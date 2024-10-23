Hyperquake Continues Strategic Growth Nationwide, Merges Elite Marcore Group Into Core Growth Marketing Pillar

Now, building on more than three years' worth of groundbreaking client-driven collaborations by merging MarCore Group into its operations, Hyperquake's acquisition is complete. Renewing its commitments to Salt Lake City and the firm's illustrious West Coast clientele and appointing Monkarsh as Hyperquake's Executive Director of Growth Marketing, MarCore Group's extraordinary expertise and human resources now bolster Hyperquake's Growth Marketing pillar. These strengths extend and complement the firm's holistic, world-class offerings in Innovation, Brand, Experiences, and Sustainability.

"From the beginning, our investments into MarCore Group were strategically designed to develop growth and performance marketing services for our clientele, with the goal of activating the work of our brand and strategy teams," Crotty began. "Together with Ari and his ultra-talented team of strategists, subject matter experts, and digital execution specialists, we are now meeting the dynamic needs of our clients seeking comprehensive solutions to build, manage, and grow their brands."

Hyperquake's Legacy of Innovative, Client-Driven Strategic Growth

Launched in Cincinnati in 1986, Hyperquake first established its premier reputation in the field of branding. With Crotty and Chief Creative Officer and Partner Dan Barczak purchasing the firm in 2016, Hyperquake soon acquired Cincinnati's The Brand Experience and forged an alliance with Portland-based Verify Venture Studio. Since partnering with MarCore Group and expanding to Silicon Slopes, the firm has grown its business network to include business management consultancy Several Thousand Alliance.

Next, with this year's acquisition of award-winning design and technology studio Potion, Hyperquake's operations were extended to New York City. And with the recent addition of Chief Sustainability Officer Thomas Federl, the firm is now providing far-ranging Sustainability-focused development services.

Moving forward, Hyperquake's Growth services include: Fractional Growth Consulting; Paid, Earned and Owned Media Consulting; Awareness/Launch Campaign Development; Affiliate Strategy Development; Martech Integration; and Attribution and ROI Modeling.

Addressing the future from the perspective of Hyperquake's clientele, Monkarsh explained, "Our cutting-edge expertise in digital strategy now seamlessly augments Hyperquake's industry-leading brand storytelling and business growth services. With our focus on optimizing for cost of acquiring customers (CAC) and lifetime value (LTV), together, we are here to drive sustainable, long-term growth and help brands truly thrive."

Taking all of this into account, Crotty continued, "As a key component of our integrated services, we are now uniquely qualified to offer performance-driven solutions to help our clients tap new growth opportunities, expand their digital presence and generate direct, tangible outcomes from their marketing investments.

"In light of our expanding, business-changing superpowers, this is a very proud moment for Hyperquake," Crotty added. "Our expertise in strategic innovation, branded experiences and scaling organizations for prosperity and growth is ready to serve ambitious business leaders across America, and all around the world."

MarCore Group's Meteoric Rise

Since starting up in 2020 under Monkarsh's visionary leadership, MarCore Group has worked with brands spanning virtually all industries. Its client list – now shared with Hyperquake – includes Jacuzzi, Leonard Truck Accessories, Greenworks, Brandless, Harley-Davidson, MasterCraft, Nautique, Obagi Medical, Relief Factor, and Sutera. Across the board, its work elevating brand visibility and sales has proven to be remarkable.

Specifically for Sutera, the group optimized its Google and Bing Ad accounts for better ROAS and now manages all of its affiliate programs and paid social campaigns.

"Before MarCore, we were burning money on ads with another agency and only getting a 0.79 ROAS," Sutera's Senior Director of Marketing Chris Hardman confirmed. "It was a financial nightmare. Ari's team came in and completely turned things around, skyrocketing our Google Ads ROAS from 0.79 to over 2x, a stunning transformation. MarCore's expertise and impact at such a massive scale are nothing short of miraculous."

