Analog Devices, Inc. To Report Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results On Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Date
10/23/2024 4:01:52 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
WILMINGTON, Mass., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Analog Devices, Inc.
(Nasdaq:
ADI ) today announced it will release financial results for the fourth quarter fiscal year 2024 at
7:00 a.m. Eastern time
on
Tuesday, November 26, 2024. Following the press release, the Company will host a conference call at
10:00 a.m. Eastern time, the same day.
Vincent Roche, Chief Executive Officer and Chair,
Richard Puccio, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and
Michael Lucarelli, Vice President of Investor Relations and FP&A will discuss ADI's results and business outlook.
The conference call can be listened to live on the internet on Analog Devices' Investor Relations website at
href="" rel="nofollow" analo .
To participate in the live conference call, please pre-register at: . Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, and unique PIN.
Both the press release and archived webcast will be available following the call at
href="" rel="nofollow" analo .
About
Analog Devices
Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI ) is a global semiconductor leader that bridges the physical and digital worlds to enable breakthroughs at the Intelligent Edge. ADI combines analog, digital, and software technologies into solutions that
help drive
advancements in
digitized factories, mobility, and digital healthcare, combat climate change, and reliably connect humans and the world. With reported revenues of more than $12
billion in FY23 and approximately 26,000 people globally working alongside 125,000 global customers, ADI ensures today's innovators stay Ahead of What's Possible.
Learn more at
and on
LinkedIn
and
Twitter (X).
Michael Lucarelli
Vice President of Investor Relations and FP&A
Analog Devices, Inc.
781.461.3282
[email protected]
SOURCE Analog Devices, Inc.
