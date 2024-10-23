Lawsuit Filed Against Houston Bar After Violent Attack On Employee Highlights Negligence

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lawsuit Filed Against Houston Bar After Violent Attack on Female Employee

The Law Offices of Colby Lewis founder, Colby Lewis

Lawsuit aims to protect vulnerable women workers, addressing negligence after violent assault at Houston bar.

- Colby LewisHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This week, a lawsuit (Case No. 202473293) was filed in Harris County, Texas, against the owners and operators of Colorado Bar & Grill following a shocking act of violence against one of its employees. The legal petition, filed by plaintiff Jane Doe, aims to hold the bar's management accountable for their negligence and to seek justice for those who have been harmed due to dangerous conditions at the establishment.The lawsuit, brought against Ice Embassy Inc. d/b/a Colorado Bar & Grill, Viva Las Vegas Properties Inc., Dakota James Fontenot, Madison Elaine Fontenot, and Mario Salazar Jr., alleges that Jane Doe, a dancer employed by the bar, was physically assaulted by the bar's manager, Mario Salazar Jr., on September 3, 2023. After a minor disagreement escalated, Salazar repeatedly struck Jane Doe, who was working as a dancer at the time. Fearing for her safety, she fled the premises, but the threats and harassment from the manager did not stop there. This incident has left her physically and emotionally scarred, sparking her fight for justice.The lawsuit also asserts that the owners of Colorado Bar & Grill, who were present during the attack, did nothing to intervene and subsequently allowed Salazar to continue working as if nothing had happened. This inaction, coupled with their ongoing tolerance of violent behavior, forms the basis of the gross negligence claim .“We're here to ensure that those responsible are held accountable,” said Colby Lewis, lead counsel for the plaintiff.“This is not just about one woman's experience, this case shines a light on the broader issues of workplace exploitation and the failure of employers to protect their employees from harm.”The petition outlines claims of negligence, gross negligence, and public nuisance, noting that Colorado Bar & Grill has a history of violence and criminal activity that has endangered employees and patrons alike. The establishment has been a known source of problems in the community, with repeated incidents involving law enforcement, yet the owners failed to take action to make the premises safe.The plaintiff is seeking over $1,000,000 in damages for medical expenses, physical and emotional pain, lost wages, and punitive damages to hold the defendants accountable for their gross negligence. The lawsuit also seeks temporary and permanent injunctions to address unsafe conditions at Colorado Bar & Grill, protecting others from similar harm in the future.“This case serves as a stark reminder of the consequences when those in power neglect their responsibilities,” said Colby Lewis, lead counsel for the plaintiff.“We are committed to standing up for vulnerable individuals and ensuring that businesses creating dangerous environments are held accountable. Justice is not only about securing compensation-it's about making our community safer for everyone.”About the Law Offices of Colby LewisSince 2005, The Law Offices of Colby Lewis has provided relentless representation for clients across Texas. Led by attorney Colby Lewis, the firm has successfully recovered over $200 million for clients in personal injury, insurance claims, and construction defect cases. Known for a personalized approach, every case is treated with the same dedication from the initial consultation to resolution. With offices across Texas, the firm is committed to delivering justice and results for all of their clients.

