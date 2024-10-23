عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

NVE Corporation Reports Second-Quarter Results And Announces Quarterly Dividend


10/23/2024 4:16:27 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVE Corporation (Nasdaq: NVEC) announced today financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Total revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 decreased 5% to $6.76 million from $7.13 million for the prior-year quarter. The decrease was due to a 14% decrease in product sales partially offset by a 3,950% increase in contract research and development revenue. Net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 decreased 15% to $4.03 million, or $0.83 per diluted share, compared to $4.72 million, or $0.98 per share, for the prior-year quarter.

For the first six months of fiscal 2025, total revenue decreased 15% to $13.5 million from $16.0 million for the first six months of the prior year. The decrease was due to a 20% decrease in product sales partially offset by a 457% increase in contract research and development revenue. Net income decreased 11% to $8.12 million, or $1.68 per diluted share, from $9.13 million, or $1.89 per share, for the first half of fiscal 2024.

The company also announced a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders of $1.00 per share of common stock, payable November 29, 2024, to shareholders of record as of November 4, 2024.
“We are pleased to report solid earnings for the quarter despite a slow industry recovery,” said NVE President and Chief Executive Officer Daniel A. Baker, Ph.D.
NVE is a leader in the practical commercialization of spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures high-performance spintronic products including sensors and couplers that are used to acquire and transmit data.
Statements used in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, or performance are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties including, among others, such factors as our reliance on several large customers for a significant percentage of revenue, uncertainties related to the economic environments in the industries we serve, uncertainties related to future sales and revenues, risks and uncertainties related to future dividend payments, as well as the risk factors listed from time to time in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024.

###

NVE CORPORATION
STATEMENTS OF INCOME
QUARTERS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 AND 2023
(unaudited)
Quarter Ended Sept. 30,
2024 2023
Revenue
Product sales $ 6,104,433 $ 7,117,122
Contract research and development 654,257 16,154
Total revenue 6,758,690 7,133,276
Cost of sales 947,254 1,599,866
Gross profit 5,811,436 5,533,410
Expenses
Research and development 847,603 683,208
Selling, general, and administrative 568,241 433,785
Recovery of credit losses - (202,926 )
Total expenses 1,415,844 914,067
Income from operations 4,395,592 4,619,343
Interest income 464,429 512,092
Income before taxes 4,860,021 5,131,435
Provision for income taxes 833,876 407,869
Net income $ 4,026,145 $ 4,723,566
Net income per share – basic $ 0.83 $ 0.98
Net income per share – diluted $ 0.83 $ 0.98
Cash dividends declared per common share $ 1.00 $ 1.00
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic 4,833,855 4,833,401
Diluted 4,839,291 4,840,770

NVE CORPORATION
STATEMENTS OF INCOME
SIX MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 AND 2023
(unaudited)
Six Months Ended Sept. 30,
2024 2023
Revenue
Product sales $ 12,720,292 $ 15,817,214
Contract research and development 821,642 147,476
Total revenue 13,541,934 15,964,690
Cost of sales 1,922,748 3,679,489
Gross profit 11,619,186 12,285,201
Expenses
Research and development 1,726,131 1,379,200
Selling, general, and administrative 1,108,645 908,900
Provision for credit losses - 9,514
Total expenses 2,834,776 2,297,614
Income from operations 8,784,410 9,987,587
Interest income 958,388 948,618
Income before taxes 4,882,777 10,936,205
Provision for income taxes 1,619,066 1,808,909
Net income $ 8,123,732 $ 9,127,296
Net income per share – basic $ 1.68 $ 1.89
Net income per share – diluted $ 1.68 $ 1.89
Cash dividends declared per common share $ 2.00 $ 2.00
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic 4,833,766 4,832,786
Diluted 4,839,145 4,840,688

NVE CORPORATION
BALANCE SHEETS
SEPTEMBER 30 AND MARCH 31, 2024
Sept. 30, 2024 March 31, 2024
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,096,179 $ 10,283,550
Marketable securities, short-term
(amortized cost of $20,002,199 as of September 30, 2024, and $12,283,630 as of March 31, 2024) 		19,836,293 11,917,779
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $15,000 2,952,431 3,144,833
Inventories 7,417,611 7,158,585
Prepaid expenses and other assets 533,233 689,349
Total current assets 33,835,747 33,194,096
Fixed assets
Machinery and equipment 11,626,533 10,501,096
Leasehold improvements 1,956,309 1,956,309
13,582,842 12,457,405
Less accumulated depreciation and amortization 11,560,984 11,403,383
Net fixed assets 2,021,858 1,054,022
Deferred tax assets 1,518,646 1,453,704
Marketable securities, long-term
(amortized cost of $28,203,595 as of September 30, 2024, and $31,417,890 as of March 31, 2024) 		28,281,803 30,788,301
Right-of-use asset – operating lease 219,747 289,910
Total assets $ 65,877,801 $ 66,780,033
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable $ 170,077 $ 127,154
Accrued payroll and other 580,274 729,215
Operating lease 181,159 179,372
Total current liabilities 931,510 1,035,741
Operating lease 88,651 175,775
Total liabilities 1,020,161 1,211,516
Shareholders' equity
Common stock 48,340 48,337
Additional paid-in capital 19,678,425 19,554,812
Accumulated other comprehensive income (68,510 ) (777,637 )
Retained earnings 45,199,385 46,743,005
Total shareholders' equity 64,857,640 65,568,517
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 65,877,801 $ 66,780,033
CONTACT: Daniel A. Baker, CEO (952) 829-9217

MENAFN23102024004107003653ID1108812955


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search