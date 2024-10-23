Jazz Pharmaceuticals To Report 2024 Third Quarter Financial Results On November 6, 2024
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ ) today announced that it will report its 2024 third quarter financial results on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, after the close of the U.S. financial markets. Company management will host a live Audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 p.m. GMT to discuss 2024 third quarter financial results and provide a business and financial update.
Audio webcast/conference call:
U.S. Dial-In Number: +1 800 715 9871
Ireland Dial-In Number: +353 1800 943 926
Additional global dial-in numbers are available here .
Passcode: 5080203
Interested parties may access the live audio webcast via the Investors section of the Jazz Pharmaceuticals website at . To ensure a timely connection, it is recommended that participants register at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled webcast.
A replay of the webcast will be available via the Investors section of the Jazz Pharmaceuticals website at .
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ ) is a global biopharma company whose purpose is to innovate to transform the lives of patients and their families. We are dedicated to developing life-changing medicines for people with serious diseases - often with limited or no therapeutic options. We have a diverse portfolio of marketed medicines, including leading therapies for sleep disorders and epilepsy, and a growing portfolio of cancer treatments. Our patient-focused and science-driven approach powers pioneering research and development advancements across our robust pipeline of innovative therapeutics in oncology and neuroscience. Jazz is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with research and development laboratories, manufacturing facilities and employees in multiple countries committed to serving patients worldwide. Please visit for more information.
Contacts:
Investors:
Andrea N. Flynn, Ph.D.
Vice President, Head, Investor Relations
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc
[email protected]
Ireland
+353 1 634 3211
U.S. +1 650 496 2717
Media:
Kristin Bhavnani
Head of
Global Corporate Communications
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc
[email protected]
Ireland
+353 1 637 2141
U.S.
+1 215 867 4948
SOURCE Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc
