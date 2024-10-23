Cardlytics Announces Timing Of Its Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardlytics, (NASDAQ: CDLX), an advertising in banks' digital channels, today announced that its results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2024 will be released on November 6, 2024, after close. The results will be discussed via call at 5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT.

The company invites investors to join a live webcast or to dial-in. A replay will be available on the Cardlytics Investor Relations website.

