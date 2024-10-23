Stewart Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Total revenues of $667.9 million ($663.2 million on an adjusted basis) compared to $601.7 million ($603.7 million on an adjusted basis) in the prior year quarter

Net income of $30.1 million ($33.1 million on an adjusted basis) compared to $14.0 million ($23.9 million on an adjusted basis) in the prior year quarter Diluted per share of $1.07 ($1.17 on an adjusted basis) compared to prior year diluted EPS of $0.51 ($0.86 on an adjusted basis) HOUSTON, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE: STC ) today reported net income attributable to Stewart of $30.1 million ($1.07 per diluted share) for the third quarter 2024, compared to $14.0 million ($0.51 per diluted share) for the third quarter 2023. On an adjusted basis, third quarter 2024 net income was $33.1 million ($1.17 per diluted share) compared to $23.9 million ($0.86 per diluted share) in the third quarter 2023. Pretax income before noncontrolling interests for the third quarter 2024 was $42.8 million ($46.8 million on an adjusted basis) compared to $27.1 million ($40.0 million on an adjusted basis) for the third quarter 2023. Third quarter 2024 results included $4.7 million of pretax net realized and unrealized gains, while third quarter 2023 results included $1.9 million of pretax net realized and unrealized losses, both of which were primarily driven by net unrealized gains and losses, respectively, from fair value changes of equity securities investments in the title segment. "We are proud of our third quarter results as they reflect continued progress on our journey. Strong topline performance in several lines of business resulted in improved third quarter results when compared to the same quarter last year, even as residential purchase market conditions remain difficult given macro-economic impacts," commented Fred Eppinger, chief executive officer. "We remain focused on investing in ourselves to better the company and our customers and remain dedicated to prioritizing our pursuit of growth and margin improvement across all lines of business." Selected Financial Information

Summary results of operations are as follows (dollars in millions, except per share amounts, pretax margin and adjusted pretax margin, and amounts may not add as presented due to rounding):



Quarter Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024 2023

2024 2023











Total revenues 667.9 601.7

1,824.5 1,675.2 Pretax income before noncontrolling interests 42.8 27.1

78.9 42.1 Income tax expense (9.1) (9.1)

(18.0) (9.6) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (3.6) (3.9)

(10.4) (10.9) Net income attributable to Stewart 30.1 14.0

50.6 21.6 Non-GAAP adjustments, after taxes* 3.0 9.9

12.3 27.7 Adjusted net income attributable to Stewart* 33.1 23.9

62.8 49.4 Pretax margin 6.4

% 4.5

%

4.3

% 2.5

% Adjusted pretax margin* 7.1

% 6.6

%

5.3

% 4.7

% Net income per diluted Stewart share 1.07 0.51

1.80 0.79 Adjusted net income per diluted Stewart share* 1.17 0.86

2.24 1.80



* Adjusted net income, adjusted pretax margin and adjusted net income per diluted share are non-GAAP measures. See Appendix A for explanation and reconciliation of non-GAAP adjustments.

Title Segment

Summary results of the title segment are as follows (dollars in millions, except pretax margin and adjusted pretax margin):



Quarter Ended September 30,





2024 2023 % Change















Operating revenues 553.3 522.1 6

%



Investment income 13.6 13.4 2

%



Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) 4.8 (1.8) 361

%



Pretax income 45.0 35.4 27

%



Non-GAAP adjustments to pretax income* (1.6) 6.6





Adjusted pretax income* 43.4 42.0 3

%



Pretax margin 7.9

% 6.6

%





Adjusted pretax margin* 7.7

% 7.8

%















* Adjusted pretax income and adjusted pretax margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See Appendix A for explanation and reconciliation of non-GAAP adjustments.



Title segment operating revenues in the third quarter 2024 increased $31.2 million, or 6 percent, primarily driven by higher revenues from our domestic commercial and agency title operations, while total segment operating expenses increased $28.4 million, or 6 percent, compared to the third quarter 2023. Agency retention expenses in the third quarter 2024 increased $15.0 million, or 7 percent, primarily resulting from $16.8 million (6 percent) higher gross agency revenues compared to the third quarter 2023.

Total title segment employee costs and other operating expenses increased by $14.6 million, or 6 percent, in the third quarter 2024 compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to higher outside search and incentive compensation expenses related to higher commercial revenues. As a percentage of operating revenues, these expenses were 47.4 percent in both third quarters of 2024 and 2023. Title loss expense in the third quarter 2024 decreased $1.0 million, or 4 percent, primarily due to an overall favorable claim experience compared to the prior year quarter. As a percentage of title revenues, title loss expense was 3.8 percent for the third quarter 2024 compared to 4.3 percent in the third quarter 2023.

In addition to the net realized and unrealized losses and gains presented above, non-GAAP adjustments to the title segment's pretax income for the third quarters 2024 and 2023 included $3.2 million and $4.8 million, respectively, of total acquisition intangible asset amortization and other expenses (refer to Appendix A).

Direct title revenues information is presented below (dollars in millions):



Quarter Ended September 30,

2024 2023 % Change

(Rounded)











Non-commercial:







Domestic 168.2 167.6 0

%

International 29.0 29.1 0

%



197.2 196.7 0

%

Commercial:







Domestic 67.4 51.9 30

%

International 6.1 7.8 (22

%)



73.5 59.7 23

%

Total direct title revenues 270.7 256.4 6

%











Total non-commercial domestic revenues in the third quarter 2024 were comparable to the prior year quarter, primarily due to the higher average fee per file offsetting the slightly lower total non-commercial domestic transactions in the third quarter 2024. Domestic commercial revenues in the third quarter 2024 increased $15.5 million, or 30 percent, due to a higher average transaction size and a 4 percent improvement in commercial transactions closed compared to the third quarter 2023. Third quarter 2024 average domestic commercial fee per file was $17,700, which was 25 percent higher compared to $14,200 from the prior year quarter, while average residential fee per file was $3,000, a 2 percent improvement compared to the prior year quarter.

Real Estate Solutions Segment

Summary results of the real estate solutions segment are as follows (dollars in millions, except pretax margin and adjusted pretax margin):



Quarter Ended September 30,



2024 2023 % Change











Operating revenues 96.3 68.2 41

%

Pretax income 7.4 2.6 181

%

Non-GAAP adjustments to pretax income* 5.5 6.3



Adjusted pretax income* 12.9 8.9 45

%

Pretax margin 7.7

% 3.8

%



Adjusted pretax margin* 13.4

% 13.0

%









* Adjusted pretax income and adjusted pretax margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See Appendix A for an explanation and reconciliation of non-GAAP adjustments.



Segment operating revenues in the third quarter 2024 increased $28.2 million, or 41 percent, compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to improved revenues from our credit information and valuation services. On a combined basis, segment employee costs and other operating expenses in the third quarter 2024 increased $24.2 million, or 41 percent, in line with the higher operating revenues. Non-GAAP adjustments to pretax income shown in the schedule above were related to acquisition intangible asset amortization expenses.

Corporate and Other Segment

The segment's results were primarily driven by net expenses attributable to corporate operations, which decreased to $9.5 million in the third quarter 2024, compared to $10.8 million in the third quarter 2023, primarily due to a prior acquisition-related settlement expense in the third quarter 2023.

Expenses

Consolidated employee costs in the third quarter 2024 increased $12.4 million, or 7 percent, compared to the prior year quarter, primarily driven by increased incentive compensation on higher title and real estate solutions revenues. As a percentage of total operating revenues, employee costs improved to 29.8 percent in the third quarter 2024 compared to 30.7 percent in the third quarter 2023.

Consolidated other operating expenses in the third quarter 2024 increased $25.2 million, or 19 percent, primarily driven by higher service expenses and outside search fees related to higher revenues from real estate solutions and commercial title operations, respectively, compared to the third quarter 2023. As a percentage of total operating revenues, total other operating expenses for the third quarter 2024 increased to 24.0 percent compared to 22.1 percent in the prior year quarter, primarily due to increased real estate solutions service expenses.

Other

Net cash provided by operations in the third quarter 2024 was $76.1 million compared to $59.5 million in the third quarter 2023, primarily driven by increased consolidated net income in the third quarter 2024.



Third quarter Earnings Call

Stewart will hold a conference call to discuss the third quarter 2024 earnings at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, October 24, 2024. To participate, dial (800) 343-5172 (USA) or (203) 518-9856 (International) - access code STCQ324. Additionally, participants can listen to the conference call through Stewart's Investor Relations website at . The conference call replay will be available from 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on October 24, 2024 until midnight on October 31, 2024 by dialing (800) 839-5634 (USA) or (402) 220-2560 (International).

About Stewart

Stewart (NYSE-STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted ProvidersTM and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage and real estate industries, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. At Stewart, we are dedicated to becoming the premier title services company and we are committed to doing so by partnering with our customers to create mutual success. Learn more at stewart.

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements.

Certain statements in this earnings release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements relate to future, not past, events and often address our expected future business and financial performance. These statements often contain words such as "may," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "will," "foresee" or other similar words. Forward-looking statements by their nature are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to be materially different than those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the volatility of economic conditions; adverse changes in the level of real estate activity; changes in mortgage interest rates, existing and new home sales, and availability of mortgage financing; our ability to respond to and implement technology changes, including the completion of the implementation of our enterprise systems; the impact of unanticipated title losses or the need to strengthen our policy loss reserves; any effect of title losses on our cash flows and financial condition; the ability to attract and retain highly productive sales associates; the impact of vetting our agency operations for quality and profitability; independent agency remittance rates; changes to the participants in the secondary mortgage market and the rate of refinancing that affects the demand for title insurance products; regulatory non-compliance, fraud or defalcations by our title insurance agencies or employees; our ability to timely and cost-effectively respond to significant industry changes and introduce new products and services; the outcome of pending litigation; our ability to manage risks associated with potential cybersecurity or other privacy or data security breaches; the impact of changes in governmental and insurance regulations, including any future reductions in the pricing of title insurance products and services; our dependence on our operating subsidiaries as a source of cash flow; our ability to access the equity and debt financing markets when and if needed; our ability to grow our international operations; seasonality and weather; and our ability to respond to the actions of our competitors. These risks and uncertainties, as well as others, are discussed in more detail in our documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and if applicable, as supplemented by any risk factors contained in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and our Current Reports on Form 8-K filed subsequently. All forward-looking statements included in this earnings release are expressly qualified in their entirety by such cautionary statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update, amend or clarify any forward-looking statements contained in this earnings release to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by applicable law.

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands of dollars, except per share amounts and except where noted)



Quarter Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2024 2023

2024 2023 Revenues:









Title revenues:









Direct operations 270,706 256,377

736,774 722,242 Agency operations 282,549 265,700

764,081 723,476 Real estate solutions 96,346 68,190

271,561 202,169 Total operating revenues 649,601 590,267

1,772,416 1,647,887 Investment income 13,626 13,393

40,833 32,114 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) 4,714 (1,946)

11,238 (4,829)

667,941 601,714

1,824,487 1,675,172 Expenses:









Amounts retained by agencies 233,980 218,983

634,083 596,498 Employee costs 193,862 181,493

545,987 534,710 Other operating expenses 155,646 130,455

444,890 380,530 Title losses and related claims 21,282 22,251

59,754 59,727 Depreciation and amortization 15,480 16,414

46,062 46,848 Interest 4,899 5,054

14,768 14,777

625,149 574,650

1,745,544 1,633,090 Income before taxes and noncontrolling interests 42,792 27,064

78,943 42,082 Income tax expense (9,123) (9,134)

(17,999) (9,588) Net income 33,669 17,930

60,944 32,494 Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 3,573 3,931

10,375 10,870 Net income attributable to Stewart 30,096 13,999

50,569 21,624











Net earnings per diluted share attributable to Stewart 1.07 0.51

1.80 0.79 Diluted average shares outstanding (000) 28,200 27,650

28,069 27,445











Selected financial information:









Net cash provided by operations 76,121 59,533

67,656 43,578 Other comprehensive income (loss) 18,259 (13,295)

10,911 (7,278)

Third Quarter Domestic Order Counts:













Opened Orders 2024: July August Sept Total

Closed Orders 2024: July August Sept Total Commercial 1,111 1,273 1,281 3,665

Commercial 1,140 1,318 1,336 3,794 Purchase 17,796 16,403 15,259 49,458

Purchase 12,382 12,217 10,991 35,590 Refinancing 6,017 7,077 7,826 20,920

Refinancing 3,617 4,016 4,133 11,766 Other 3,621 3,129 6,671 13,421

Other 4,304 2,142 1,779 8,225 Total 28,545 27,882 31,037 87,464

Total 21,443 19,693 18,239 59,375





















Opened Orders 2023: July August Sept Total

Closed Orders 2023: July August Sept Total Commercial 913 1,208 1,199 3,320

Commercial 1,036 1,320 1,305 3,661 Purchase 17,446 19,674 16,386 53,506

Purchase 13,006 14,200 12,697 39,903 Refinancing 5,077 5,807 5,148 16,032

Refinancing 3,367 3,778 3,252 10,397 Other 2,976 3,161 2,493 8,630

Other 2,891 1,187 2,269 6,347 Total 26,191 29,850 25,226 81,267

Total 20,300 20,485 19,523 60,308



























STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of dollars)







September 30,

2024

(Unaudited)

December 31,

2023 Assets:



Cash and cash equivalents 183,772 233,365 Short-term investments 44,911 39,023 Investments in debt and equity securities, at fair value 688,661 679,936 Receivables – premiums from agencies 40,730 38,676 Receivables – other 120,457 93,811 Allowance for uncollectible amounts (8,851) (7,583) Property and equipment, net 90,036 82,335 Operating lease assets, net 105,510 115,879 Title plants 76,028 73,359 Goodwill 1,080,681 1,072,129 Intangible assets, net of amortization 175,166 193,196 Deferred tax assets 3,749 3,776 Other assets 128,720 84,959

2,729,570 2,702,861 Liabilities:



Notes payable 445,704 445,290 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 196,670 190,054 Operating lease liabilities 122,788 135,654 Estimated title losses 517,592 528,269 Deferred tax liabilities 32,481 25,045

1,315,235 1,324,312 Stockholders' equity:



Common Stock and additional paid-in capital 353,172 338,451 Retained earnings 1,080,879 1,070,841 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (24,304) (35,215) Treasury stock (2,666) (2,666) Stockholders' equity attributable to Stewart 1,407,081 1,371,411 Noncontrolling interests 7,254 7,138 Total stockholders' equity 1,414,335 1,378,549

2,729,570 2,702,861





Number of shares outstanding (000) 27,714 27,370 Book value per share 50.77 50.11

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION SEGMENT INFORMATION (In thousands of dollars)



Quarter Ended: September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023

Title Real

Estate

Solutions Corporate

and Other Total

Title Real

Estate

Solutions Corporate

and Other Total Revenues:

















Operating revenues 553,255 96,346 - 649,601

522,077 68,190 - 590,267 Investment income 13,588 38 - 13,626

13,368 25 - 13,393 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) 4,757 - (43) 4,714

(1,821) - (125) (1,946)

571,600 96,384 (43) 667,941

533,624 68,215 (125) 601,714 Expenses:

















Amounts retained by agencies 233,980 - - 233,980

218,983 - - 218,983 Employee costs 176,225 14,104 3,533 193,862

165,829 12,361 3,303 181,493 Other operating expenses 85,853 68,634 1,159 155,646

81,625 46,217 2,613 130,455 Title losses and related claims 21,282 - - 21,282

22,251 - - 22,251 Depreciation and amortization 8,860 6,264 356 15,480

9,196 6,820 398 16,414 Interest 406 - 4,493 4,899

355 191 4,508 5,054

526,606 89,002 9,541 625,149

498,239 65,589 10,822 574,650 Income (loss) before taxes 44,994 7,382 (9,584) 42,792

35,385 2,626 (10,947) 27,064

Nine Months Ended: September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023

Title Real

Estate

Solutions Corporate

and Other Total

Title Real

Estate

Solutions Corporate

and Other Total Revenues:

















Operating revenues 1,500,855 271,561 - 1,772,416

1,445,718 202,169 - 1,647,887 Investment income 40,746 87 - 40,833

32,033 81 - 32,114 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) 11,387 - (149) 11,238

(1,658) - (3,171) (4,829)

1,552,988 271,648 (149) 1,824,487

1,476,093 202,250 (3,171) 1,675,172 Expenses:

















Amounts retained by agencies 634,083 - - 634,083

596,498 - - 596,498 Employee costs 495,943 39,904 10,140 545,987

485,690 37,333 11,687 534,710 Other operating expenses 247,371 193,703 3,816 444,890

236,752 138,052 5,726 380,530 Title losses and related claims 59,754 - - 59,754

59,727 - - 59,727 Depreciation and amortization 26,126 18,803 1,133 46,062

26,182 19,401 1,265 46,848 Interest 1,165 7 13,596 14,768

1,063 191 13,523 14,777

1,464,442 252,417 28,685 1,745,544

1,405,912 194,977 32,201 1,633,090 Income (loss) before taxes 88,546 19,231 (28,834) 78,943

70,181 7,273 (35,372) 42,082

Appendix A

Non-GAAP Adjustments

Management uses a variety of financial and operational measurements other than its financial statements prepared in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) to analyze its performance. These include: (1) adjusted revenues, which are reported revenues adjusted for net realized and unrealized gains and losses and (2) adjusted pretax income and adjusted net income, which are reported pretax income and reported net income after earnings from noncontrolling interests, respectively, adjusted for net realized and unrealized gains and losses, acquired intangible asset amortization, office closure costs, executive severance expenses, and nonrecurring expenses. Adjusted diluted earnings per share (adjusted diluted EPS) is calculated using adjusted net income divided by the diluted average weighted outstanding shares. Adjusted pretax margin is calculated using adjusted pretax income divided by adjusted total revenues. Management views these measures as important performance measures of core profitability for its operations and as key components of its internal financial reporting. Management believes investors benefit from having access to the same financial measures that management uses.

Below are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures used by management to the most directly comparable GAAP measures for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 (dollars in millions, except shares, per share amounts and pretax margins, and amounts may not add as presented due to rounding).



Quarter Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024 2023 % Chg

2024 2023 % Chg















Total revenues 667.9 601.7 11

%

1,824.5 1,675.2 9

% Non-GAAP revenue adjustments:













Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses (4.7) 1.9



(11.2) 4.8

Adjusted total revenues 663.2 603.7 10

%

1,813.2 1,680.0 8

%















Pretax income 42.8 27.1 58

%

78.9 42.1 88

% Non-GAAP pretax adjustments:













Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses (4.7) 1.9



(11.2) 4.8

Acquired intangible asset amortization 8.3 9.6



25.1 27.3

Office closure costs 0.3 1.4



2.0 1.4

Executive severance expenses 0.1 -



0.7 1.7

State sales tax assessment expense - -



- 1.2

Adjusted pretax income 46.8 40.0 17

%

95.5 78.6 22

% GAAP pretax margin 6.4

% 4.5

%



4.3

% 2.5

%

Adjusted pretax margin 7.1

% 6.6

%



5.3

% 4.7

%

















Net income attributable to Stewart 30.1 14.0 115

%

50.6 21.6 134

% Non-GAAP pretax adjustments:













Net realized and unrealized losses (gains) (4.7) 1.9



(11.2) 4.8

Acquired intangible asset amortization 8.3 9.6



25.1 27.6

Office closure costs 0.3 1.4



2.0 1.4

Executive severance expenses 0.1 -



0.7 1.7

State sales tax assessment expense - -



- 1.2

Net tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments (1.0) (3.1)



(4.3) (8.8)

Non-GAAP adjustments, after taxes 3.0 9.9



12.3 27.7

Adjusted net income attributable to Stewart 33.1 23.9 39

%

62.8 49.4 27

%















Diluted average shares outstanding (000) 28,200 27,650



28,069 27,445

GAAP net income per share 1.07 0.51



1.80 0.79

Adjusted net income per share 1.17 0.86



2.24 1.80



















Quarter Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024 2023 % Chg

2024 2023 % Chg Title Segment:















Total revenues 571.6 533.6 7

%

1,553.0 1,476.1 5

% Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses (4.8) 1.8



(11.4) 1.7

Adjusted total revenues 566.8 535.4 6

%

1,541.6 1,477.8 4

% Pretax income 45.0 35.4 27

%

88.5 70.2 26

% Non-GAAP revenue adjustments:













Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses (4.8) 1.8



(11.4) 1.7

Acquired intangible asset amortization 2.8 3.4



8.5 9.4

Office closure costs 0.3 1.4



2.0 1.4

Severance expenses 0.1 -



0.7 0.4

Adjusted pretax income 43.4 42.0 3

%

88.3 83.1 6

% GAAP pretax margin 7.9

% 6.6

%



5.7

% 4.8

%

Adjusted pretax margin 7.7

% 7.8

%



5.7

% 5.6

%

















Real Estate Solutions Segment:















Total revenues 96.4 68.2 41

%

271.6 202.3 34

%















Pretax income 7.4 2.6 181

%

19.2 7.3 164

% Non-GAAP revenue adjustments:













Acquired intangible asset amortization 5.5 6.3



16.6 17.9

State sales tax assessment expense - -



- 1.2

Adjusted pretax income 12.9 8.9 45

%

35.9 26.4 36

% GAAP pretax margin 7.7

% 3.8

%



7.1

% 3.6

%

Adjusted pretax margin 13.4

% 13.0

%



13.2

% 13.0

%



SOURCE Stewart Information Services Corporation

