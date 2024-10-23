South Plains Financial, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights



Net income for the third quarter of 2024 was $11.2 million, compared to $11.1 million for the second quarter of 2024 and $13.5 million for the third quarter of 2023.

Diluted per share for the third quarter of 2024 was $0.66, compared to $0.66 for the second quarter of 2024 and $0.78 for the third quarter of 2023.

Average cost of deposits for the third quarter of 2024 was 247 basis points, compared to 243 basis points for the second quarter of 2024 and 207 basis points for the third quarter of 2023.

Net interest margin, calculated on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.65% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 3.63% for the second quarter of 2024 and 3.52% for the third quarter of 2023.

Nonperforming assets to total assets were 0.59% at September 30, 2024, compared to 0.57% at June 30, 2024 and 0.12% at September 30, 2023.

Return on average assets for the third quarter of 2024 was 1.05% annualized, compared to 1.07% annualized for the second quarter of 2024 and 1.27% annualized for the third quarter of 2023.

Tangible book value (non-GAAP) per share was $25.75 as of September 30, 2024, compared to $24.15 as of June 30, 2024 and $21.07 as of September 30, 2023. The consolidated total risk-based capital ratio, Common Equity Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio, and Tier 1 leverage ratio at September 30, 2024 were 17.61%, 13.25%, and 11.76%, respectively. These ratios significantly exceeded the minimum regulatory levels necessary to be deemed“well-capitalized”.

Curtis Griffith, South Plains' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented,“I'm pleased with our third quarter results, which I believe demonstrate that the Bank is performing at a high level. We remain well capitalized and focused on managing our loan portfolio as the credit environment continues to normalize. Against this backdrop, we are maintaining our credit discipline and not stretching to chase loan growth. We are also building liquidity as we expect the Federal Reserve to continue reducing their market interest rate to stimulate economic growth looking to the year ahead. Importantly, we are seeing a level of optimism from our customers that we have not seen over the last seven to eight quarters and our new business production pipeline is the strongest that it has been in more than two years. Looking forward, we remain confident in the credit profile of our loan portfolio and are cautiously optimistic that we will see loan growth accelerate in the quarters ahead. Additionally, we are beginning to see deposit cost pressures ease, which we expect will be supportive of our net interest margin as well as continued deposit growth.”

Results of Operations, Quarter Ended September 30, 2024

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $37.3 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $35.9 million for the second quarter of 2024 and $35.7 million for the third quarter of 2023. Net interest margin, calculated on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.65% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 3.63% for the second quarter of 2024 and 3.52% for the third quarter of 2023. The average yield on loans was 6.68% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 6.60% for the second quarter of 2024 and 6.10% for the third quarter of 2023. The average cost of deposits was 247 basis points for the third quarter of 2024, which is 4 basis points higher than the second quarter of 2024 and 40 basis points higher than the third quarter of 2023.

Interest income was $61.6 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $59.2 million for the second quarter of 2024 and $56.5 million for the third quarter of 2023. Interest income increased $2.4 million in the third quarter of 2024 from the second quarter of 2024, which was primarily comprised of an increase of $934 thousand in loan interest income and an increase of $1.5 million in interest income on other interest-earning assets. The growth in loan interest income was due to a rise of 8 basis points in the yield on loans, partially offset by a decrease in average loans of $12.7 million. The increase in interest income on other interest-earning assets was predominately a result of increased liquidity from growth in deposits and a net decrease in loans during the third quarter. Interest income increased $5.1 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2023. This increase was primarily due to an increase of average loans of $64.2 million and higher market interest rates during the period, resulting in growth of $5.3 million in loan interest income.

Interest expense was $24.3 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $23.3 million for the second quarter of 2024 and $20.8 million for the third quarter of 2023. Interest expense increased $1.0 million compared to the second quarter of 2024 and increased $3.5 million compared to the third quarter of 2023. The $1.0 million increase was primarily as a result of growth in average interest-bearing deposits of $64.4 million. The $3.5 million increase was primarily as a result of growth in average interest-bearing deposits of $111.2 million and a 43 basis point increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income was $10.6 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $12.7 million for the second quarter of 2024 and $12.3 million for the third quarter of 2023. The decrease from the second quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a decrease of $1.5 million in mortgage banking revenues, mainly from a decrease of $1.4 million in the fair value adjustment of the mortgage servicing rights assets as interest rates that affect the value declined in the third quarter of 2024. Additionally, there was a decrease of $750 thousand in bank card services and interchange revenue mainly as a result of incentives received during the second quarter of 2024 and a decrease of $315 thousand in income from investments in Small Business Investment Companies. The decrease in noninterest income for the third quarter of 2024 as compared to the third quarter of 2023 was primarily due to a decrease of $2.7 million in mortgage banking activities revenue mainly from a decline of $2.7 million in the fair value adjustment of the mortgage servicing rights assets as interest rates that affect the value declined in the third quarter of 2024. Further, there was approximately $700 thousand in insurance proceeds received for property damage in the third quarter of 2024, which affected other noninterest income in both period comparisons.

Noninterest expense was $33.1 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $32.6 million for the second quarter of 2024 and $31.5 million for the third quarter of 2023. The $556 thousand increase from the second quarter of 2024 was largely the result of a rise of $226 thousand in net occupancy expenses, primarily from increased utilities, growth of $155 thousand in marketing and development expenses, and smaller increases in other noninterest expenses - including operational and fraud losses, losses on disposal of fixed assets, settlements, and charitable donations. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $432 thousand in personnel costs as there was an additional $350 thousand in accrued expense in the second quarter related to incentive-based compensation. The increase in noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2024 as compared to the third quarter of 2023 was largely the result of an increase of $274 thousand in IT and data services related to the Company's cloud project, an increase of $247 thousand in professional services mainly from legal expenses, and smaller increases in other noninterest expenses - including losses on disposal of fixed assets, settlements, and charitable donations.

Loan Portfolio and Composition

Loans held for investment were $3.04 billion as of September 30, 2024, compared to $3.09 billion as of June 30, 2024 and $2.99 billion as of September 30, 2023. The $56.9 million, or 1.8%, decrease during the third quarter of 2024 as compared to the second quarter of 2024 occurred primarily as a result of the expected payoff of a $16 million short-term bridge note that was originated in the second quarter of 2024, the early payoff of a $17 million residential land development loan, and an $18 million decrease in consumer auto loans. As of September 30, 2024, loans held for investment increased $43.8 million, or 1.5%, from September 30, 2023, primarily attributable to strong organic loan growth, occurring mainly in multi-family property loans, direct-energy loans, and single-family property loans, partially offset by decreases in consumer auto loans and construction, land, and development loans.

Deposits and Borrowings

Deposits totaled $3.72 billion as of September 30, 2024, compared to $3.62 billion as of June 30, 2024 and $3.62 billion as of September 30, 2023. Deposits increased by $94.8 million, or 2.6%, in the third quarter of 2024 from June 30, 2024. As of September 30, 2024, deposits increased $98.7 million, or 2.7%, from September 30, 2023. Noninterest-bearing deposits were $998.5 million as of September 30, 2024, compared to $951.6 million as of June 30, 2024 and $1.05 billion as of September 30, 2023. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 26.9% of total deposits as of September 30, 2024. The quarterly change in total deposits was mainly due to organic growth in both noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing deposits. The year-over-year increase in total deposits was primarily the result of organic growth in interest-bearing deposits, given the overall focus in the banking industry on improving liquidity, partially offset by a decline in noninterest-bearing deposits.

Asset Quality

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2024 of $495 thousand, compared to $1.8 million in the second quarter of 2024 and a negative provision of $700 thousand in the third quarter of 2023. The provision during the third quarter of 2024 was largely attributable to net charge-off activity, partially offset by decreased loan balances.

The ratio of allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment was 1.41% as of September 30, 2024, compared to 1.40% as of June 30, 2024 and 1.41% as of September 30, 2023.

The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.59% as of September 30, 2024, compared to 0.57% as of June 30, 2024 and 0.12% as of September 30, 2023. The previously disclosed $20.0 million multi-family property credit, which was placed on nonaccrual status in the second quarter of 2024 after the maturity date was accelerated, was subsequently modified during the third quarter. The modification included more stringent credit metrics. Although the loan remains in nonaccrual status, the loan continues to pay as agreed and is showing improving credit trends. Annualized net charge-offs were 0.11% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 0.10% for the second quarter of 2024 and 0.05% for the third quarter of 2023.

Capital

Book value per share increased to $27.04 at September 30, 2024, compared to $25.45 at June 30, 2024. The change was primarily driven by $8.9 million of net income after dividends paid and an increase in accumulated other comprehensive income (“AOCI”) of $16.6 million. The increase in AOCI was attributed to the after-tax increase in fair value of our available for sale securities, net of fair value hedges, as a result of decreases in long-term market interest rates during the period. Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) increased 33 basis points to 9.77% in the third quarter of 2024.

About South Plains Financial, Inc.

South Plains is the bank holding company for City Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. City Bank is one of the largest independent banks in West Texas and has additional banking operations in the Dallas, El Paso, Greater Houston, the Permian Basin, and College Station, Texas markets, and the Ruidoso, New Mexico market. South Plains provides a wide range of commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in its market areas. Its principal business activities include commercial and retail banking, along with investment, trust and mortgage services. Please visit for more information.

