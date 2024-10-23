Elutia To Present At The LD Micro Main Event XVII Conference On Wednesday, October 30

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SILVER SPRING, Md., Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elutia Inc. (Nasdaq: ELUT) (“Elutia”), a leader in drug-eluting biomatrix products, today announced that Dr. Randy Mills, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the LD Micro Main Event XVII in Los Angeles on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET).

LD Micro Main Event XVII Conference

Presentation Date: Wednesday, October 30, 2024

Presentation Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)

Webcast: Click here

Elutia management will also participate in 1x1 investor meetings. Institutional investors interested in scheduling a meeting may contact an LD Micro representative or email ... .

About Elutia

Elutia develops and commercializes drug-eluting biomatrix products to improve compatibility between medical devices and the patients who need them. With a growing population in need of implantable technologies, Elutia's mission is humanizing medicine so patients can thrive without compromise. For more information, visit .

Investors:

Matt Steinberg

FINN Partners

...