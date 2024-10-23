Latest Frogville Quest Installment Reaches Amazon Number One Status

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Quest for a King Cover

Author Sharla J. Frost releases the fifth installment of the Frogville: Quest series, Frogville: Quest for a King

- Sharla J. FrostHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sharla J. Frost's latest book, "Frogville: Quest of a King," from the much-loved Frogville Quest series, has soared to the top as an Best-Seller. This enchanting series continues to capture the hearts of readers of all ages, offering a delightful blend of whimsy, adventure, and timeless themes. As Mark Victor Hansen eloquently stated about the first installment, "Frogville is an enchanting tale, full of imagination and charm. Frost has given us what is sure to become an instant children's classic, a story for the child in us all."About the SeriesThe Frogville Quest adventure began with "Quest of a Frog," where readers were introduced to the cursed town of Frogville. The story follows thirteen-year-old Lily Lotus Dillweed, who unexpectedly transforms into a frog instead of her twin brother Crocus on their thirteenth birthday, defying the town's curse that traditionally affects only boys. This twist sets off a chain of events that leads Lily on a journey filled with magic, friendship, and self-discovery.In this latest installment, "Quest for a King," Crocus finds himself imprisoned in King Stephen's dungeon and must be rescued by his sister Lily and his best friend Burhead. Lily and Burhead face significant challenges to secure his release. Then the three of them must undertake a dangerous mission to convince the King to allow them to return home to Frogville. This narrative not only entertains but also imparts valuable lessons about courage and teamwork.Series ProgressionThe Frogville series unfolds through captivating titles like "Quest for a Princess," "Quest for a Queen," and“Quest for a Sword.” Each book expands on this magical world where royal kisses break curses and unlikely friendships blossom. The series skillfully intertwines themes of friendship, bravery, and destiny into its captivating narrative. Each book pays tribute to different literary traditions, starting with traditional fairy tales and later exploring themes from Arabian Nights, Irish fairy tales, Norse mythology, Germanic Hero legends, and even modern literature such as "The Wizard of Oz."Children appreciate the fun stories that transport them into a world of magic and adventure. Adults find joy in the literary content and wholesome messaging that resonate with readers across generations. The series' ability to balance entertainment with educational value makes it an ideal choice for both leisure reading and academic settings.Critical AcclaimThe Frogville Quest series has garnered high praise from critics and readers alike. Crystal Dwyer Hansen, New York Times Bestselling author of "ASK!," described it as "pure magic" and a delightful read for all ages. David Neuman, bestselling author of "Tiggywinkles," called it "Marvelous." Lori Zapata, bestselling author and award-winning photographer, declared, "The Frogville Quest series of books is for the children in all of us!" More importantly, elementary school students from the Fort Towson and Hugo Elementary Schools have expressed their love for the characters and the enchanting world Frost has created.Perfect Holiday GiftWith the holiday season approaching, the Frogville series makes an excellent gift for young readers and fantasy lovers alike. The collection offers:Engaging stories suitable for all agesBeautifully designed hardcover editions perfect for giftingThemes of courage, friendship, and perseveranceHours of enchanting entertainmentThese qualities make the Frogville series not just books but cherished keepsakes that can be shared and passed down through generations. The books can be purchased on Amazon at . Physical copies can be purchased at the Fort Towson Holiday Market at Annie Lee's Attic, 502 W. Valliant Street, Fort Towson, Oklahoma on December 7, 2024.Author BackgroundSharla J. Frost hails from Frogville, Oklahoma, drawing inspiration from her hometown's charm in her writing. Frost was educated in the Fort Towson Oklahoma Public School system, then attended Southeastern Oklahoma State University before attending Baylor Law School. Now a semi-retired attorney and former President of Litigation Counsel of America, Frost has successfully transitioned from trial work to crafting captivating tales that appeal to readers everywhere. Her legal background enriches her storytelling with depth and precision."The success of 'Quest of a King' and the entire Frogville series shows the timeless allure of stories filled with adventure, heart, and magic," says Frost. "These books remind us that unexpected journeys often lead to extraordinary destinations." Her passion for storytelling is evident in every page she writes.Holiday AvailabilityThe complete Frogville series-featuring "Quest of a Frog," "Quest for a Princess," "Quest for a Queen,"“Quest for a Sword,” and the latest bestseller "Quest of a King"-is available at major retailers and local bookstores. Special holiday bundle pricing may be offered at select locations.About the BooksThe first three books are published by Beyond Publishing, while subsequent titles are released by CSI Publishing. All come in high-quality hardcover editions perfect for gifting. Both hardcover and paperback formats are available, with hardcovers featuring specially designed covers ideal for holiday giving.For more information about the Frogville series or to schedule an interview with Sharla J. Frost, please contact sharlajfrostspeaker.

