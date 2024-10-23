Brookdale Announces Date Of Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release And Conference Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD ) plans to release its third quarter 2024 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6, 2024. The Company also plans to discuss the results on a conference call scheduled for Thursday, November 7, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. (ET).
BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING - earnings CALL
Date: Thursday, November 7, 2024
Time:
9:00 a.m. (ET) / 8:00 a.m. (CT)
brookdaleinvestors
Call Within US: +1 (800) 715-9871
Call Outside US: +1 (646) 307-1963
Conference ID: 1482282
A webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at brookdaleinvestors. Please allow extra time before the call to download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast.
For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay of the webcast will be available until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on November 14, 2024 by dialing +1 (800) 770-2030 (from within the U.S. & Canada) or all other locations +1 (647) 362-9199 and entering Playback ID: 1482282#.
About Brookdale Senior Living
Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the nation's premier operator of senior living communities. The Company is committed to its mission of enriching the lives of the people it serves with compassion, respect, excellence, and integrity. The Company, through its affiliates, operates independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement communities. Through its comprehensive network, Brookdale helps to provide seniors with care, connection, and services in an environment that feels like home. The Company's expertise in healthcare, hospitality, and real estate provides residents with opportunities to improve wellness, pursue passions, make new friends, and stay connected with loved ones. Brookdale, through its affiliates, operates and manages 648 communities in 41 states as of September 30, 2024, with the ability to serve approximately 58,000 residents. Brookdale's stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BKD.
For more information, visit brookdale or connect with Brookdale on
Facebook
or
YouTube .
SOURCE Brookdale Senior Living Inc.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN23102024003732001241ID1108812972
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.