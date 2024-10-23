Appletree To Mark Its 13Th School With Open House At DC Waterfront

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AppleTree Awarded 'Best DC Preschool' by Washington Parent Magazine

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Washington Parent Magazine has named AppleTree Schools as the 'Best DC Preschool' as part of its Washington Parent Picks 2024 awards.

"I get up every day looking forward to a job I love,” said Jamie B. Miles, Chief of Schools at AppleTree, "because I truly believe in AppleTree's mission and have witnessed firsthand the amazing work we do. Hearing that we've been voted the top preschool in DC confirms what I already knew: our families and the community recognize the value we provide."

The award arrives just as AppleTree opens its 13th school in the District, at Waterfront Station in the Southwest neighborhood. AppleTree is holding an open house for the community on Thursday, October 24, at 11:00 a.m.

Jack McCarthy, AppleTree's CEO, said,“AppleTree's first school ever was in the Southwest Waterfront neighborhood and we are thrilled to be returning to our roots.”

In making the award, Washington Parent Magazine emphasized the local and parental support that contributed to this recognition:“CONGRATULATIONS to AppleTree Schools of the Washington DC region! Our parents and readers voted you among the very top schools and educators in the local area. AppleTree School was ranked as the Washington Parent Picks 2024 Winner for Preschools' for this year, and it was nominated along with many other worthy competitors. Washington Parent Magazine congratulates you on this tremendous accomplishment and we wish you many years of continued success in education and growth.”

The Waterfront Open House event -- to be held at 330 Maple Drive SW, Washington, D.C. 20024 --- will celebrate AppleTree being named best DC preschool and will showcase AppleTree Schools' ongoing dedication and commitment to providing high-quality early learning experiences. All members of the public are welcome to attend.

For more information about the Open House and AppleTree Schools, please contact Director of Communications & External Affairs Natasha Parrilla at ...



About AppleTree Schools

Since its establishment in 2005, AppleTree Schools has been at the forefront of efforts to

increase the supply of effective schools through innovation. In 2010, it received the renowned Investing in Innovation grant, which kicked off its development and piloting of its award-winning Every Child Ready instructional model. AppleTree operates a network of 13 schools in all four quadrants of Washington, DC, providing exemplary early childhood education to children and their families.

Congratulations AppleTree Schools! DC Leaders Celebrate Top Preschool Award & New Campus Unveiling

