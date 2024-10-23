Hope And Defiance Abound As Dublin Event Hosts Around 100 Human Rights Defenders

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

IRELAND, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- At a time of unprecedented backlash against them, dozens of the most at-risk human rights defenders (HRDs) from all regions of the world will come together with dignitaries and civil society leaders in Dublin for three days from 23-25 October at Front Line Defenders' flagship event, the Dublin Platform.Normally held every two years, this is Front Line Defenders' 12th Platform, bringing together around 100 HRDs from close to 100 different countries.First held in 2002, previous Dublin Platforms have given HRDs from almost every country the opportunity to share strategies for advocacy and protection, build solidarity with colleagues around the world, and network with high-level decision makers.“Human rights defenders represent the best of the human spirit. They steadfastly champion the human rights of others, often at great personal risk, to push for fairer, more just societies,” said Alan Glasgow, Executive Director of Front Line Defenders.“But the challenges they face are enormous. For their courageous work, human rights defenders are often targeted with the worst forms of violence, surveillance, criminalisation and other repression.“The Dublin Platform is a space where human rights defenders can gather, network and strategise in safety, as well as learn important skills to protect themselves and others. It is a place where hope and solidarity can spark action.”The dignitaries addressing this year's Platform will include: Volker Türk, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights; Mary Lawlor, UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders; Michael O'Flaherty, Commissioner for Human Rights of the Council of Europe; and Seán Fleming, Minister of State in Ireland's Department of Foreign Affairs.Among the HRDs attending the Dublin Platform are LGBTIQ+ rights defenders; Indigenous, land and environmental rights defenders; women human rights defenders; journalists facing threats and persecution; those fighting against corruption and corporate abuse, and those working on a range of other issues.The HRDs taking part in the Platform face a wide range of risks, from digital surveillance and online harassment, to death threats and violent attacks, to criminalisation and vilification through smear campaigns. Some work in extremely challenging circumstances amid armed conflicts, crackdowns and other large-scale crises. Front Line Defenders documents the wide array of risks faced by HRDs in its Global Analysis , published annually.Ahead of each Dublin Platform, Front Line Defenders works with all HRD participants to coordinate panel discussions, defender testimonies, presentations and working groups to address the HRDs' most pressing security and protection issues. These range from physical and digital protection to wellbeing supports and increased visibility of the HRDs' work.Besides providing HRDs with applicable skills for their human rights work when they return home, the Dublin Platform is a crucial moment for them to build solidarity with like-minded activists in other regions of the world.The HRDs in attendance will also attend a special tribute at the HRD Memorial monument in Dublin's Iveagh Gardens, to commemorate the hundreds of their colleagues around the world who are killed every year for their peaceful work. According to the HRD Memorial ( ) initiative – which Front Line Defenders coordinates – at least 300 HRDs across 28 countries were killed in 2023.Front Line Defenders is an international human rights organisation founded in Dublin in 2001, with the specific aim of protecting human rights defenders at risk (HRDs). Hosting the Dublin Platform is one of the key ways in which the organisation supports HRDs from around the world.Each of the 11 previous Dublin Platforms (in 2002, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2022) brought together around 100 human rights defenders from over 80 countries around the world.For more information or to arrange an interview, please contact:

