عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Stewart Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results


10/23/2024 4:17:54 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
  • Total revenues of $667.9 million ($663.2 million on an adjusted basis) compared to $601.7 million ($603.7 million on an adjusted basis) in the prior year quarter
  • Net income of $30.1 million ($33.1 million on an adjusted basis) compared to $14.0 million ($23.9 million on an adjusted basis) in the prior year quarter
  • Diluted earnings per share of $1.07 ($1.17 on an adjusted basis) compared to prior year diluted EPS of $0.51 ($0.86 on an adjusted basis)

HOUSTON, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE: STC ) today reported net income attributable to Stewart of $30.1 million ($1.07 per diluted share) for the third quarter 2024, compared to $14.0 million ($0.51 per diluted share) for the third quarter 2023. On an adjusted basis, third quarter 2024 net income was $33.1 million ($1.17 per diluted share) compared to $23.9 million ($0.86 per diluted share) in the third quarter 2023. Pretax income before noncontrolling interests for the third quarter 2024 was $42.8 million ($46.8 million on an adjusted basis) compared to $27.1 million ($40.0 million on an adjusted basis) for the third quarter 2023.

Third quarter 2024 results included $4.7 million of pretax net realized and unrealized gains, while third quarter 2023 results included $1.9 million of pretax net realized and unrealized losses, both of which were primarily driven by net unrealized gains and losses, respectively, from fair value changes of equity securities investments in the title segment.

"We are proud of our third quarter results as they reflect continued progress on our journey. Strong topline performance in several lines of business resulted in improved third quarter results when compared to the same quarter last year, even as residential purchase market conditions remain difficult given macro-economic impacts," commented Fred Eppinger, chief executive officer. "We remain focused on investing in ourselves to better the company and our customers and remain dedicated to prioritizing our pursuit of growth and margin improvement across all lines of business."

Selected Financial Information
 Summary results of operations are as follows (dollars in millions, except per share amounts, pretax margin and adjusted pretax margin, and amounts may not add as presented due to rounding):

Quarter Ended

September 30,


Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023






Total revenues

667.9

601.7

1,824.5

1,675.2

Pretax income before noncontrolling interests

42.8

27.1

78.9

42.1

Income tax expense

(9.1)

(9.1)

(18.0)

(9.6)

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(3.6)

(3.9)

(10.4)

(10.9)

Net income attributable to Stewart

30.1

14.0

50.6

21.6

Non-GAAP adjustments, after taxes*

3.0

9.9

12.3

27.7

Adjusted net income attributable to Stewart*

33.1

23.9

62.8

49.4

Pretax margin

6.4
%

4.5
%

4.3
%

2.5
%

Adjusted pretax margin*

7.1
%

6.6
%

5.3
%

4.7
%

Net income per diluted Stewart share

1.07

0.51

1.80

0.79

Adjusted net income per diluted Stewart share*

1.17

0.86

2.24

1.80

* Adjusted net income, adjusted pretax margin and adjusted net income per diluted share are non-GAAP measures. See Appendix A for explanation and reconciliation of non-GAAP adjustments.

Title Segment
 Summary results of the title segment are as follows (dollars in millions, except pretax margin and adjusted pretax margin):

Quarter Ended September 30,


2024

2023

% Change







Operating revenues

553.3

522.1

6
%

Investment income

13.6

13.4

2
%

Net realized and unrealized gains (losses)

4.8

(1.8)

361
%

Pretax income

45.0

35.4

27
%

Non-GAAP adjustments to pretax income*

(1.6)

6.6


Adjusted pretax income*

43.4

42.0

3
%

Pretax margin

7.9
%

6.6
%


Adjusted pretax margin*

7.7
%

7.8
%






* Adjusted pretax income and adjusted pretax margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See Appendix A for explanation and reconciliation of non-GAAP adjustments.

Title segment operating revenues in the third quarter 2024 increased $31.2 million, or 6 percent, primarily driven by higher revenues from our domestic commercial and agency title operations, while total segment operating expenses increased $28.4 million, or 6 percent, compared to the third quarter 2023. Agency retention expenses in the third quarter 2024 increased $15.0 million, or 7 percent, primarily resulting from $16.8 million (6 percent) higher gross agency revenues compared to the third quarter 2023.

Total title segment employee costs and other operating expenses increased by $14.6 million, or 6 percent, in the third quarter 2024 compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to higher outside search and incentive compensation expenses related to higher commercial revenues. As a percentage of operating revenues, these expenses were 47.4 percent in both third quarters of 2024 and 2023. Title loss expense in the third quarter 2024 decreased $1.0 million, or 4 percent, primarily due to an overall favorable claim experience compared to the prior year quarter. As a percentage of title revenues, title loss expense was 3.8 percent for the third quarter 2024 compared to 4.3 percent in the third quarter 2023.

In addition to the net realized and unrealized losses and gains presented above, non-GAAP adjustments to the title segment's pretax income for the third quarters 2024 and 2023 included $3.2 million and $4.8 million, respectively, of total acquisition intangible asset amortization and other expenses (refer to Appendix A).

Direct title revenues information is presented below (dollars in millions):

Quarter Ended September 30,

2024

2023

% Change
(Rounded)






Non-commercial:



Domestic

168.2

167.6

0
%

International

29.0

29.1

0
%


197.2

196.7

0
%

Commercial:



Domestic

67.4

51.9

30
%

International

6.1

7.8

(22
%)


73.5

59.7

23
%

Total direct title revenues

270.7

256.4

6
%





Total non-commercial domestic revenues in the third quarter 2024 were comparable to the prior year quarter, primarily due to the higher average fee per file offsetting the slightly lower total non-commercial domestic transactions in the third quarter 2024. Domestic commercial revenues in the third quarter 2024 increased $15.5 million, or 30 percent, due to a higher average transaction size and a 4 percent improvement in commercial transactions closed compared to the third quarter 2023. Third quarter 2024 average domestic commercial fee per file was $17,700, which was 25 percent higher compared to $14,200 from the prior year quarter, while average residential fee per file was $3,000, a 2 percent improvement compared to the prior year quarter.

Real Estate Solutions Segment
 Summary results of the real estate solutions segment are as follows (dollars in millions, except pretax margin and adjusted pretax margin):

Quarter Ended September 30,

2024

2023

% Change





Operating revenues

96.3

68.2

41
%

Pretax income

7.4

2.6

181
%

Non-GAAP adjustments to pretax income*

5.5

6.3

Adjusted pretax income*

12.9

8.9

45
%

Pretax margin

7.7
%

3.8
%

Adjusted pretax margin*

13.4
%

13.0
%



* Adjusted pretax income and adjusted pretax margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See Appendix A for an explanation and reconciliation of non-GAAP adjustments.

Segment operating revenues in the third quarter 2024 increased $28.2 million, or 41 percent, compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to improved revenues from our credit information and valuation services. On a combined basis, segment employee costs and other operating expenses in the third quarter 2024 increased $24.2 million, or 41 percent, in line with the higher operating revenues. Non-GAAP adjustments to pretax income shown in the schedule above were related to acquisition intangible asset amortization expenses.

Corporate and Other Segment
 The segment's results were primarily driven by net expenses attributable to corporate operations, which decreased to $9.5 million in the third quarter 2024, compared to $10.8 million in the third quarter 2023, primarily due to a prior acquisition-related settlement expense in the third quarter 2023.

Expenses
 Consolidated employee costs in the third quarter 2024 increased $12.4 million, or 7 percent, compared to the prior year quarter, primarily driven by increased incentive compensation on higher title and real estate solutions revenues. As a percentage of total operating revenues, employee costs improved to 29.8 percent in the third quarter 2024 compared to 30.7 percent in the third quarter 2023.

Consolidated other operating expenses in the third quarter 2024 increased $25.2 million, or 19 percent, primarily driven by higher service expenses and outside search fees related to higher revenues from real estate solutions and commercial title operations, respectively, compared to the third quarter 2023. As a percentage of total operating revenues, total other operating expenses for the third quarter 2024 increased to 24.0 percent compared to 22.1 percent in the prior year quarter, primarily due to increased real estate solutions service expenses.

Other
 Net cash provided by operations in the third quarter 2024 was $76.1 million compared to $59.5 million in the third quarter 2023, primarily driven by increased consolidated net income in the third quarter 2024.

Third quarter Earnings Call
 Stewart will hold a conference call to discuss the third quarter 2024 earnings at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, October 24, 2024. To participate, dial (800) 343-5172 (USA) or (203) 518-9856 (International) - access code STCQ324. Additionally, participants can listen to the conference call through Stewart's Investor Relations website at . The conference call replay will be available from 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on October 24, 2024 until midnight on October 31, 2024 by dialing (800) 839-5634 (USA) or (402) 220-2560 (International).

About Stewart
 Stewart (NYSE-STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted ProvidersTM and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage and real estate industries, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. At Stewart, we are dedicated to becoming the premier title services company and we are committed to doing so by partnering with our customers to create mutual success. Learn more at stewart.

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements.
Certain statements in this earnings release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements relate to future, not past, events and often address our expected future business and financial performance. These statements often contain words such as "may," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "will," "foresee" or other similar words. Forward-looking statements by their nature are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to be materially different than those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the volatility of economic conditions; adverse changes in the level of real estate activity; changes in mortgage interest rates, existing and new home sales, and availability of mortgage financing; our ability to respond to and implement technology changes, including the completion of the implementation of our enterprise systems; the impact of unanticipated title losses or the need to strengthen our policy loss reserves; any effect of title losses on our cash flows and financial condition; the ability to attract and retain highly productive sales associates; the impact of vetting our agency operations for quality and profitability; independent agency remittance rates; changes to the participants in the secondary mortgage market and the rate of refinancing that affects the demand for title insurance products; regulatory non-compliance, fraud or defalcations by our title insurance agencies or employees; our ability to timely and cost-effectively respond to significant industry changes and introduce new products and services; the outcome of pending litigation; our ability to manage risks associated with potential cybersecurity or other privacy or data security breaches; the impact of changes in governmental and insurance regulations, including any future reductions in the pricing of title insurance products and services; our dependence on our operating subsidiaries as a source of cash flow; our ability to access the equity and debt financing markets when and if needed; our ability to grow our international operations; seasonality and weather; and our ability to respond to the actions of our competitors. These risks and uncertainties, as well as others, are discussed in more detail in our documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and if applicable, as supplemented by any risk factors contained in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and our Current Reports on Form 8-K filed subsequently. All forward-looking statements included in this earnings release are expressly qualified in their entirety by such cautionary statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update, amend or clarify any forward-looking statements contained in this earnings release to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by applicable law.

ST-IR

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands of dollars, except per share amounts and except where noted)



Quarter Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

Revenues:




Title revenues:




Direct operations

270,706

256,377

736,774

722,242

Agency operations

282,549

265,700

764,081

723,476

Real estate solutions

96,346

68,190

271,561

202,169

Total operating revenues

649,601

590,267

1,772,416

1,647,887

Investment income

13,626

13,393

40,833

32,114

Net realized and unrealized gains (losses)

4,714

(1,946)

11,238

(4,829)

667,941

601,714

1,824,487

1,675,172

Expenses:




Amounts retained by agencies

233,980

218,983

634,083

596,498

Employee costs

193,862

181,493

545,987

534,710

Other operating expenses

155,646

130,455

444,890

380,530

Title losses and related claims

21,282

22,251

59,754

59,727

Depreciation and amortization

15,480

16,414

46,062

46,848

Interest

4,899

5,054

14,768

14,777

625,149

574,650

1,745,544

1,633,090

Income before taxes and noncontrolling interests

42,792

27,064

78,943

42,082

Income tax expense

(9,123)

(9,134)

(17,999)

(9,588)

Net income

33,669

17,930

60,944

32,494

Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

3,573

3,931

10,375

10,870

Net income attributable to Stewart

30,096

13,999

50,569

21,624






Net earnings per diluted share attributable to Stewart

1.07

0.51

1.80

0.79

Diluted average shares outstanding (000)

28,200

27,650

28,069

27,445






Selected financial information:




Net cash provided by operations

76,121

59,533

67,656

43,578

Other comprehensive income (loss)

18,259

(13,295)

10,911

(7,278)

Third Quarter Domestic Order Counts:








Opened Orders 2024:

July

August

Sept

Total

Closed Orders 2024:

July

August

Sept

Total

Commercial

1,111

1,273

1,281

3,665

Commercial

1,140

1,318

1,336

3,794

Purchase

17,796

16,403

15,259

49,458

Purchase

12,382

12,217

10,991

35,590

Refinancing

6,017

7,077

7,826

20,920

Refinancing

3,617

4,016

4,133

11,766

Other

3,621

3,129

6,671

13,421

Other

4,304

2,142

1,779

8,225

Total

28,545

27,882

31,037

87,464

Total

21,443

19,693

18,239

59,375











Opened Orders 2023:

July

August

Sept

Total

Closed Orders 2023:

July

August

Sept

Total

Commercial

913

1,208

1,199

3,320

Commercial

1,036

1,320

1,305

3,661

Purchase

17,446

19,674

16,386

53,506

Purchase

13,006

14,200

12,697

39,903

Refinancing

5,077

5,807

5,148

16,032

Refinancing

3,367

3,778

3,252

10,397

Other

2,976

3,161

2,493

8,630

Other

2,891

1,187

2,269

6,347

Total

26,191

29,850

25,226

81,267

Total

20,300

20,485

19,523

60,308













STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands of dollars)





September 30,
2024
(Unaudited)


December 31,
2023

Assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

183,772

233,365

Short-term investments

44,911

39,023

Investments in debt and equity securities, at fair value

688,661

679,936

Receivables – premiums from agencies

40,730

38,676

Receivables – other

120,457

93,811

Allowance for uncollectible amounts

(8,851)

(7,583)

Property and equipment, net

90,036

82,335

Operating lease assets, net

105,510

115,879

Title plants

76,028

73,359

Goodwill

1,080,681

1,072,129

Intangible assets, net of amortization

175,166

193,196

Deferred tax assets

3,749

3,776

Other assets

128,720

84,959

2,729,570

2,702,861

Liabilities:

Notes payable

445,704

445,290

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

196,670

190,054

Operating lease liabilities

122,788

135,654

Estimated title losses

517,592

528,269

Deferred tax liabilities

32,481

25,045

1,315,235

1,324,312

Stockholders' equity:

Common Stock and additional paid-in capital

353,172

338,451

Retained earnings

1,080,879

1,070,841

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(24,304)

(35,215)

Treasury stock

(2,666)

(2,666)

Stockholders' equity attributable to Stewart

1,407,081

1,371,411

Noncontrolling interests

7,254

7,138

Total stockholders' equity

1,414,335

1,378,549

2,729,570

2,702,861



Number of shares outstanding (000)

27,714

27,370

Book value per share

50.77

50.11
STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(In thousands of dollars)



Quarter Ended:

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023

Title

Real
Estate
Solutions

Corporate
and Other

Total

Title

Real
Estate
Solutions

Corporate
and Other

Total

Revenues:








Operating revenues

553,255

96,346

-

649,601

522,077

68,190

-

590,267

Investment income

13,588

38

-

13,626

13,368

25

-

13,393

Net realized and unrealized gains (losses)

4,757

-

(43)

4,714

(1,821)

-

(125)

(1,946)

571,600

96,384

(43)

667,941

533,624

68,215

(125)

601,714

Expenses:








Amounts retained by agencies

233,980

-

-

233,980

218,983

-

-

218,983

Employee costs

176,225

14,104

3,533

193,862

165,829

12,361

3,303

181,493

Other operating expenses

85,853

68,634

1,159

155,646

81,625

46,217

2,613

130,455

Title losses and related claims

21,282

-

-

21,282

22,251

-

-

22,251

Depreciation and amortization

8,860

6,264

356

15,480

9,196

6,820

398

16,414

Interest

406

-

4,493

4,899

355

191

4,508

5,054

526,606

89,002

9,541

625,149

498,239

65,589

10,822

574,650

Income (loss) before taxes

44,994

7,382

(9,584)

42,792

35,385

2,626

(10,947)

27,064

Nine Months Ended:

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023

Title

Real
Estate
Solutions

Corporate
and Other

Total

Title

Real
Estate
Solutions

Corporate
and Other

Total

Revenues:








Operating revenues

1,500,855

271,561

-

1,772,416

1,445,718

202,169

-

1,647,887

Investment income

40,746

87

-

40,833

32,033

81

-

32,114

Net realized and unrealized gains (losses)

11,387

-

(149)

11,238

(1,658)

-

(3,171)

(4,829)

1,552,988

271,648

(149)

1,824,487

1,476,093

202,250

(3,171)

1,675,172

Expenses:








Amounts retained by agencies

634,083

-

-

634,083

596,498

-

-

596,498

Employee costs

495,943

39,904

10,140

545,987

485,690

37,333

11,687

534,710

Other operating expenses

247,371

193,703

3,816

444,890

236,752

138,052

5,726

380,530

Title losses and related claims

59,754

-

-

59,754

59,727

-

-

59,727

Depreciation and amortization

26,126

18,803

1,133

46,062

26,182

19,401

1,265

46,848

Interest

1,165

7

13,596

14,768

1,063

191

13,523

14,777

1,464,442

252,417

28,685

1,745,544

1,405,912

194,977

32,201

1,633,090

Income (loss) before taxes

88,546

19,231

(28,834)

78,943

70,181

7,273

(35,372)

42,082

Appendix A
 Non-GAAP Adjustments

Management uses a variety of financial and operational measurements other than its financial statements prepared in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) to analyze its performance. These include: (1) adjusted revenues, which are reported revenues adjusted for net realized and unrealized gains and losses and (2) adjusted pretax income and adjusted net income, which are reported pretax income and reported net income after earnings from noncontrolling interests, respectively, adjusted for net realized and unrealized gains and losses, acquired intangible asset amortization, office closure costs, executive severance expenses, and nonrecurring expenses. Adjusted diluted earnings per share (adjusted diluted EPS) is calculated using adjusted net income divided by the diluted average weighted outstanding shares. Adjusted pretax margin is calculated using adjusted pretax income divided by adjusted total revenues. Management views these measures as important performance measures of core profitability for its operations and as key components of its internal financial reporting. Management believes investors benefit from having access to the same financial measures that management uses.

Below are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures used by management to the most directly comparable GAAP measures for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 (dollars in millions, except shares, per share amounts and pretax margins, and amounts may not add as presented due to rounding).

Quarter Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,


2024

2023

% Chg


2024

2023

% Chg









Total revenues

667.9

601.7

11
%

1,824.5

1,675.2

9
%

Non-GAAP revenue adjustments:






Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses

(4.7)

1.9

(11.2)

4.8

Adjusted total revenues

663.2

603.7

10
%

1,813.2

1,680.0

8
%








Pretax income

42.8

27.1

58
%

78.9

42.1

88
%

Non-GAAP pretax adjustments:






Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses

(4.7)

1.9

(11.2)

4.8

Acquired intangible asset amortization

8.3

9.6

25.1

27.3

Office closure costs

0.3

1.4

2.0

1.4

Executive severance expenses

0.1

-

0.7

1.7

State sales tax assessment expense

-

-

-

1.2

Adjusted pretax income

46.8

40.0

17
%

95.5

78.6

22
%

GAAP pretax margin

6.4
%

4.5
%

4.3
%

2.5
%

Adjusted pretax margin

7.1
%

6.6
%

5.3
%

4.7
%








Net income attributable to Stewart

30.1

14.0

115
%

50.6

21.6

134
%

Non-GAAP pretax adjustments:






Net realized and unrealized losses (gains)

(4.7)

1.9

(11.2)

4.8

Acquired intangible asset amortization

8.3

9.6

25.1

27.6

Office closure costs

0.3

1.4

2.0

1.4

Executive severance expenses

0.1

-

0.7

1.7

State sales tax assessment expense

-

-

-

1.2

Net tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments

(1.0)

(3.1)

(4.3)

(8.8)

Non-GAAP adjustments, after taxes

3.0

9.9

12.3

27.7

Adjusted net income attributable to Stewart

33.1

23.9

39
%

62.8

49.4

27
%








Diluted average shares outstanding (000)

28,200

27,650

28,069

27,445

GAAP net income per share

1.07

0.51

1.80

0.79

Adjusted net income per share

1.17

0.86

2.24

1.80









Quarter Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,


2024

2023

% Chg


2024

2023

% Chg

Title Segment:









Total revenues

571.6

533.6

7
%

1,553.0

1,476.1

5
%

Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses

(4.8)

1.8

(11.4)

1.7

Adjusted total revenues

566.8

535.4

6
%

1,541.6

1,477.8

4
%

Pretax income

45.0

35.4

27
%

88.5

70.2

26
%

Non-GAAP revenue adjustments:






Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses

(4.8)

1.8

(11.4)

1.7

Acquired intangible asset amortization

2.8

3.4

8.5

9.4

Office closure costs

0.3

1.4

2.0

1.4

Severance expenses

0.1

-

0.7

0.4

Adjusted pretax income

43.4

42.0

3
%

88.3

83.1

6
%

GAAP pretax margin

7.9
%

6.6
%

5.7
%

4.8
%

Adjusted pretax margin

7.7
%

7.8
%

5.7
%

5.6
%








Real Estate Solutions Segment:









Total revenues

96.4

68.2

41
%

271.6

202.3

34
%








Pretax income

7.4

2.6

181
%

19.2

7.3

164
%

Non-GAAP revenue adjustments:






Acquired intangible asset amortization

5.5

6.3

16.6

17.9

State sales tax assessment expense

-

-

-

1.2

Adjusted pretax income

12.9

8.9

45
%

35.9

26.4

36
%

GAAP pretax margin

7.7
%

3.8
%

7.1
%

3.6
%

Adjusted pretax margin

13.4
%

13.0
%

13.2
%

13.0
%

SOURCE Stewart Information Services Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN23102024003732001241ID1108812978


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search