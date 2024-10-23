Analog Devices, Inc. To Report Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results On Tuesday, November 26, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WILMINGTON, Mass., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Analog Devices,

ADI ) today announced it will release results for the fourth quarter fiscal year 2024 at

7:00 a.m. Eastern time

on

Tuesday, November 26, 2024. Following the press release, the Company will host a call at

10:00 a.m. Eastern time, the same day.

Vincent Roche, Chief Executive Officer and Chair,

Richard Puccio, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and

Michael Lucarelli, Vice President of Investor Relations and FP&A will discuss ADI's results and business outlook.

The conference call can be listened to live on the internet on Analog Devices' Investor Relations website at

To participate in the live conference call, please pre-register at: . Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, and unique PIN.

Both the press release and archived webcast will be available following the call at

