidated):





















Total common equity to total assets

8.31

%

8.24

%

7.67

%

7.86

%

7.93

%

8.31

%

7.93

%

Tangible common equity to tangible


assets (B)

7.93

%

7.85

%

7.29

%

7.46

%

7.51

%

7.93

%

7.51

%

Common equity tier 1 (to risk weighted

assets)

8.38

%

8.29

%

7.97

%

8.06

%

8.01

%

8.38

%

8.01

%

Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)

9.93

%

9.88

%

9.54

%

9.70

%

9.68

%

9.93

%

9.68

%

Total capital (to risk weighted assets)

12.80

%

12.78

%

12.41

%

12.66

%

12.72

%

12.80

%

12.72

%

Tier 1 capital (to average assets)

9.53

%

9.24

%

9.15

%

9.23

%

9.79

%

9.53

%

9.79

%























Third Coast Bank:





















Common equity tier 1 (to risk weighted

assets)

12.45

%

12.52

%

12.32

%

12.52

%

12.48

%

12.45

%

12.48

%

Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)

12.45

%

12.52

%

12.32

%

12.52

%

12.48

%

12.45

%

12.48

%

Total capital (to risk weighted assets)

13.42

%

13.49

%

13.28

%

13.49

%

13.49

%

13.42

%

13.49

%

Tier 1 capital (to average assets)

11.95

%

11.71

%

11.81

%

11.91

%

12.62

%

11.95

%

12.62

%























Other Data























Weighted average shares:





















Basic

13,665,400


13,657,223


13,606,256


13,603,149


13,608,718


13,643,042


13,576,949

Diluted

17,184,991


17,018,680


16,936,003


16,890,381


13,873,187


17,046,640


16,872,035

Period end shares outstanding

13,667,591


13,665,505


13,652,888


13,604,665


13,600,211


13,667,591


13,600,211

Book value per share

$

28.13

$

26.99

$

26.18

$

25.41

$

24.57

$

28.13

$

24.57

Tangible book value per share (B)

$

26.75

$

25.60

$

24.79

$

24.02

$

23.17

$

26.75

$

23.17

___________

(A) Interim periods annualized.

(B) Refer to the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on pages 11 and 12 of this News Release.

(C) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(D) Represents total noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income. Taxes and provision for credit losses are not part of this calculation.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
 Financial Highlights
 (unaudited)




Three Months Ended



September 30, 2024


June 30, 2024


September 30, 2023

(Dollars in thousands)


Average
Outstanding
Balance



Interest
Earned/
Paid(3)



Average
Yield/
Rate(4)


Average
Outstanding
Balance



Interest
Earned/
Paid(3)



Average
Yield/
Rate(4)


Average
Outstanding
Balance



Interest
Earned/
Paid(3)



Average
Yield/
Rate(4)


























Assets

























Interest-earnings assets:























Investment securities

$

300,969

$

4,532

5.99
%

$

297,653

$

4,491

6.07
%

$

198,305

$

1,990

3.98
%

Loans, gross

3,801,954


75,468

7.90
%

3,740,544


73,103

7.86
%

3,424,738


65,380

7.57
%

Federal funds sold and other

interest-earning assets

209,841


2,719

5.15
%

277,144


3,631

5.27
%

146,965


2,015

5.44
%

Total interest-earning assets

4,312,764


82,719

7.63
%

4,315,341


81,225

7.57
%

3,770,008


69,385

7.30
%

Less allowance for loan losses

(38,425)







(38,429)







(37,421)





Total interest-earning assets, net of

allowance

4,274,339







4,276,912







3,732,587





Noninterest-earning assets

195,681







195,193







190,670





Total assets

$

4,470,020






$

4,472,105






$

3,923,257






























Liabilities and Shareholders'
Equity

























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Interest-bearing deposits

$

3,383,897

$

40,407

4.75
%

$

3,411,592

$

40,410

4.76
%

$

2,756,305

$

30,345

4.37
%

Note payable and line of credit

113,536


1,853

6.49
%

121,275


1,957

6.49
%

112,765


1,919

6.75
%

FHLB advances

5,757


76

5.25
%

-

-

-

129,585


1,853

5.67
%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

3,503,190


42,336

4.81
%

3,532,867


42,367

4.82
%

2,998,655


34,117

4.51
%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

457,451







442,672







473,282





Other liabilities

63,255







63,056







49,271





Total liabilities

4,023,896







4,038,595







3,521,208





Shareholders' equity

446,124







433,510







402,049





Total liabilities and shareholders'

equity

$

4,470,020






$

4,472,105






$

3,923,257





Net interest income



$

40,383






$

38,858






$

35,268


Net interest spread (1)






2.82
%






2.75
%






2.79
%

Net interest margin (2)






3.73
%






3.62
%






3.71
%

___________

(1) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(3) Interest earned/paid includes accretion of deferred loan fees, premiums and discounts.

(4) Annualized.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
 Financial Highlights
 (unaudited)




Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2024


September 30, 2023

(Dollars in thousands)


Average
Outstanding
Balance



Interest
Earned/
Paid(3)



Average
Yield/
Rate(4)


Average
Outstanding
Balance



Interest
Earned/
Paid(3)



Average
Yield/
Rate(4)


















Assets

















Interest-earnings assets:
















Investment securities

$

267,091

$

12,116

6.06
%

$

195,234

$

5,567

3.81
%


Loans, gross

3,736,200


219,242

7.84
%

3,287,053


178,586

7.26
%


Federal funds sold and other interest-earning


assets

290,011


11,462

5.28
%

142,224


5,324

5.00
%



Total interest-earning assets

4,293,302


242,820

7.55
%

3,624,511


189,477

6.99
%

Less allowance for loan losses

(38,045)







(36,236)





Total interest-earning assets, net of allowance

4,255,257







3,588,275





Noninterest-earning assets

194,650







186,443







Total assets

$

4,449,907






$

3,774,718






















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

















Interest-bearing liabilities:
















Interest-bearing deposits

$

3,380,790

$

119,515

4.72
%

$

2,645,127

$

77,373

3.91
%


Note payable and line of credit

118,547


5,909

6.66
%

111,777


5,592

6.69
%


FHLB advances and other

1,933


76

5.25
%

106,353


4,318

5.43
%



Total interest-bearing liabilities

3,501,270


125,500

4.79
%

2,863,257


87,283

4.08
%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

452,411







473,834





Other liabilities

62,753







44,025







Total liabilities

4,016,434







3,381,116





Shareholders' equity

433,473







393,602







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

4,449,907






$

3,774,718





Net interest income



$

117,320






$

102,194


Net interest spread (1)






2.76
%






2.91
%

Net interest margin (2)






3.65
%






3.77
%

___________

(1) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(3) Interest earned/paid includes accretion of deferred loan fees, premiums and discounts.

(4) Annualized.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
 Financial Highlights
 (unaudited)




Three Months Ended





2024



2023



(Dollars in thousands)


September
30



June 30



March 31



December 31



September 30




















Period-end Loan Portfolio:

















Real estate loans:















Commercial real estate:















Non-farm non-residential owner occupied

$

470,222

$

499,941

$

510,266

$

520,822

$

517,917

Non-farm non-residential non-owner occupied

611,617


612,268


598,311


586,626


566,973

Residential

339,558


349,461


345,890


342,589


326,354

Construction, development & other

825,302


756,646


725,176


693,553


655,822

Farmland

35,650


31,049


29,706


30,396


30,646

Commercial & industrial

1,499,302


1,361,401


1,350,289


1,263,077


1,288,320

Consumer

2,002


2,216


2,382


2,555


2,665

Municipal and other

106,178


145,177


184,158


199,170


171,256

Total loans

$

3,889,831

$

3,758,159

$

3,746,178

$

3,638,788

$

3,559,953


















Asset Quality:

















Nonaccrual loans

$

23,522

$

23,910

$

18,130

$

16,649

$

13,963

Loans > 90 days and still accruing

522


507


3,614


670


2,442

Total nonperforming loans

24,044


24,417


21,744


17,319


16,405

Other real estate owned

283


-


-


-


-

Total nonperforming assets

$

24,327

$

24,417

$

21,744

$

17,319

$

16,405


















QTD Net charge-offs (recoveries)

$

(57)

$

1,829

$

742

$

1,505

$

24


















Nonaccrual loans:

















Real estate loans:















Commercial real estate:















Non-farm non-residential owner occupied

$

9,696

$

10,051

$

2,369

$

1,211

$

978

Non-farm non-residential non-owner occupied

68


74


1,225


1,235


1,235

Residential

2,664


2,767


2,837


2,938


3,058

Construction, development & other

1


301


406


247


567

Commercial & industrial

11,093


10,717


11,293


11,018


8,125

Total nonaccrual loans

$

23,522

$

23,910

$

18,130

$

16,649

$

13,963


















Asset Quality Ratios:

















Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.53

%

0.55

%

0.47

%

0.39

%

0.39

%

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.62

%

0.65

%

0.58

%

0.48

%

0.46

%

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.02

%

1.02

%

1.02

%

1.02

%

1.07

%

QTD Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans

(annualized)

(0.01)

%

0.20

%

0.08

%

0.17

%

0.00

%

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
 GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
 (unaudited)

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, we also evaluate our performance based on certain additional financial measures discussed in this earnings release as being non-GAAP financial measures. Specifically, we review Tangible Common Equity, Tangible Book Value Per Share, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets, and Return on Average Tangible Common Equity for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We classify a financial measure as a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are not included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating and other statistical measures or ratios, or statistical measures calculated using exclusively financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

The non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names. It is important to understand how other banking organizations calculate their financial measures with names similar to the non-GAAP financial measures we have discussed in this earnings release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures.

Management believes the following non-GAAP financial measures assist investors in understanding the financial condition of the company:

  • Tangible Common Equity. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity.
  • Tangible Book Value Per Share. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible book value per share is book value per share. We believe that the tangible book value per share measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing our tangible book value.
  • Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible assets is total assets, and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity to tangible assets is total shareholders' equity to total assets. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity to tangible assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing both total shareholders' equity and assets while not increasing our tangible common equity or tangible assets.
  • Return on Average Tangible Common Equity. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for average tangible common equity is average shareholders' equity, and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for return on average tangible common equity is return on average common equity. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of return on average tangible common equity, exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing average shareholders' equity while not increasing our tangible common equity.

The calculations of these non-GAAP financial measures are as follows:

Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended




2024



2023



2024



2023


(Dollars in thousands, except share and per
share data)


September
30



June 30



March 31



December
31



September
30



September
30



September
30
























Tangible Common Equity:






















Total shareholders' equity

$

450,548

$

434,998

$

423,618

$

411,974

$

400,331

$

450,548

$

400,331

Less:
Preferred stock including additional

paid in capital

66,117


66,225


66,225


66,225


66,225


66,117


66,225

Total common equity

384,431


368,773


357,393


345,749


334,106


384,431


334,106

Less:
Goodwill and core deposit intangibles,

net

18,882


18,922


18,963


19,003


19,043


18,882


19,043

Tangible common equity


$

365,549

$

349,851

$

338,430

$

326,746

$

315,063

$

365,549

$

315,063






















Common shares outstanding at end of period

13,667,591


13,665,505


13,652,888


13,604,665


13,600,211


13,667,591


13,600,211






















Book Value Per Share

$

28.13

$

26.99

$

26.18

$

25.41

$

24.57

$

28.13

$

24.57

Tangible Book Value Per Share


$

26.75

$

25.60

$

24.79

$

24.02

$

23.17

$

26.75

$

23.17












































Tangible Assets:






















Total assets

$

4,627,770

$

4,474,119

$

4,660,403

$

4,396,074

$

4,215,792

$

4,627,770

$

4,215,792

Adjustments:
Goodwill and core deposit

intangibles, net

18,882


18,922


18,963


19,003


19,043


18,882


19,043

Tangible assets

$

4,608,888

$

4,455,197

$

4,641,440

$

4,377,071

$

4,196,749

$

4,608,888

$

4,196,749






















Total Common Equity to Total Assets

8.31

%

8.24

%

7.67

%

7.86

%

7.93

%

8.31

%

7.93

%

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets



7.93

%

7.85

%

7.29

%

7.46

%

7.51

%

7.93

%

7.51

%












































Average Tangible Common Equity:






















Average shareholders' equity

$

446,124

$

433,510

$

420,646

$

407,972

$

402,049

$

433,473

$

393,602

Less:
Average preferred stock including

additional paid in capital

66,223


66,225


66,225


66,225


66,225


66,224


66,225

Average common equity

379,901


367,285


354,421


341,747


335,824


367,249


327,377

Less:
Average goodwill and core deposit

intangibles, net

18,906


18,946


18,987


19,027


19,068


18,946


19,108

Average tangible common equity

$

360,995

$

348,339

$

335,434

$

322,720

$

316,756

$

348,303

$

308,269






















Net Income

$

12,775

$

10,796

$

10,367

$

9,689

$

5,578

$

33,938

$

23,712

Less: Dividends declared on preferred stock

1,198


1,184


1,171


1,197


1,184


3,553


3,539

Net Income Available to Common
Shareholders

$

11,577

$

9,612

$

9,196

$

8,492

$

4,394

$

30,385

$

20,173






















Return on Average Common Equity(A)

12.12

%

10.53

%

10.44

%

9.86

%

5.19

%

11.05

%

8.24

%

Return on Average Tangible Common
Equity(A)



12.76

%

11.10

%

11.03

%

10.44

%

5.50

%

11.65

%

8.75

%

___________

(A) Interim periods annualized.

Contact:
Ken Dennard / Natalie Hairston
Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
(713) 529-6600
[email protected]

SOURCE Third Coast Bancshares

Legal Disclaimer:
