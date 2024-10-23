LRN INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz And Grossman, LLC Announces An Investigation Into Stride, Inc. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein,

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Stride, ("Stride" or "the Company") (NYSE: LRN ).

Investigation Details

On October 16, 2024, Fuzzy Panda Research published a report on Stride alleging that the Company inflated its earning by misleading the about COVID-19 relief funds. The report claims that 25% of the Company's EBITDA came from Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds expiring in September 2024. Following this news, Stride stock dropped on that same day.

What's Next?

