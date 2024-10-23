French Biotech Stock Soars On Regulatory Updates

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) A French %Biotech company is stealing Wednesday’s spotlight after the company announced regulatory updates for the Viaskin Peanut patch in the United States and Europe.

Traders quickly snatched up shares of %DBVTechnologies S.A. (Nasdaq: $DBVT) following the announcement, pushing shares of this micro cap up to $1.05/share (+50.00%) at the early session high. This move marks a strong breakout for this stock as it has finally climbed out of a multi-month downtrend.

DBV Technologies SA is a biotechnology company that provides therapy for food and allergy patients. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing treatments for severe allergies in the United States and other global markets. Its method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system is through self-administered and non-invasive products. It also explores potential applications of its platform in vaccines and other immune diseases.