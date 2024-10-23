Goosehead Insurance, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) – Total Revenue Increased 10% and Core Revenue* Grew 16% over the Prior-Year Period – – Total Written Premium increased 28% to $1.03 billion over the Prior-Year Period – – Net Income of $12.6 million versus Net Income of $11.3 million a year ago – – Adjusted EBITDA* of $26.1 million versus $22.4 million in the Prior-Year Period – WESTLAKE, Texas, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goosehead Insurance, (“Goosehead” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: GSHD), a rapidly growing independent personal lines insurance agency, today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. Third Quarter 2024 Highlights

Total Revenues grew 10% over the prior-year period to $78.0 million in the third quarter of 2024

Third quarter Core Revenues* of $73.5 million increased 16% over the prior-year period

Third quarter net income of $12.6 million improved from net income of $11.3 million a year ago

EPS of $0.31 per share increased from $0.29 in the prior-year period, and Adjusted EPS* of $0.50 per share increased 10% over the prior-year period

Net Income Margin for the third quarter was 16%

Adjusted EBITDA* of $26.1 million increased from $22.4 million in the prior-year period

Adjusted EBITDA Margin* increased versus the prior-year period to 34%

Total Written Premiums placed for the third quarter increased 28% over the prior-year period to $1.03 billion

Policies in Force increased 12% from the prior-year period to approximately 1,636,000

Corporate agent headcount of 458 was up 45% compared to the prior-year period Total franchise producers of 2,093 increased 4% from the prior-year period and 5% compared to second quarter 2024

*Core Revenue, Adjusted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of Core Revenue to total revenues, Adjusted EPS to basic earnings per share and Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP, are set forth in the reconciliation table accompanying this release. “We delivered an outstanding third quarter result in the face of continued macro headwinds related to product availability and real estate as well as severe weather events which temporarily impacted production across several large states,” stated Mark Miller, President and CEO.“For the quarter, total revenue grew 10%, core revenue grew 16%, net income margin was 16% and adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 34%, up from 32% in the year ago quarter. This marked the first time we have generated over $1 billion of premium in a single quarter, with 28% growth over the prior year, a great milestone for the company. We are seeing strong momentum in a number of our key performance indicators that we expect will drive future growth, including franchise productivity, total producer headcount and policy in force growth rates. We have also stabilized our client retention levels in the quarter at 84%, despite continued market challenges. I'm extremely pleased with the tremendous accomplishments of the organization over the past 2 years driven by our exceptional people and industry leading technology. We are well positioned for a strong finish to 2024 and faster growth in 2025 and beyond as we progress to our goal of being the largest distributor of personal lines in the US.” Third Quarter 2024 Results

For the third quarter of 2024, revenues were $78.0 million, an increase of 10% compared to the corresponding period in 2023. Core Revenues, a non-GAAP measure which excludes contingent commissions, initial franchise fees, interest income, and other income, were $73.5 million, a 16% increase from $63.1 million in the prior-year period. Core Revenues are the most reliable revenue stream for the Company, consisting of New Business Commissions, Agency Fees, New Business Royalty Fees, Renewal Commissions, and Renewal Royalty Fees. Core Revenue growth was driven by improved franchise productivity, increased corporate agent headcount, client retention of 84%, and rising premium rates. The Company grew total written premiums, which we consider to be the leading indicator of future revenue growth, by 28% in the third quarter. Total operating expenses, excluding equity-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, and impairment expenses for the third quarter of 2024 were $51.9 million, up 7% from $48.6 million in the prior-year period. The increase from the prior period was due to increased employee compensation and benefits expenses related to investments in corporate producers, partnership, technology, and service functions. General and administrative expenses, excluding impairment, increased to $15.2 million from $14.8 million primarily due to investments in technology and systems to drive growth and continue to improve the client experience. Equity-based compensation increased to $7.1 million for the period, compared to $6.5 million a year ago. Bad debt expense of $0.6 million decreased from $0.8 million a year ago. Net income in the third quarter of 2024 was $12.6 million versus net income of $11.3 million a year ago. Earnings per share and Net Income Margin for the third quarter of 2024 were $0.31 and 16%, respectively. Adjusted EPS for the third quarter of 2024, which excludes equity-based compensation and impairment expense, was $0.50 per share. Total Adjusted EBITDA was $26.1 million for the third quarter of 2024 compared to $22.4 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 34% increased compared to the prior-year period. Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $47.5 million. We had an unused line of credit of $74.8 million as of September 30, 2024. Total outstanding term note payable balance was $95.6 million as of September 30, 2024. During the quarter ended September 30, 2024, the Company did not repurchase any shares of Class A common stock. As of September 30, 2024, $36.8 million remains available under the share repurchase authorization. 2024 Outlook

The Company is raising its guidance for full year 2024 as follows:

Total written premiums placed for 2024 are expected to be between $3.70 billion and $3.82 billion, representing growth of 25% on the low end of the range to 29% on the high end of the range.

Total revenues for 2024 are expected to be between $295 million and $310 million, representing growth of 13% on the low end of the range to 19% on the high end of the range. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is expected to expand for the full year 2024.

Conference Call Information

Goosehead will host a conference call and webcast today at 4:30 PM ET to discuss these results. To access the call by phone, participants should go to this link (registration link ), and you will be provided with the dial in details. In addition, a live webcast of the conference call will also be available on Goosehead's investor relations website at . A webcast replay of the call will be available at for one year following the call. About Goosehead Goosehead (NASDAQ: GSHD) is a rapidly growing and innovative independent personal lines insurance agency that distributes its products and services through corporate and franchise locations throughout the United States. Goosehead was founded on the premise that the consumer should be at the center of our universe and that everything we do should be directed at providing extraordinary value by offering broad product choice and a world-class service experience. Goosehead represents over 150 insurance companies that underwrite personal and commercial lines. For more information, please visit goosehead.com or

Goosehead Insurance, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues: Commissions and agency fees $ 30,942 $ 31,980 $ 88,782 $ 88,637 Franchise revenues 46,862 38,729 131,076 108,490 Interest income 231 321 725 1,135 Total revenues 78,035 71,030 220,583 198,262 Operating Expenses: Employee compensation and benefits 43,217 39,436 127,898 113,801 General and administrative expenses 15,201 14,831 49,236 48,019 Bad debts 565 797 2,345 3,352 Depreciation and amortization 2,614 2,352 7,814 6,817 Total operating expenses 61,597 57,416 187,293 171,989 Income from operations 16,438 13,614 33,290 26,273 Other Income: Interest expense (2,060 ) (1,617 ) (5,529 ) (5,057 ) Other income (expense) 544 - (5,742 ) - Income before taxes 14,922 11,997 22,019 21,216 Tax (benefit) expense 2,315 724 (3,272 ) 2,944 Net income 12,607 11,273 25,291 18,272 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests 5,048 4,339 9,720 7,753 Net income attributable to Goosehead Insurance, Inc. $ 7,559 $ 6,934 $ 15,571 $ 10,519 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.31 $ 0.29 $ 0.63 $ 0.44 Diluted $ 0.29 $ 0.28 $ 0.58 $ 0.43 Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding Basic 24,293 24,124 24,689 23,674 Diluted 37,942 24,891 38,269 24,274





Goosehead Insurance, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues: Core Revenue: Renewal Commissions(1) $ 20,215 $ 19,036 $ 56,767 $ 53,395 Renewal Royalty Fees(2) 38,070 30,040 103,951 80,344 New Business Commissions(1) 6,249 6,125 18,612 17,899 New Business Royalty Fees(2) 6,994 5,910 20,396 17,819 Agency Fees(1) 1,989 2,008 6,036 6,642 Total Core Revenue 73,516 63,119 205,762 176,099 Cost Recovery Revenue: Initial Franchise Fees(2) 1,413 2,430 5,288 8,780 Interest Income 231 321 725 1,135 Total Cost Recovery Revenue 1,644 2,751 6,013 9,915 Ancillary Revenue: Contingent Commissions(1) 2,490 4,811 7,367 10,701 Other Franchise Revenues(2) 385 349 1,440 1,547 Total Ancillary Revenue 2,875 5,160 8,808 12,248 Total Revenues 78,035 71,030 220,583 198,262 Operating Expenses: Employee compensation and benefits, excluding equity-based compensation 36,124 32,977 106,816 94,850 General and administrative expenses, excluding impairment 15,201 14,831 48,889 44,391 Bad debts 565 797 2,345 3,352 Total 51,890 48,605 158,050 142,593 Adjusted EBITDA 26,145 22,425 62,533 55,669 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 34 % 32 % 28 % 28 % Interest expense (2,060 ) (1,617 ) (5,529 ) (5,057 ) Depreciation and amortization (2,614 ) (2,352 ) (7,814 ) (6,817 ) Tax benefit (expense) (2,315 ) (724 ) 3,272 (2,944 ) Equity-based compensation (7,093 ) (6,459 ) (21,082 ) (18,951 ) Impairment expense - - (347 ) (3,628 ) Other income (expense) 544 - (5,742 ) - Net Income $ 12,607 $ 11,273 $ 25,291 $ 18,272 Net Income Margin 16 % 16 % 11 % 9 %

(1) Renewal Commissions, New Business Commissions, Agency Fees, and Contingent Commissions are included in "Commissions and agency fees" as shown on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations within Goosehead's Form 10-Q for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023.

(2) Renewal Royalty Fees, New Business Royalty Fees, Initial Franchise Fees, and Other Franchise Revenues are included in "Franchise revenues" as shown on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations within Goosehead's Form 10-Q for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023.



Goosehead Insurance, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts) September 30, December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 47,544 $ 41,956 Restricted cash 2,568 2,091 Commissions and agency fees receivable, net 9,679 12,903 Receivable from franchisees, net 11,261 9,720 Prepaid expenses 5,701 7,889 Total current assets 76,753 74,559 Receivable from franchisees, net of current portion 3,644 9,269 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 25,369 30,316 Right-of-use asset 34,134 38,406 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 23,230 17,266 Deferred income taxes, net 190,368 181,209 Other assets 4,565 3,867 Total assets $ 358,063 $ 354,892 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 19,259 $ 16,398 Premiums payable 2,568 2,091 Lease liability 9,297 8,897 Contract liabilities 3,337 4,129 Note payable 10,063 9,375 Liabilities under tax receivable agreement 4,948 - Total current liabilities 49,472 40,890 Lease liability, net of current portion 50,249 57,382 Note payable, net of current portion 84,639 67,562 Contract liabilities, net of current portion 15,710 22,970 Liabilities under tax receivable agreement, net of current portion 155,748 149,302 Total liabilities 355,818 338,106 Class A common stock, $0.01 par value per share - 300,000 shares authorized, 24,369 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024, 24,966 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 244 250 Class B common stock, $0.01 par value per share - 50,000 shares authorized, 12,722 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024, 12,954 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 127 130 Additional paid in capital 89,005 103,228 Accumulated deficit (31,029 ) (47,056 ) Total stockholders' equity 58,347 56,552 Non-controlling interests (56,102 ) (39,766 ) Total equity 2,245 16,786 Total liabilities and equity $ 358,063 $ 354,892

Goosehead Insurance, Inc.

Reconciliation Non-GAAP Measures to GAAP

This release includes Core Revenue, Cost Recovery Revenue, Ancillary Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted EPS that are not required by, nor presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). The Company refers to these measures as“non-GAAP financial measures.” The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures when planning, monitoring and evaluating its performance and considers these non-GAAP financial measures to be useful metrics for management and investors to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period by excluding potential differences caused by variations in capital structures, tax position, depreciation, amortization and certain other items that the Company believes are not representative of its core business. The Company uses Core Revenue, Cost Recovery Revenue, Ancillary Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted EPS for business planning purposes and in measuring its performance relative to that of its competitors.

These non-GAAP financial measures are defined by the Company as follows:



"Core Revenue" is a supplemental measure of our performance and includes Renewal Commissions, Renewal Royalty Fees, New Business Commissions, New Business Royalty Fees, and Agency Fees. We believe that Core Revenue is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it summarizes all of our revenues from sales of individual insurance policies.

"Cost Recovery Revenue" is a supplemental measure of our performance and includes Initial Franchise Fees and Interest Income. We believe that Cost Recovery Revenue is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it summarizes revenues that are viewed by management as cost recovery mechanisms.

"Ancillary Revenue" is a supplemental measure of our performance and includes Contingent Commissions and Other Income. We believe that Ancillary Revenue is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it summarizes revenues that are ancillary to our core business.

"Adjusted EBITDA" is a supplemental measure of the Company's performance. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it eliminates the impact of items that do not relate to business performance. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (the most directly comparable GAAP measure) before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted to exclude equity-based compensation, impairment expense, and other non-operating items, including, among other things, certain non-cash charges and certain non-recurring or non-operating gains or losses.

"Adjusted EBITDA Margin" is Adjusted EBITDA as defined above, divided by total revenue excluding other non-operating items. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is helpful in measuring profitability of operations on a consolidated level. "Adjusted EPS" is a supplemental measure of our performance, defined as earnings per share (the most directly comparable GAAP measure) before non-recurring or non-operating income and expenses. Adjusted EPS is a useful measure to management because it eliminates the impact of items that do not relate to business performance and helps measure our profitability on a consolidated level.

While the Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating its business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute for revenues, net income, or earnings per share, in each case as recognized in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in the Company's industry, may calculate such measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures.

The following tables show a reconciliation from total revenues to Core Revenue, Cost Recovery Revenue, and Ancillary Revenue (non-GAAP basis) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 (in thousands):

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024

2023

2024

2023

Total Revenues $ 78,035 $ 71,030 $ 220,583 $ 198,262 Core Revenue: Renewal Commissions(1) $ 20,215 $ 19,036 $ 56,767 $ 53,395 Renewal Royalty Fees(2) 38,070 30,040 103,951 80,344 New Business Commissions(1) 6,249 6,125 18,612 17,899 New Business Royalty Fees(2) 6,994 5,910 20,396 17,819 Agency Fees(1) 1,989 2,008 6,036 6,642 Total Core Revenue 73,516 63,119 205,762 176,099 Cost Recovery Revenue: Initial Franchise Fees(2) 1,413 2,430 5,288 8,780 Interest Income 231 321 725 1,135 Total Cost Recovery Revenue 1,644 2,751 6,013 9,915 Ancillary Revenue: Contingent Commissions(1) 2,490 4,811 7,367 10,701 Other Franchise Revenues(2) 385 349 1,440 1,547 Total Ancillary Revenue 2,875 5,160 8,808 12,248 Total Revenues $ 78,035 $ 71,030 $ 220,583 $ 198,262

(1) Renewal Commissions, New Business Commissions, Agency Fees, and Contingent Commissions are included in "Commissions and agency fees" as shown on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

(2) Renewal Royalty Fees, New Business Royalty Fees, Initial Franchise Fees, and Other Franchise Revenues are included in "Franchise revenues" as shown on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

The following tables show a reconciliation from net income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP basis) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 (in thousands):

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Income $ 12,607 $ 11,273 $ 25,291 $ 18,272 Interest expense 2,060 1,617 5,529 5,057 Depreciation and amortization 2,614 2,352 7,814 6,817 Tax (benefit) expense 2,315 724 (3,272 ) 2,944 Equity-based compensation 7,093 6,459 21,082 18,951 Impairment expense - - 347 3,628 Other (income) expense (544 ) - 5,742 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 26,145 $ 22,425 $ 62,533 $ 55,669 Net Income Margin(1) 16 % 16 % 11 % 9 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin(2) 34 % 32 % 28 % 28 %

(1) Net Income Margin is calculated as Net Income divided by Total Revenue ($12,607/$78,035) and ($11,273/$71,030) for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023. Net Income Margin is calculated as Net Income divided by Total Revenue ($25,291/$220,583) and ($18,272/$198,262) for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Total Revenue ($26,145/$78,035), and ($22,425/$71,030) for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Total Revenue ($62,533/$220,583), and ($55,669/$198,262) for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023.

The following tables show a reconciliation from basic earnings per share to Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP basis) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023. Note that totals may not sum due to rounding:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024

2023

2024

2023

Earnings per share - basic (GAAP) $ 0.31 $ 0.29 $ 0.63 $ 0.44 Add: equity-based compensation(1) 0.19 0.17 0.56 0.50 Add: impairment expense(2) - - 0.01 0.10 Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) $ 0.50 $ 0.46 $ 1.20 $ 1.04

(1) Calculated as equity-based compensation divided by sum of weighted average Class A and Class B shares [$7.1 million/(24.3 million + 12.7 million)] for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and [$6.5 million/ (24.1 million + 13.6 million)] for the three months ended September 30, 2023. Calculated as equity-based compensation divided by sum of weighted average Class A and Class B shares [$21.1 million/(24.7 million + 12.8 million)] for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and [$19.0 million/ (23.7 million + 14.0 million)] for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

(2) Calculated as impairment expense divided by sum of weighted average Class A and Class B shares [$0.3 million/(24.7 million + 12.8 million)] for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. Calculated as impairment expense divided by sum of weighted average Class A and Class B shares [$3.6 million/(23.7 million + 14.0 million)] for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. No impairment was recorded for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and three months ended September 30, 2023.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc.

Key Performance Indicators September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 Corporate sales agents < 1 year tenured 277 135 132 Corporate sales agents > 1 year tenured 181 165 184 Operating franchises < 1 year tenured 93 183 254 Operating franchises > 1 year tenured 1,023 1,043 1,031 Total Franchise Producers 2,093 1,957 2,008 QTD Corporate Agent Productivity < 1 Year(1) $ 15,570 $ 13,789 $ 16,266 QTD Corporate Agent Productivity > 1 Year(1) $ 28,887 $ 25,738 $ 28,963 QTD Franchise Productivity < 1 Year(2) $ 22,303 $ 10,975 $ 9,583 QTD Franchise Productivity > 1 Year(2) $ 29,950 $ 21,103 $ 22,305 Policies in Force 1,636,000 1,486,000 1,456,000 Client Retention 84 % 86 % 87 % Premium Retention 99 % 101 % 102 % QTD Written Premium (in thousands) $ 1,028,736 $ 756,082 $ 802,939 Net Promoter Score ("NPS") 90 92 92

(1) - Corporate Productivity is New Business Production per Agent (Corporate): The New Business Revenue collected related to corporate sales, divided by the average number of full-time corporate sales agents for the same period. This calculation excludes interns, part-time sales agents and partial full-time equivalent sales managers.

(2) - Franchise Productivity is New Business Production per Franchise: The gross commissions paid by Carriers and Agency Fees received related to policies in their first term sold by franchise sales agents, divided by the average number of franchises for the same period, prior to paying Royalty Fees to the Company.